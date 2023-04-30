A local organization is hoping to offer a little sunshine for children with disabilities this summer.

Representatives from Lakes Area LifeWay plan to offer the Sunshine Project, an eight-week summer camp for children with disabilities, beginning in June.

The camp is scheduled to be held during the weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 12 through Aug. 11 at the Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road in Lake Geneva.

Campers have the option to attend all eight weeks or in three separate sessions; June 12 through June 30; July 10 through July 21; or July 24 through Aug. 11.

"If they can only attend one or two sessions they can select that or they can do all three," Kelly Gerlitz, founder and CEO of Lakes Area LifeWay, said.

The camp, which is for children between the ages of 4 and 11, is set to feature art and sensory activities, outdoor programs, music and movement activities, swimming and weekly themed programs.

Meagan Lawson, camp director, said the goal of the program is to provide a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for children with disabilities.

"We want this to be a fun summer experience that's built just for children with disabilities," Lawson said. "It's going to allow them to make the memories and friendships that are in your mind when you think of summer camp."

Gerlitz said representatives from local businesses and organizations will visit the camp regularly to participate in activities with the children.

"It allows our campers to experience the community and it allows our community members to experience children with disabilities and how to support them and highlight them in our community, as well," Gerlitz said.

Erika Enoch, parent of a 6-year-old son with autism, said she is excited about the summer camp being offered. She said it has been difficult to find activities for her son, Hudson, because there are not many camps in the area for children with disabilities.

"The last two summers I couldn't find anything for him, so we noticed high regression just with his autism," Enoch said. "No camps in this area would take him. There weren't really any recreational activities either. The YMCA said I would have to have an aide with him, which as a working parent it's difficult to do."

Enoch said, besides providing activities for her son, the camp also will give her an opportunity to interact with other parents who have children with disabilities.

"This is like a dream for a parent like me who has a child with special needs, just to bring the community together with special needs parents so we don't feel judged," Enoch said. "We have a safe place for our children to go. This is going to be a high-quality camp. We really built it to have amazing support."

Camp staff

The camp will be staffed with a director, four teachers, four assistant teachers, 12 aides, an occupational therapist, a speech pathologist and a nurse.

"We really have a dream team of licensed and experienced teachers who are going to be running each camp group," Lawson said. "Then there's going to be teacher assistants in each group and support staff within each group that have experience working with children with disabilities."

Lawson said they are also in need of volunteers to assist the camp staff.

"We're definitely looking for volunteers and anybody else who might be interested in joining our team," Lawson said. "We definitely encourage them to reach out because we will need all the help we can get."

Gerlitz said the staff has experience working with children. She said the camp will help parents know that their child will have a safe place to visit during the summer.

"This would be providing such respite for parents and family members and at the same time be providing such an amazing experience for their children and to know that they would have somewhere that is safe, somewhere that his high quality," Gerlitz said. "They can leave and not have to worry or have any doubt that they can fully trust us and know that they are with the best of the best."

A year in the making

Gerlitz, Lawson and Enoch have been planning the summer camp program for about a year.

Lawson said they have worked with Young Athletes-- a division of Special Olympics-- to help develop curriculum and activities for the program and with Katy's Kloset in Waukesha, which provides equipment and supplies for people with disabilities.

Enoch said Hudson was the inspiration for her to be involved with the project. She said Lawson was her son's teacher at Central-Denison Elementary School, and she felt Lawson would be an ideal director for the camp because she works well with children.

"He's kind of what brought this all together," Enoch said. "I wouldn't of have met Meagan if it wasn't for my son, and she was just an amazing teacher. If it wasn't for Hudson bringing us together who knows if this would have come together."

The group has hosted several fundraisers including a "Lunch with Santa" event in December at the Treasury, 303 E. Walworth Ave. in Delavan, and a Valentine's Day pajama party in February at Magpies Den & Pen, 642 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva, to help raise initial funding for the camp.

Gerlitz said they also spent about a year finding a location for the camp and feel Calvary Community Church is an ideal site.

"We spent almost a year working and developing the programming," Gerlitz said. "We have a premiere location in Calvary Community Church in Lake Geneva. They have a renovated children's center with an elevator. There's tons of classrooms. It's just so beautiful."

How to register

Parents can register their children for the camp by visiting www.lakesarealifeway.org. The camp is open to the first 40 children who are registered, and the deadline is May 15.

Gerlitz said funding is available through the Walworth County Children's Long Term Support program, which provides funding to families that have children with disabilities.

"The CLTS funding has been huge for families within in our community," Gerlitz said. "So we highly recommend if you're looking for financial assistance go through CLTS."

Lawson said a scholarship has been established in honor of her mother to help provide funding for children who want to attend the camp.

"She was a woman who loved children. She owned a daycare center and worked so hard to give every child an opportunity," Lawson said of her mother. "She was a woman who knew financial struggles so to honor her we want to put this scholarship out there as an opportunity to allow a child who might not have access to CLTS funding but also does not have access to the funds needed to attend our camp."

Future goals

Gerlitz said Lakes Area LifeWay plans to make the Sunshine Project an annual program, and she hopes the organization will be able to offer recreational programs for people with disabilities throughout the year.

"We feel like this is something the community needs and we're willing and ready to provide for it," Gerlitz said.

For more information about the Sunshine Project or Lakes Area LifeWay visit www.lakesarelifeway.org.