Lake Geneva officials want to remind residents that feeding some feathery friends along Geneva Lake is not allowed.

Harbormaster Steve Russell said many people have been feeding water fowl near Geneva Lake, which is against a city ordinance.

“We have lots of people that feed water fowl at the beach and outside of the beach area,” Russell said. “We have a seawall which is right on that east end. The beach attendants and myself do tell people not to feed the ducks in the water, but we’re only there for a certain part of the day.”

Russell said he has read research that indicates that “bird droppings” can increase the E. coli levels in a body of water, even though the amount of E. coli in Geneva Lake has been low so far this summer. He said he wants to try to reduce the amount of bird activity near Riviera Beach.

“We are under the opinion that most of the E. coli is bird related. It tends to stay in the sand and it tends to be in the sand that is up to the shoreline and under the shoreline,” Russell said. “We have a lot of bird activity on the east end of that beach as they tend to stay on the sand and away from people.”

Russell proposed during the city council ‘s piers, harbors and lakefront committee meeting, July 11, to install “no bird feeding” signs along the lakefront area.

He said he feels installing the signs will discourage people from feeding birds near the lake.

“A lot of times just having it posted is enough to make people change their behavior,” Russell said.

City officials indicated that they plan to install “no bird feeding” signs along the lakefront area in the near future.

Russell also presented plans to install a “muckblower” near the east side of Riviera Beach, which would circulate the water and help remove debris away from the area.

“It circulates the water. It keeps the water moving,” Russell said. “So if there is anything in it, it disperses it more. This is an area that has very little circulation in it, even little wave action. You can have more wave action into the center and to the west side.”

Russell said the “muckblower” would cost about $1,500 and would be mounted on the dock located near Gage Marine’s storage shed. He said officials from Gage Marine have indicated that they would be willing to assist with installing the “muckblower.”

“We would mount it on the east end and we could circulate the water on that side,” Russell said. “They are relatively inexpensive.”

After some discussion, the piers, harbors and lakefront committee members unanimously approved to allow Russell to pursue purchasing the “muckblower.”

Sage Meadow of Lake Geneva honors resident's 100th birthday. Grace Droskiewicz enjoys entertainment with her sons Craig Droskiewicz and David Droskiewicz during her 100-year birthday celebration Officials from Sage Meadow Assisted Living and Memory Care center prepared a variety of food during 100-year-old birthday celebration Grace Droskiewicz's 100th birthday birthday celebration included cake, cupcakes and a photo wall of her life Members of the Garbage Pickers perform during Grace Droskiewicz's 100th birthday celebration Grace Droskiewicz Grace Droskiewicz