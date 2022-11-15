New United Way of Walworth County development director hired

The United Way of Walworth County recently hired Mindy Amodeo as its development director.

Since United Way of Delavan merged with United Way of Lake Geneva in 2010, forming the United Way of Walworth County (UWWC), there has never been more than one employee.

Amodeo will be joining UWWC CEO Tammy Dunn.

“This is a very exciting time,” said Dunn. “Most United Way chapters of our size have five or more employees. With her knowledge, compassion, and enthusiasm, I’m confident Mindy will be instrumental in sustaining and growing this great organization for Walworth County."

Mindy has over 25 years of experience in client-facing customer service roles. Her most recent position was with Safe Families for Children, the Greater Chicago Chapter.

As development director, Amodeo will raise awareness about Walworth County nonprofit agencies while engaging the community to support their missions collectively.

“I’m honored to walk alongside so many local nonprofit agencies, listening to and learning how they serve the community,” said Amodeo, “and I’m excited to share their missions while helping donors fulfill their passions throughout Walworth County.”

United Way of Walworth County raises money year-round to disperse to over forty-five local nonprofit agencies fighting for health, education, and financial stability for Walworth County residents. UWWC provides a way for individuals and businesses to touch multiple nonprofit agencies with one donation.

Only 1.5% is paid in dues to United Way Worldwide. The 211 emergency resource line, SingleCare prescription savings, national donations, and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program are among other benefits received in our county through United Way Worldwide. UWWC also focuses on strengthening the community it serves through advocacy and collaboration with other nonprofits, and by supporting volunteerism.

Office hours are by appointment. United Way of Walworth County can be reached at 262-374-4474 or by email to give@unitedwaywalworth.org.

Its mailing address is P.O. Box 202, Lake Geneva, WI, 53147. Information, including a directory of area nonprofit agencies, can be found at www.unitedwaywalworth.org.