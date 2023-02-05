Walworth County Register of Deeds Michele Jacobs has launched a new online Land Notification Alerts service. This free service is available to all Walworth County property owners.

“Property fraud is an all too common occurrence,” Jacobs said in a press release. “We want to help consumers protect their most valuable asset. The notification alerts provide an early-warning system that will empower citizens to take prompt and appropriate action should they deem that fraudulent activity has occurred with their property.”

Property fraud occurs when someone illegally uses an owner’s name on records related to their property for financial gain or acquisition of their assets.

With the Land Notification Alerts system, property owners sign up to be alerted when documents are recorded against their personal name or business.

Each time an alert is triggered, an email is sent providing an update on any activity. Property owners are contacted only when a record with their name is recorded on an official document or suspicious recorded activity is suspected.

Land Notification Alerts became available Feb. 1. The site can be accessed by visiting https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/228/Register-of-Deeds. Property owners will need a Gmail or Yahoo account to sign up for the service.

The Walworth County Register of Deeds files, records, and issues records, such as birth, marriage and death certificates, and real estate documents. Each year, the office processes over 20,000 real estate documents and over 17,000 records in Walworth County. For more information, visit https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/228/Register-of-Deeds.