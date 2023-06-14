Geneva Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2373 held patriotic Memorial Day observances on Monday, May 29, including a parade through downtown Williams Bay and a solemn ceremony honoring the nation’s war dead at the Veterans Memorial at lakefront Edgewater Park, overlooking picturesque Geneva Lake.
Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 serves Williams Bay, Fontana, Walworth and Lake Geneva.
A combined crowd estimated at around 700 attended both Memorial Day events.
Solemnly set apart as a day for honoring and mourning U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces, Memorial Day has been a Congressionally-recognized federal holiday since 1887. Memorial Day has its roots in post-Civil War Decoration Day observances, which were first held beginning in May 1866 to decorate the graves of Civil War military casualties.
The parade featured around 20 participating groups, including the American Legion Riders, the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Honor Guard, the Williams Bay High School Band, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department, the Williams Bay Fire and Police Departments, and a variety of local nonprofit civic groups and service organizations.
Following a 10:15 a.m. flag-raising ceremony at Sherwood Lodge Assisted Living, Post 2373’s 10:45 a.m. parade kicked off at Cherry and Clover streets and processed along Geneva Street to Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay, where solemn Memorial Day observances were held at 11:15 a.m.
The solemn Memorial Day program at Edgewater Park included a from-memory recitation of the World War I poem “In Flanders Fields” by Williams Bay High School freshman Lauren Schnobel, recipient of VFW Post 2373’s 2022 Eighth Grade Leadership Award.
Nine-year Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Commander Ron Grabski, of Williams Bay, a Bronze Star U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, delivered the ceremony’s keynote address.
“During the year we celebrate many holidays,” Grabski noted. “ They include New Year’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Easter, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and others. Memorial Day is different. It is not a celebration. It is a day of sacred remembrance of those who gave their lives so that we can celebrate those days as a free nation. To be very clear, while sometimes necessary, there is no glory in way. There is only death and destruction ... Those we honor today were called to be part of something bigger than themselves. They were ordinary people who responded in extraordinary ways in extreme times. They rose to our nation’s call because they wanted to protect a nation which has given them, and us, so much. Millions of Americans have fought and died on battlefields here and abroad to defend our freedoms and way of life. Every country in the world knows that the American soldier can be their greatest friend or their worst nightmare. It is for them to choose.”
Grabski reflected on the sacrifices of the nation’s war dead and veterans, enumerating their myriad contributions to the fabric of American society under the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
“Freedom is not free,” Grabski noted. “It is, in fact, very expensive. It is the soldier, not the minister, who has given us freedom of religion. It is the soldier, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of the press. It is the soldier, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech. It is the soldier, not the campus organizer, who has given us freedom to protest. It is the soldier, not the lawyer, who has given us the right to a fair trial. It is the soldier, not the politician, who has given us the right to vote. It is the soldier who salutes the flag, who serves beneath the flag, and whose coffin is draped by the flag, who allows the protester to burn the flag.”
A wreath-laying ceremony was conducted at the Post 2373 Veterans Memorial at Edgewater Park, with the wreath laid by veteran Paul Rodgers, president of the Williams Bay Lions Club.
Flags and flowers were placed at the wreath by Williams Bay School District Administrator Dr. William White and Williams Bay Eighth Grade Leadership Award recipient Joshua LeBaron; Post 2373 VFW Wisconsin School Teacher of the Year nominee Kristine Griffin and Faith Christian Eighth Grade Leadership Award recipient Lauren Schmidt; Lake Geneva Regional News reporter and columnist Eric A. Johnson; and Barrett Memorial Library Director Joy Schnupp.
“As long as one member is still alive, the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States will render tribute to our heroic dead,” Grabski said. “On this day, forever consecrated to our heroic dead, we are assembled once again to express our sincere reverence. This monument represents the resting places of the many departed comrades who served in all wars. Wherever the body of a comrade lies, the ground is hallowed. Our presence here is in solemn commemoration of all these men and women. An expression of our tribute to their devotion to duty, to their courage and patriotism. By their services on land, sea and in the air, they have made us their debtors, for the flag of our nation still flies over a land of free people. We will now have the laying of the wreath as we pay our respects to our departed comrades. In so doing, we offer solemn tribute to all comrades wherever they may rest.”
Following a ceremonial rifle salute by the Post 2373 Honor Guard, Williams Bay High School Class of 2023 senior Leeza Patterson played the Civil War era military bugle call “Taps,” composed by Union Army Brigadier General Daniel Adams Butterfield (1831-1901) in 1862.
Officially recognized by the U.S. Army in 1874, “Taps” became a standard component to U.S. military funerals in 1891 and remains so today.
The Willaims Bay High School Band, under the direction of band teacher Nate Weirick, played the “Star-Spangled Banner” national anthem and “On, Wisconsin,” the official state song since 1959.
The Williams Bay High School Choir, under the director of vocal music teacher Jessica Miles, sang the “Armed Forces Medley” musical tribute to the nation’s armed forces branches.
Pastor Sean Walker, of Chapel on the Hill in Geneva, gave the ceremony’s opening and closing prayers.
Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 will conduct solemn Veterans Day observances on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Williams Bay Lions Club Pavilion at Edgewater Park along Geneva Street in downtown Williams Bay.
IN 16 PHOTOS: Geneva Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 - 2023 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay. - VFW Post 2373 Honor Guard
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Williams Bay Police Department
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - American Legion Riders
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Walworth County Sheriff's Department
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Barrett Memorial Library
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Williams Bay Lions Club
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Troop 237 Boy and Cub Scouts
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Troop 8105 Daisy, Brownie and Girl Scouts
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Como Critters
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Faith Christian School
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, WIlliams Bay - Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Williams Bay High School Bullodogs Marching Band
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - WIlliams Bay Historical Society
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Williams Bay High School History Club
2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Williams Bay Fire Department
Veteran members of the American Legion Riders from across southeastern Wisconsin participate in the 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day parade through downtown Williams Bay on Monday, May 29. Established in 1993, American Legion Riders chapters are well known for their charitable work, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local children's hospitals, schools, veterans homes, severely wounded servicemembers and scholarships. Since 2006, Riders nationwide have participated in The American Legion Legacy Run to annually raise money for the Legacy Scholarship Fund, established to provide scholarships to children of U.S. military personnel killed since Sept. 11, 2001. Currently, over 110,000 American Legion Riders meet in over 2,000 chapters nationwide and in at least three foreign countries.
Central to the Monday, May 29 Memorial Day observances by Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 was the Post 2373 Honor Guard, which processed in the Memorial Day parade through downtown Williams Bay and conducted solemn Memorial Day observances at lakeside Edgewater Park. Pictured, from left, are Andy Robbins, Post Trustee Bob Wereski, Post Senior Vice Commander Chris Perez Sr., Post Trustee Bruce Johnson, Ron Schildt, Post Commander Ron Grabski, and Ellie Scholtz.
Williams Bay High School Class of 2023 senior Leeza Patterson played the Civil War-era military bugle call “Taps” on Monday, May 29 as part of solemn Memorial Day observances by Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 at the Veterans Memorial at lakeside Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay.
The Williams Bay High School Band, under the direction of instrumental music teacher Nate Weirick, performed the "Star-Spangled Banner" nation anthem and Wisconsin state song "On, Wisconsin" during Solemn Memorial Day observances May 29 athe the Veterans Memorial at Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay.
The Williams Bay High School Choir, under the direction of choral music teacher Jessica Miles, perfoirmed "The Armed Forces Medley" at Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373's solemn Memorial Day observances May 29 at the Veterans Memorial at Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay.
Williams Bay High School freshman Lauren Schnobel, the 2022 recipient of Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373’s Eighth Grade Leadership Award, recites the World War I-era poem “In Flanders Fields” from memory on Monday, May 29 during VFW Post 2373’s solemn Memorial Day observances at Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay.
Solemn Memorial Day observances by Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 on Monday, May 29 included the placing of a patriotically-decorated memorial wreath of the Post 2373 Veterans Memorial at Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay.
Honor Guard members of Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 conduct a ceremonial military rifle salute on Monday, May 29 during solemn Memorial Day observances at lakeside Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay. A crowd estimated at around 700 attendees attended Post 2373 patriotic Memorial Day parade thriough downtown Williams Bay and the solemn Memorial Day observances that followed at Edgewater Park.