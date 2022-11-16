Pancakes with Santa on Dec. 10 in Genoa City

Taking a break from overseeing toy-making activities at the North Pole, Santa will make a swing south to visit with Walworth County children at the Genoa City Lions Club’s Pancakes with Santa breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Genoa City Lions will be serving breakfast from 8-11 a.m. at Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunters Ridge Dr. in Genoa City, with pictures with Santa slated for 9-10 a.m.

The breakfast menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes served with sausage, juice, milk and coffee.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-11.

For more information, visit the Genoa City Lions Club website at https://eclubhouse.org/sites/genoacitywi/index.php.