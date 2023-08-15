The very first Impact Awards from VISIT Lake Geneva date back nearly 50 years, 1974 to be exact.

The tradition continues in 2023 with nominations now open for residents to submit the name of a person, organization or business they believe is deserving of recognition for making a positive and significant impact on the quality of life in the community.

Nominations can be made online by visiting https://www.visitlakegeneva.com/impact-awards/ through Sept. 7. Residents may submit as many names as they like.

Traditionally there have been four award categories for the Impact Awards and those four continue in 2023:

The Outstanding Citizen Award is presented to the person who represents the region at its very best, consistently making a positive difference.

The Community Betterment Award is bestowed on a non-profit organization that enhances and improves the quality of life in the region.

The Hospitality Award goes to a person or business who exemplifies outstanding customer service and care.

The Rising Star Award recognizes a person, organization or business who, in five years or less in their respective field, has made a significant impact on their profession.

A fifth category has been added for 2023: The Business of the Year Award will be presented to a business or organization that personifies excellence in business culture and embodies social responsibility by giving back to the local community.

Nominees will be voted on by the board of directors of VISIT Lake Geneva, with award recipients to be announced and celebrated at the group’s annual partnership meeting on Oct. 24.

Last year, more than a dozen nominations were submitted across the four categories. The awards dinner was attended by about 250 business owners, representatives from community organizations, and city and state officials.

The Outstanding Citizen of the Year award brings with it an additional honor beyond the trophy and accolades from peers, with the winner also serving as grand marshall for Lake Geneva’s annual Electric Christmas Parade.

Last year the honor went to Maggie Gage, an officer of the Gage Marine Corporation and author of several books on the history of Lake Geneva.

She was also one of the founders of the Lake Geneva Historical Society, a longtime village trustee for Williams Bay, and a board member of the Kiswauketoe Nature Conservancy.

“The winners really are superstars in going above and beyond to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors, which makes the award announcement a highlight of the year for our staff and the entire community,” Stephanie Klett, CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, said in a press release. “With the addition of Business of the Year, we’re looking forward to an especially inspiring cross section of nominees.”