Lake Geneva residents and visitors may soon have a new place to shoot some pool.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, April 24, a conditional use permit to allow for the Lake Geneva Billiard Club to be established at 772 W. Main St., Suite 1, located in the lower level of the Landmark Building.

The conditional use permit also was unanimously approved by the Lake Geneva Plan Commission, April 17.

The city council members also unanimously approved, April 24, a Class B, fermented malt beverage, liquor license and a Class C, wine, liquor license to allow beer and wine to be served at the pool hall.

Kurt Jennison, owner of the Lake Geneva Billiard Club, said he wants to provide a relaxing venue for people to play pool within the City of Lake Geneva. The Lake Geneva Billiard Club is set to host pool tournaments, leagues and after-school programs.

"The goal was initially to bring pool to this area. We're starting a bit small with only three tables," Jennison said during the plan commission meeting. "The demographic I'm looking for is the older couples to go out and enjoy a game of pool and socializing over a game of pool. I'm not looking for a rowdy party kind of a place. Upscale is my vision as we build it out."

Jennison said he expects both residents and tourists to visit the pool hall.

"I don't see us being a bar time place all the time. Summer is going to be significantly different than winter," Jennison said. "The avid pool player is more likely to spend more time there in the seasons of fall and winter, but we don't want to sell ourselves short on the tourists who are there."

Jennison said most of the patrons will probably visit the pool hall at night.

"That's when the game of pool is usually played," Jennison said. "So we don't think we will see a lot of day business. We will see more in the afternoon and into the evening."

Besides beer and wine, the Lake Geneva Billiard Club also is set to offer appetizers.

"We're not having a full menu or anything like that." Jennison said. "It will mostly be finger food."

Mayor Charlene Klein said she is looking forward to possibly visiting the Lake Geneva Billiard Club.

"I might be there. I grew up with a pool table in my house instead of a dining table," Klein said jokingly.