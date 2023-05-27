Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Residents and out-of-towners will not have to pay an admission to attend this year's Lake Geneva Oktoberfest.

Members of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board unanimously approved, May 3, to not charge an admission for this year's Oktoberfest.

The event, which is hosted by the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, is held in early October and features live music, food vendors, beer tent, children's activities and German-themed competitions.

Representatives from the Business Improvement District plan to conduct the event along Broad Street this year. During the past few years, Oktoberfest has been held at Flat Iron Park.

Members of the Business Improvement District Board considered not charging admission for local residents but charging a $5 admission for out-of-state residents.

However after some discussion, the board members decided not to charge any admission for the event.

"I don't think we should charge at all," Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said. "That's my personal feeling."

Terry Remke, member of the Business Improvement District Board, said he also feels there should be no admission charge for Oktoberfest.

"I'm all for free," Remke said. "Going forward, I think free should be it."

There was a $5 admission to attend last year's Oktoberfest, but Condos said the admission fee was never officially approved by the Business Improvement District Board.

"We had a rogue member who told our event coordinator to charge, and we didn't know about it," Condos said. "Then, I started getting calls the first day of Oktoberfest and people were complaining, and I said, 'You're absolutely right. We didn't approve it.'"

Janine Osborne, member of the Business Improvement District Board, said many people were upset about last year's admission fee and feels there should not be any admission for this year's Oktoberfest.

"The community had such a strong reaction to that. This is an opportunity for the BID to say, 'We heard you. It's free,'" Osborne said. "I'm not in favor at all of charging."

The board members did agree to charge for activities at the event to help cover some of the costs for hosting Oktoberfest.

"I agree that we don't need to charge at the door, but I think there's got to be a way to offset some of those costs," Alethea Salgado, Business Improvement District Board member, said. "If I go to an event with my kids, I expect to pay a little bit."

Condos said he also agrees with charging a fee for some of the Oktoberfest activities.

"I think we should not charge for admission, but I think for everything inside they should pay," Condos said. "I'm not saying we should make money. I want our costs covered, and that's why they should pay for going in the bounce house."

The Business Improvement District Board members also discussed plans to possibly host a bar crawl the day before Oktoberfest, in which participating bars and restaurants would offer specials and host live entertainment.

Anthony Silvestri, Business Improvement District Board member, said a bar crawl could help attract people to Downtown Lake Geneva the day before Oktoberfest.

"It's something new, and it will bring people to the retail establishments," Silvestri said.

Condos said he also would be in favor of hosting a bar crawl the day before Oktoberfest.

"It's a good idea," Condos said. "I like it."