November is National Family Caregiver Month; Alzheimer's Association recognizes unique demands on caregivers

November is National Family Caregiver Month, and the Alzheimer’s Association recognizes the more than 11 million Americans, including 198,000 in Wisconsin, who are currently providing unpaid care for a person living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
“November is the month in which we not only honor Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers, but also highlight the unique challenges of their caregiver experience,” said Jennifer McAlister, program manager of the Milwaukee-based Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “Caregiving demands are often greater for these caregivers and there are four key reasons why dementia caregiving is more challenging.”
First, caregiving for someone with memory loss is more complex and time-intensive.
Caregivers of people with dementia report providing 27 hours more care per month on average (92 hours versus 65 hours) than caregivers of people without dementia. These caregivers are often managing multiple conditions, not only memory loss but also behavioral/emotional changes and gradual loss of mobility.
Caregiving has a significant impact on working caregivers, with 57% reporting they needed to go in late or leave early due to care responsibilities, 18% reduced their work hours, and 9% gave up working entirely.
Alzheimer's caregivers often have to provide care over a longer period of time.
During the course of a journey with dementia, caregiving tasks escalate and become more time-intensive. The average life expectancy following a diagnosis is 4-8 years, but can be as long as 20.
Lastly, Alzheimer's caregivers report greater stress and personal health problems, with 59% of Alzheimer's caregivers reporting their emotional stress as high or very high and 35% reporting declining health because of caregiving.
“Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s is overwhelming for many caregivers here in Wisconsin,” McAlister said. “However there is support and resources available, including local support groups, education programs and our 24/7 Helpline. No one should face this disease alone, and the Alzheimer’s Association is here to help.”
More than 11 million people in the U.S. are providing unpaid care to a person living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, including 198,000 in Wisconsin.
Among primary caregivers of people with dementia, over half take care of their parents.
Approximately two-thirds of caregivers are women, and one-third of dementia caregivers are daughters.
Approximately one-quarter of dementia caregivers are “sandwich generation” caregivers, meaning they care not only for an aging parent, but also for children under age 18.
In 2021, the lifetime cost of care for a person living with dementia was $377,621, while 41% percent of caregivers have a household income of $50,000 or less.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research, with a mission to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.
To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia and find local support services and resources, visit alz.org/wi.
In 57 Photos: Scenes along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Bumble bee feeds on Dame's Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Black Raspberry along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Black Walnut along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Box Elder along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Overgrown Milwaukee Road concrete electrical box base along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Canadian Anemone along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Carolina Rose along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Cleavers (Catchweed bedstraw, stickyweed) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Common Burdock (Cuckoo-button) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Common Milkweed along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Common Yarrow along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Cow Parley (Wild Chervil) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Dame's Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eastern Daisy Fleabane along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eastern Trailhead signs at Farmer's Gateway Park in downtown Clinton
Milwaukee Road electrical box along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
American elm along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
End of the line at the western trailhead of the Pelishek-Tiffany nature trail at North Road at Allens Grove near Darien
Scenic farm view along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Ground Ivy (Creeping Charlie) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Hoary Alyssum patch along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
PT Looking south at the Milwaukee Road switching station at Bardwell rail line junction near Darien, June 1983..jpg
Milwaukee Road freight train heading northeast on the Southwest Division toward the Bardwell junction near Darien, 1976..jpg
Multiflora Rose along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Nature overtakes old Milwaukee Road telegraph polealong the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Ohio Spiderwort along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Old Milwaukee Road concrete box drainage culvertalong the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Oxeye Daisies along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Old Milwaukee Road telegraph pole along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail between Allens Grove and Clinton still bears its "54" mile marker
Prickly Wild Rose.along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Patch of purple and white Dame's Rockets along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Circa-2000 Tiffany/Turner Memorial Rest Area along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Riverbank Grape (Frost Grape) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Milwaukee Road signal stand remnants hidden in the brush along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Shaded trail section along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Abandoned Milwaukee Road signal control box hidden in undergrowth along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Sulphur Cinquefoil along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Telegraph pole with enduring wires and glass insulators along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Traces of the old Milwaukee Road line along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail near Clinton in Rock County
Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Treacle Mustard along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
White Campion along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Wild Asparagus along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Wild Four O'Clock along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Wild Parsnip along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Wild Parsnip along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Dames Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Discarded Milwaukee Road telegraph wire along the Peleshek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Paradise apple along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail main trailhead at Farmers Nature Trail Gateway in Clinton
Honey Locust along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
White Mulberry.along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Smooth Solomon's Seal along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Farming scene along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
The Walworth County Sheriff Office has announced it is hiring a third-party investigator to conduct an investigation into "allegations of untruthfulness" regarding statements made by a detective, Craig Konopski, who is a current candidate for sheriff, regarding the hiring of a deputy who has now been charged with sexual assault.