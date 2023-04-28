Nonprofit groups that host an event in Lake Geneva may receive less of a waiver in parking fees during the upcoming year.

Lake Geneva officials are considering revising the city's parking fee waiver policy for 2024.

Currently, city officials may waive up to 100% in parking fees for nonprofit organizations that conduct an event in Lake Geneva, if approved. The proposed revised policy would waive parking fees up to 50%, based on approval.

The city currently waives parking fees to groups that host Winterfest, YMCA 5K race, Lake Geneva's farmers market, Beachside Authorfest, Art in the Park, Venetian Festival, Walk to End Alzheimer's and Oktoberfest.

Lake Geneva officials have estimated that the city provides about $53,102 in donated parking a year to organizations that host an event within the city. Several officials have proposed revising the policy because of lost revenue due to waiving parking fees.

Members of the city council's finance, licensing and regulation committee discussed the issue during their April 18 meeting.

"We are recommending, as a discussion point, to waive no more than 50% of the total parking fee when people request parking for special events," Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said. "We felt this was a fair compromise."

City Administrator Dave Nord said three major events-- Winterfest, Venetian Festival and Oktoberfest-- cost the city about $128,587 a year because of staff, waived parking fees and other expenses.

"That's only for the three primaries, not all the smaller ones," Nord said.

Alderman Ken Howell said the city has to pay the police department and public works department to help set up and monitor the events.

"That's the work the police have to do, the public works department has to do and everyone has to do to make sure the events happen and everyone is safe," Howell said. "The city has been doing that for all these years and nobody really realizes it."

The proposed revised policy also would require the organizations to document their reasons for requesting a parking fee waiver and a chart which shows other expenses the city might incur because of their event.

"We can get the whole scope of what we're actually donating instead of just looking at parking," Fesenmaier said.

Members of the finance, licensing and regulation committee unanimously approved to continue discussion on the issue for their May 2 meeting, which is scheduled to be held at 4:30 p.m. at the city hall building, council chamber, 626 Geneva St.

Fesenmaier said she wants to give local nonprofit organizations an opportunity to learn about the proposed revised policy and possibly respond.

"I would like some groups to be able to see it at this level to give a little extra time for them to weigh in on it," Fesenmaier said. "I think it makes sense to wait and give them a chance to learn about it."

The proposed policy change would have to be approved by the finance committee and the full city council.

If approved, the revised policy would not go into effect until 2024.

"We wanted to leave enough cushion so we're not springing this on them and they have a chance to budget," Fesemaier said.

Howell said the purpose of the revised policy is to not discourage groups from conducting their events but to prevent the city from losing too much revenue.

"We do not want to discourage any of these events. Venetian Fest, Art in the Park-- they're all good. We approve all of them, but this is something we're going to have to talk about," Howell said. "Every time we have an event, people come asking for us to waive parking fees. It's hard to say 'no' to deserving people, but our budget is such that we have to give them an opportunity to show why they need the waived parking fee so we can make a reasonable decision."