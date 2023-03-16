"No trespassing" signs will continue to be posted near the former Hillmoor Golf Course property for at least the next couple of months.

City Administrator Dave Nord announced, during the Feb. 28 Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee meeting, that the public will not be allowed to legally access the property until city staff has toured the area and addressed potential safety concerns.

Lake Geneva officials recently purchased the former HIllmoor Golf Course property, 333 E. Main St., from Chicago-based White River Holdings LLC for about $6 million.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Feb. 13, to form a Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee to present ideas for potential uses of the property. The committee conducted its first meeting Feb. 28.

"We know of three or four major issues but we don’t know what else is out there, and how fast that can be done is really a factor of the weather," Nord said. "Once we can get city employees engaged, they’re going to have to basically walk through the entire parcel and identify all manner of things, all trees overhead, any random pipes that are sitting out there. There’s the concept of, 'We can follow the paths.' That’s fine, but how do we keep the public from wandering from there?"

One of the issues include culverts that have caused flooding in areas of the property.

Public Works Director Tom Earle said the culverts should be removed before any development occurs and before anyone is allowed on the property.

"One of the main reasons why that golf course floods is the culverts that restrict the flow of water," Earle said. "I do think the culverts need to go because if we have any plans to do anything with the park, those culverts negate it."

Earle said there also is a former pump house on the property that is not working and is in deteriorating condition.

"The pump house is beyond repair," Earle said. "There’s no roof. There’s no door. The bricks are falling a part. It would cost us five times as much to renovate it than if we put a new one in."

Earle said police officers had to remove several homeless people from the area of the pump house about a month ago.

"That’s about the fifth time we’ve done that in the last five years. I’m not trying to scare anyone, but there are some people back there you really don’t want to meet," Earle said. "So to go back there with two or three people when no one knows you’re back there, it might be something you want think twice about."

Earle said there also is an old well located near the pump house that could be a falling hazard and should be removed.

"We have to get that out of there. I can fit in it and I can slip down in it and nobody would know," Earle said. "So we need to get rid of that pronto, but we have to go through the DNR to do so. We just can’t go in there and fill it with whatever."

City officials estimate that there are between 150 to 200 dead or damaged trees on the property, as well as several trees with hanging branches.

"There are many, many trees that have very large branches hanging from them. Any wind can take them down," Earle said. "We’re a little bit leery about allowing anyone in there right now because there’s some dangers, there’s no doubt. If you’re back there alone and something would happen, it’s going to be an act of God to find you."

Nord said he is not certain when enough work will be completed on the property to allow public access. He said depending on weather conditions, some of the work could be done in the spring.

"If the weather is good and they’re not out there having to plow snow on the ground again, it will be a lot easier to meet that goal," Nord said.

Some of the ad hoc committee members who live near the former golf course said they notice people walking along the trails of the property regularly.

Nord said he does not want anyone using the property until some of the safety issues have been addressed.

"Don’t tell me if any of you are out there, because I don’t want to know," Nord said. "Once we do that complete walk through and we get those issued remedied, our insurance company is all for it."

Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing, who is a member of the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee, asked if any members of the ad hoc committee would be able to tour the property.

"We’re all dying to see it," Sibbing said.

Mayor Charlene Klein said she also does not want anyone on the property until some of the downed tree branches have been removed and some of the work has been completed.

"With so many trees down, it’s going to be difficult to drive around," Klein said. "If you go behind the Best Buy property, you can see most of the property from there. I understand what you’re saying. I’m anxious to get out there too."

Potential uses for the property

Several of the ad hoc committee members presented ideas for potential uses for the property.

City officials conducted "community engagement" sessions Jan. 15 and Jan. 17 to give residents an opportunity to present ideas for the property. Some of the ideas that were proposed included nature trails, walking paths, recreational activities, children’s museum and year-round winter activities.

Representatives from the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA recently presented proposed plans to relocate their operations, programs and services to the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

Michael Krajovic, ad hoc committee member, said he would like to have hiking trails established on the property. He said nature trails would provide for quicker public access.

"I think the community would agree that a hiking trail would be the low hanging fruit just to give people access and start seeing the property and getting connected to it," Krajovic said. "That is something that could be done rather quickly within the first year, whether it would be with grants or other things." Sibbing said he has talked with several younger residents who would like to have mountain biking trails established on the property.

"I’ve had a number of young people come to me and say, 'For God sakes would you recommend some kind of trail that we could use as a mountain bike trail where the kids can just go really fast,'" Sibbing said. "I think we have to keep them in mind."

Karen Yancey, ad hoc committee member and executive director for the Geneva Lake Conservancy, said eventually she would like to conduct a workday to give residents an opportunity to remove buckthorn and other invasive plants from the property.

Yancey said she also would like to have hiking trails and nature trails established on the property. She said the city could apply for state grants to help pay the cost to develop the trails.

"The majority of the people said they wanted hiking trails or nature trails," Yancey said. "Hiking trails would really please the public."

Members of the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee are scheduled to meet again March 16.