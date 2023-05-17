Offering earnest and heartfelt if playful and light-hearted cries of “no” and “denied,” the Fontana Village Board on May 1 later turned serious and “with regrets” accepted a retirement notice tendered by Fontana Fire & Rescue Department Chief Wolfgang Nitsch regarding his intent to retire from his emergency services career “calling” by the end of the year, as a successor sought, named and appointed.

Nitsch’s retirement notification had been approved by the board’s Human Resources Committee on April 20.

A 45-year department veteran, Nitsch has served as Fontana’s fire chief for the past 13 years, since taking the post in 2008.

“My goal when taking the Chief’s position was to leave it a little better than I found it and I’m confident that my mission has been accomplished...,” Nitsch wrote in his intent-to-retire letter to the Fontana Village Board and the board’s Human Resources Committee. “With the modern equipment and highly trained men and women recently advanced to career firefighter/paramedic level, this community is staged to receive excellent and efficient emergency services well into the future. It will, of course, take continued support from the entire community, future boards, as well as immense dedication, training and continued forward-looking change, from future leadership and personnel ... I thank you for allowing me to serve in a variety of capacities in the Fontana community. I also thank the community and department for a lifetime of memories that I will cherish for many years to come. I hope and pray for all the best in the future for this year department.”

In his letter, Nitsch credited community members, past and present village boards, and others for laying the groundwork for the department’s success.

“With the terrific support of village boards and residents, the Fontana Fire Department continues to be a precedent-setter in Walworth County as this organization historically has,” Nitch wrote. “With the foresight of prior Chiefs and a variety of leadership from around the community, today’s fire and emergency medical services in Fontana are second to none.”

“ A high school kid looking to be a firefighter”

The department has evolved greatly since Nitsch joined the Fontana Fire & Rescue Department in 1978. The department was founded in 1930.

Interviewed following the board meeting, Nitsch reflected on his career.

“I joined as a high school kid looking to be a firefighter,” he recalled. “I started here with a rubber coat and rubber gloves and rubber boots, standing on the back of a 1955 FWD. Now everything’s computerized, blue toothed and Wifi accessible and nothing like it was back when I joined. It was an all-volunteer department at that time, and we’ve always been a great precedent-setter here in Fontana ... with some of the first EMTS’s and some of the first EMT Intermediates for this area ... and we’ve slowly progressed into a full-time department now in the last couple of years with full-time staffing. It’s been a real interesting venture, a lot of changes, and I think a lot of changes for the good.”

The Fontana Fire-Rescue Department rosters 13 full-time staff and another eight paid-on-call staff members, with 90-95% of department staff cross-trained for both fire and emergency medical services.

After logging 45 years with the department and turning 65 later this year, Nitsch said he felt it was time to retire.

“It’s just time to hand the reigns over,” he said. “I came in with a couple of goals in mind, I achieved those goals and, actually, I think we reached some goals even I hadn’t even planned on achieving. The idea is you always want to walk into something like this with the idea you make it a little bit better before you leave and I think I’ve done that to a good extent. The mission’s accomplished and it’s time to go relax a little bit.”

Goals achieved, Nitsch said, included “bringing the equipment up to speed” — updating the department’s ladder truck and adding a new water rescue airboat — and “bringing the department into more of a staffing model” with the implementation of a career full-time paid professional fire-rescue-EMS crew.

“I think the department’s in really good shape to move on for the next several years, efficiently, with probably some of the best pre-hospital medical care that you’re gonna find in Wisconsin,” Nitsch said. “I just hope and pray the department moves forward and hopefully gets new, forward-looking leadership to keep things moving forward.”

Plans for his retirement include traveling with his wife Kathy, spending more time relaxing at his northern Wisconsin cabin, and dabbling more in his laser engraving side business, Town of Walworth-based Laser Works Unlimited LLC, established in 2007.

11 photos from the 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry