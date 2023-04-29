The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites the public to a day of learning, exploring and celebrating the great outdoors at OutWiGo Green (dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/outwigo/green).
The event will be held Saturday, May 13 at the Kettle Moraine State Forest – Southern Unit.
OutWiGo Green is a play on words, ‘green’ meaning both being “new” and “conservation” focused. This event will be a big celebration of all the ways to find adventure at Wisconsin state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas.
“We are thrilled to invite folks to try their hand at a variety of outdoor activities,” said Steve Schmelzer, Parks and Recreation Management Bureau Director. “OutWiGo Green is a fantastic opportunity to learn and explore for kids and adults. We encourage you to mark your calendars for the event to kick off your summer.”
Recreation-focused organizations, conservation groups and staff from several DNR programs will be on hand to share environmental education and outdoor skills. The Ice Age Trail Alliance will lead several activities, including guided hikes along the Ice Age Trail, trail-building demonstrations, and tyke and flower hikes.
Most activities will be held at the Ottawa Lake Recreation Area and Visitor Center, S59 W36530 County Hwy. ZZ in Dousman, but some will take place at the Scuppernong Trail Head, Ottawa Field Trial Grounds and the John Muir Trails. A free, universally accessible shuttle will run continuously to take attendees between the Ottawa Lake Recreation Area, the Scuppernong Trailhead and the Ottawa Field Trial Grounds.
OutWiGo Green is open to all ages and will include several universally accessible activities, such as free trishaw demos and rides from the Wisconsin Bike Federation. An adaptive kayak, all-terrain mobility devices and other free loaner equipment will be available.
This event is free for kids under 18 and $5 for adults 18 and over. Vehicle admission to the park is required for entry, and some activities may have an additional cost. Attendees are invited to join the event anytime between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as activities, trails and exhibitors will be open all day. Some events will start before 10 a.m. Food trucks and picnic tables will be available.
The 1,200-mile Ice Age National Scenic Trail passes through northwestern Walworth County near Whitewater in the Kettle Moraine State Forest-Southern Unit. The 4.6-mile Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age Trail, between Clover Valley Road and U.S. Hwy. 12, includes this scenic boardwalk and bridge section near Whitewater Creek.