'Oh, the thinks you can think' - 'Seussical: The Musical' at Williams Bay High School, Nov. 18-19, 2022

The Williams Bay High School Music Department brought the fun, colorful and always unexpected world of Dr. Seuss to the stage during two action-packed performances of “Seussical: The Musical” on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19.
“Overall, I am very proud of our performances,” said Williams Bay Middle School-High School musical director and choir teacher Jessica Miles. “The cast and crew did an amazing job and we had a full house both nights. This was a difficult production for our cast and pit members, but they worked tirelessly over the past few months and I could not be happier with their performances.”
Members of the 17-student cast were Jose Espinoza, Horton the Elephant; Citlali Carbajal, The Cat in the Hat; Anna Lock, JoJo/Boy; Samantha Thompson, Gertrude McFuzz; Brooke Peyer, Mazie LaBird; Libby Anhold, The Sour Kangaroo; Jayden Cook, General Gengus Khan Schmitz and Yertle the Turtle; Abby Sennett and Brooke Peyer — The Wickersham Brothers (or Sisters); Graham Oxley, Mr. Mayor; Abby Sennett, Mrs. Mayor; Bayleigh Kozak, Alora Rath and Piper Janssen — Bird Girls; Kyra Frederick, Young Kangaroo and The Grinch; Piper Janssen, Kyra Frederick, Degarya Sumiejski and Bayleigh Kozak — Cadets; Nanao Tsuruta, Diloro Tzzashoeva, Emily Monroe and Alora Rath—Circus Animals/Folk; Emily Monroe, Bayleigh Kozak, Piper Janssen and Kyra Frederick—Hunches/Scary Voices; Alora Rath, Nanao Tsuruta and Emily Monroe — Who Children; and Alora Rath, Bayleigh Kozak and Emily Monroe — Fish for “It’s Possible.”
Overseeing the musical’s live pit orchestra was Williams Bay High School Band Director Nate Weirick. Students comprising the pit band were Alex Gumble, drumset; Zach Beinetti, guitar; Toby Janssen, bass; Aaron Johnson, keyboard; Dylan Hulke, auxiliary percussion; Elizabeth Lothian, piccolo and flute; Henry Kwiatkowski, alto sax; Kaeden Weberpal, tenor sax; Cameron Wyatt, bari sax; and Leeza Patterson, trumpet.
“Seussical: The Musical” is based on the works of American children’s author and cartoonist Theodor Seuss Geisel (1904-1991), famed for his work writing and illustrating more than 60 books under the pen name Dr. Seuss.
A musical comedy co-conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle, most of the “Seussical” plot being based on “Horton Hears a Who,” “Gertrude McFuzz” and “Horton Hatches the Egg,” in addition to other Seuss stories. Based on a book by Ahrens and Flaherty, music for “Seussical the Musical” was developed by Flaherty, with lyrics by Ahrens.
A playful mélange of Dr. Seuss’ best-loved characters come together in “Seussical: The Musical,” which made its Broadway debut in September 2000 and today ranks as one of the most performed shows in America.
In the musical comedy, The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the world of the Whos, including Jojo, an imaginative and misunderstood Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.”
Horton, meanwhile, faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg left in his care by his irresponsible party girl neighbor Mayzie LaBird.
Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial in the world of Nool, Gertrude never loses faith in Horton and endeavors to help him. While friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged as the plot reaches its dramatic climax, these enduring qualities emerge triumphant in the musical’s happy ending.
A smart child with a wild imagination, Jojo (Anna Lock) is banished by his parents for “thinking too many thinks” to military school, where Jojo is put through his training paces by war-loving General Genghis Khan Schmitz (Jayden Cook), who is preparing to go to war with those who eat their bread with the butter side down.
Judge Yertle the Turtle (Jayden Cook) and the Wickersham Brothers (Abby Sennett and Brooke Peyer) are seen in the Judicial Branch of Nool Court of Judgement in the “People vs. Horton the Elephant” scene in the Williams Bay High School production of “Seussical: The Musical.”
The Whos, whose world is a tiny speck of dust on a clover, introduce themselves to Horton the Elephant in the Williams Bay High School production of “Seussical: The Musical.” Seen bottom row from left are General Gengis Khan Schmitz (Jayden Cook), Cadet (Bayleigh Kozak), Cadet (Piper Janssen), Who Child (Nanao Tsuruta), Who (Anna Lock), Who Child (Alora Rath), Who Child (Emily Monroe), Cadet (Degarya Sumiejski) and The Grinch (Kyra Frederick). Pictured on the top platform are Mr. Mayor (Graham Oxley) and Mrs. Mayor (Abby Sennett).
As the fun-loving and mischievous Cat in the Hat, student actor Citlali Carbajal narrated the action and directed the playful mayhem in Williams Bay High School’s Nov. 18-19 production of “Seussical: The Musical.” For more coverage and photos, see C6.