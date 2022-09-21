Paradise saved: Hidden in plain sight, Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy among the area's best kept secrets

“They paved paradise and put up a parking lot, with a pink hotel, a boutique, and a swinging hot spot. Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone. They paved paradise and put up a parking lot ... They took all the trees, and put em in a tree museum. And they charged the people a dollar and a half to see them. No, no, no. Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone. They paved paradise, and put up a parking lot.”—“Big Yellow Taxi,” Counting Crows, 2002.

While maybe not a pink hotel, would-be developers pitched a lot of big impact plans in Williams Bay over the decades for hotels, boutiques, swinging hot spots, shopping centers, commercial developments, boat lagoons, high- and mid-rise towers, residential golf communities, townhouses and more for the site of today’s 231-acre Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy (KNC) near scenic Geneva Lake.

Had things gone differently, I might be standing here this sunny and mild September morning looking at a shuttered Kmart or perhaps a dated late 1960s 23-story high rise tower.

Instead, I’m watching deer browse on leaves, twigs and buds, listening to the chorus of songbirds and the trickling gurgle of meandering Southwick Creek, and admiring the colorful beauty of brown-eyed Susan, New England and colico aster, orange jewelweed, and white snakeroot.

Thanks to the vision of longtime Williams Bay resident and former 3-term 1987-1993 village president Harold J. Friestad and other like-minded individuals, the land comprising Kishwauketoe — a combination of idled former farm and horse ranch land augmented by the village’s earlier purchase of abandoned Chicago & Northwestern Railway right-of-way — was purchased after two years of negotiations by the Village of Williams Bay for $1.75 million in 1990 for preservation in perpetuity as a lakeside ecological area.

“Williams Bay is the greatest place in the world,” said Friestad, who logged 55 years working for Williams Bay-based Lake Geneva Cruise Line/Gage Marine, six years as a boat captain and 49 years as its longest-tenured general manager. “A lot of different groups tried to redevelop the property. All of that could have had a very negative impact on the lake. We have two streams (Southwick and Harris) that bring great freshwater, millions of gallons every day of the year, into Geneva Lake. Everything would have been totally changed with major development.”

KNC chairman Friestad, a cadre of some 90 volunteers, and numerous summer college interns have worked tirelessly year-round over the past three-plus decades to steward the management of Kishwauketoe — establishing and maintaining rustic trails; building and maintaining wetland boardwalks; planting native trees, shrubs and wildflowers; removing interloping terrestrial invasive species; and soliciting donations, including those from the DNR Stewardship Fund, the Geneva Lake Association and the Wisconsin Energy Corporation Foundation that funded the 1997 construction of a low-rise observation tower overlooking Kishwauketoe and Geneva Lake.

Donation-funded Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy today offers a diversity of natural faces to visitors over its expansive campus, including wetlands and marshes, woodlands, savannas, wet to dry prairies, sedge meadows, oak openings and an 8-acre arboretum established in 2000 by the Lake Geneva Garden Club and the Friends of Kishwauketoe.

Rich in its ecological diversity, KNC is home to 386 different plant species; more than 100 varieties of birds ranging from wild turkeys, loons and bald eagles to trumpeter swans, herons and egrets; an array of wildlife including deer, fox, mink, river otters, beaver, rabbits, squirrels and chipmunks; and insect populations including butterflies, moths, praying mantis and a variety of bees.

“I’m out here every day,” says Friestad, regarded as the father and founder of KNC. “I love every day I’m out here … Our 100% focus is just making it better and better and better. We love every minute of it. We put our whole heart and soul in it.”

Hidden in plain sight

Despite all their efforts, or perhaps because of them, the wilderness area comprising low-profile Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy is a treasure hidden in plain sight in Williams Bay.

“We’re the best-kept secret — but we’re working on it,” says Friestad, who notes a major emphasis is now being placed on hosting events at Kishwauketoe, including monthly full moon and s’mores night hikes, botanist-led plant identification hikes, public hikes with Friestad, and volunteer opportunities including workdays and seed harvesting outings.

It’s that low profile quality, he said, that fits Kishwauketoe in well with other “extremely important, wonderful” Williams Bay institutions including Yerkes Observatory, George Williams College and the proposed Women’s Leadership Center, entities that he says “all complement one another.”

Dedicated in July 1990, Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy has but two employees — Jennifer Yunker, the full-time property manager, and maintenance man Tom Keiser, a former longtime volunteer who came on board part-time a couple years ago.

Electricity-free Kishwauketoe, a dark skies park, is their work facility.

“We don’t have an office where we sit and watch TV and listen to the Cubs,’ Friestad says. “We are out here 100% of the time.”

Yunker, a Town of Geneva resident and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater alumnus, worked part-time for three years at Kishwauketoe as a field worker and helper with the “Kish Kids” children’s educational program before transitioning into her current role as property manager a little over a year ago.

“I didn’t know about Kishwauketoe before I started working here,” she recalls. “I fell in love with it. It became a passion.”

Yunker encourages the public to visit Kishwauketoe and visit often throughout Wisconsin’s four seasons.

“You can obviously take a walk in Kishwauketoe, but people should come out more than once because you’ll always see something different,” she notes. “Something different is always blooming. In the beginning of the year penstemon is blooming and in the middle of the summer you’ll have all the coneflowers and monarda, and at the end are all the asters and goldenrod. In the fall, you’ll have all the color when the leaves change. In the winter there’s cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. There’s something every day of the year for people to enjoy.”

Yunker, KNC’s first full-time employee, is Friestad’s hand-picked heir apparent to steward KNC into the future.

“I’m 82 and got to start planning for the future because I’m not going to be around forever,” Friestad says. “Looking to the future, I needed someone to look after the place like I do, somebody who has the work ethic like I do to keep the place going. You can’t find a person that works harder than Jen. She’s doing a great job.”

Debt of gratitude

Today, walking the shady, wooded Southwick Creek Trail and C&NW Historic Railway Bed Trail, traversing the Railroad Spur wetland boardwalk and the prairie habitat Tower Trail, I’m enjoying the cumulative fruits of the painstaking labor-of-love effort of hundreds over the past 32 years.

I can’t help but feel intensely grateful that the Village of Williams Bay put quality of life and nature ahead of commercial development 32 years ago, purchasing the land as an ecological conservation gift for current and future generations and preserving the the largest intact wetland remaining in the expansive 12,806-acre, 20-square-mile watershed of Geneva Lake — known as Kishwauketoe to the Potawatomi as “Clear Water” or “Lake of the Sparkling Water.”

Conservancy zoning and a conservation easement with the neighboring Geneva Lake Conservancy helps preserve KNC for future generations according to Friestad, who notes numerous past grants from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources grants and other agencies “provides another layer of protection.”

“I’m not here forever,” Friestad says. “We have several things to protect this property. It’s really protected as well as it can be.”

Thanks in part to Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy and its preservation of the quality of the Geneva Lake watershed via wetland-filtered Southwick and Harris creeks, 5,262-acre Geneva Lake today ranks among the top 25 most beautiful lakes in the nation.

The John Muir or Aldo Leopold of our generation, a debt of gratitude is owed to Friestad.

When they tried paving paradise for a pink hotel, a boutique and a swinging hot spot, Friestad thankfully stood in the breach with a bigger picture vision.

And we’re all the beneficiaries.

“I thank God for putting me in the right place at the right time with the right people,” Friestad says. “So many things just fell into place.”

Learn more

Free admission Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay, is open 365 days a year from dawn to dusk.

Donations are gratefully accepted.

For more information about the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, call 262-903-3601 or visit www.kishwauketoe.org.