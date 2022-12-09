 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WILLIAMS BAY

No more feeding stray cats: Williams Bay board approves nuisance animal ordinance to deal with uncontrolled animals

Williams Bay has passed an ordinance to deal with public nuisance uncontrolled animals. 

The Village Board on Dec. 5 held a second reading on and unanimously passed the adoption of proposed Ordinance 2022-18, which creates Section 253-5 M of the Williams Bay Code of Ordinances to govern public nuisances affecting peace and safety, more specifically the harboring of uncontrolled animals.

One issue that has come up in the past is the number of feral cats in Williams Bay. The new ordinance will make it illegal to feed or provide shelter for those strays, unless they are permanently taken in as a pet. 

In response to questioning by Village Trustee Lowell Wright during board discussions around the proposed ordinance, Village Administrator Becky Tobin and Trustee Adam Jaramillo, chair of the board's Building, Zoning & Ordinance Committee, both reported that no public comments had been received about Ordinance 2022-18 since its first reading held on Nov. 21.

The ordinance will take effect upon publication, as provided by law.

Passage of Ordinance 2022-18 creates subpart Section 235-5 M of the Village of Williams Bay Code of Ordinances to govern “the harboring or otherwise providing of shelter, food or other such comfort to any animal, whether domesticated or undomesticated, which is not kept within the boundaries of a property and is free to wander within the village.”

Earlier in the fall, the village considered proposed Ordinance 2022-13, which would have limited the allowable number of dogs and cats per dwelling unit in the village.

Following a first reading on Sept. 19, proposed Ordinance 2022-13 was returned to the board's Building, Zoning and Ordinance Committee on a split Oct. 3 vote following its second reading and board receipt of significant public pushback against the proposed ordinance's broad scope. 

