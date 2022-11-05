November is National Family Caregiver Month; Alzheimer's Association recognizes unique demands on caregivers

November is National Family Caregiver Month, and the Alzheimer’s Association recognizes the more than 11 million Americans, including 198,000 in Wisconsin, who are currently providing unpaid care for a person living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“November is the month in which we not only honor Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers, but also highlight the unique challenges of their caregiver experience,” said Jennifer McAlister, program manager of the Milwaukee-based Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “Caregiving demands are often greater for these caregivers and there are four key reasons why dementia caregiving is more challenging.”

First, caregiving for someone with memory loss is more complex and time-intensive.

Caregivers of people with dementia report providing 27 hours more care per month on average (92 hours versus 65 hours) than caregivers of people without dementia. These caregivers are often managing multiple conditions, not only memory loss but also behavioral/emotional changes and gradual loss of mobility.

Caregiving also impacts employment.

Caregiving has a significant impact on working caregivers, with 57% reporting they needed to go in late or leave early due to care responsibilities, 18% reduced their work hours, and 9% gave up working entirely.

Alzheimer's caregivers often have to provide care over a longer period of time.

During the course of a journey with dementia, caregiving tasks escalate and become more time-intensive. The average life expectancy following a diagnosis is 4-8 years, but can be as long as 20.

Lastly, Alzheimer's caregivers report greater stress and personal health problems, with 59% of Alzheimer's caregivers reporting their emotional stress as high or very high and 35% reporting declining health because of caregiving.

“Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s is overwhelming for many caregivers here in Wisconsin,” McAlister said. “However there is support and resources available, including local support groups, education programs and our 24/7 Helpline. No one should face this disease alone, and the Alzheimer’s Association is here to help.”

Among primary caregivers of people with dementia, over half take care of their parents.

Approximately two-thirds of caregivers are women, and one-third of dementia caregivers are daughters.

Approximately one-quarter of dementia caregivers are “sandwich generation” caregivers, meaning they care not only for an aging parent, but also for children under age 18.

In 2021, the lifetime cost of care for a person living with dementia was $377,621, while 41% percent of caregivers have a household income of $50,000 or less.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research, with a mission to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia and find local support services and resources, visit alz.org/wi.