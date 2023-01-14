New 'Mindful Mondays' book club at Whitewater; Conscious living book club to be led by Denise Maple and Lori Frison

The public is invited to join a new book club for conscious living, Mindful Mondays, which will meet at Whitewater’s Irvin L. Young Memorial Library every fourth Monday of the month.

The book club will be led by facilitators Denise Maple and Lori Frison M.S. LPC.

The first meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 23, from 6-7:30 p.m. in the community room at the library, 631 W. Center Ave. in Whitewater. The initial gathering will be an introduction to the book club and the first book selection, which will be available for checkout.

Each month, the book club will host a discussion and mindfulness practice.

“The practice of mindfulness has changed my life,” Maple said. “I am more centered, calm, present, intuitive and loving as a result. I want to share what I have learned with others, as well as learn more and deepen my practice through book study and learning from others.”

Through Live Life Spiritual Direction, Maple is a holistic business coach, featured speaker, Reiki Master and spiritual counselor. Trained and licenses as a licensed spiritual practitioner through the Centers for Spiritual Living, she helps her clients to live the song of their soul by guiding them to identify and overcome false beliefs about themselves and the world and pursue and achieve their dreams. She has been studying, teaching and practicing mindfulness for over a decade and loves sharing its benefits.

Frison is a certified relationship and love coach, guiding individuals to experience greater levels of love in life, both with others and within themselves. She is the creator of the Redefining Love coaching program and regularly speaks on the topic of relationship health. Frison is also a licensed mental health therapist in private practice in Whitewater, where she has assisted hundreds of people to end painful relationship patterns and feel confident in their ability to stay calm, speak their truth, and set healthy limits with others.

Frison’s work and personal interest led her to fall in love with the practice of mindfulness meditation as a path to cultivate greater well-being. She has taught mindfulness to many in south central Wisconsin through groups and workshops over the past decade. She is also a trained yoga instructor with a passion for connecting others to their innate ability to heal, grow and thrive through the simple powers of breath and awareness.

The Mindful Mondays Book Club is for adults, although high school students are welcome to join. There is no cost to attend. Registration is requested. Visit whitewaterlibrary.org and click on “Events—Registration Forms” to register online in advance.

For registration or more information, email sfrench@whitewater-wi.gov or call 262-458-2782.

More information is also available at whitewaterlibrary.org.

In 76 Photos: Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, Walworth County IAT American Pokeweed.jpg Ice Age National Scenic Trail - Boardwalk in Whitewater Lake Segment IAT Bridge and Boardwalk.jpg IAT Common Selfheal.jpg IAT Creeping Bellflower 2.jpg IAT Delicate Fern Moss.jpg IAT Erect Hedgeparsley 2.jpg IAT Giant Chickweed.jpg IAT Motherwort.jpg IAT Pine Cones.jpg IAT Sign.jpg IAT Tall Hairy Agrimony.jpg Ice Age Trail yellow blaze marker IAT Trail View 2.jpg IAT Trail View.jpg IAT Whitewater Creek 2.jpg Ice Age Trail Ascent.jpg Ice Age Trail Bird's Foot Trefoil.jpg Ice Age Trail Black Raspberry.jpg Ice Age Trail Black-Eyed Susan.jpg Ice Age Trail Boletes fungi (mushroom) on forest floor.jpg Ice Age Trail Wild Parsnip.jpg Ice Age Trail Yellow Blaze with Trail View in Pine Plantation.jpg Ice Age Trail Yellow Blaze with Trail View.jpg Ice Age Trail Common Chicory (Blue Dandelion).jpg Ice Age Trail Common Crownvetch.jpg Ice Age Trail Common Mullein (Aaron's Rod).jpg Ice Age Trail Common Yarrow.jpg Ice Age Trail Creeping Thistle.jpg Ice Age Trail Deptford Pink.jpg Ice Age Trail Emerald Ash Borer .jpg Ice Age Trail Emerald Ash Borer 2.jpg Ice Age Trail Evening Primrose.jpg Ice Age Trail Fallen Tree .jpg Ice Age Trail False Solomon's Seal.jpg Ice Age Trail False Sunflower.jpg Ice Age Trail Flowering Spurge.jpg Ice Age Trail "Flowing Well" in Town of Whitewater.jpg Glacial deposits on Ice Age National Scenic Trail Ice Age Trail Gray Dogwood.jpg Ice Age Trail Hoary Verbena.jpg Ice Age Trail Illinois Tick Trefoil 2.jpg Ice Age Trail Panicledleaf Tick Trefoil.jpg Ice Age Trail Marker Post.jpg Ice Age Trail Mile Marker Post.jpg Ice Age Trail Morrow's Honeysuckle.jpg Ice Age Trail Nodding Thistle.jpg Ice Age Trail Northern Catalpa.jpg Ice Age Trail Oriental Ladies Thumb.jpg Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook view Ice Age Trail Oxeye Dairy.jpg Ice Age Trail Perennial Sowthistle.jpg Ice Age Trail Pine Forest.jpg Ice Age Trail Pine Plantation.jpg Ice Age Trail Pinnate Prairie Coneflower.jpg Ice Age Trail Prairie Fleabane.jpg Ice Age Trail Prarie Clearning Under Power Lines.jpg Ice Age Trail Queen Anne's Lace (Wild Carrot).jpg Ice Age Trail Rock covered with Schreber's Big Red Stem Moss.jpg Ice Age Trail Rock Deposits.jpg Russulaceae fungi on the forest floor along the Ice Age Scenic National Trail Ice Age Trail Scenic Lake Overlook 1.jpg Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook Ice Age Trail Shrub Lespedeza.jpg Ice Age Trail Smooth Sumac.jpg Ice Age Trail Soapwort.jpg St. John's Wort blooming along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail Ice Age Trail Steep Climb.jpg Ice Age Trail Thistle Field with feeding Great Spangled Fritillary butterfly.jpg Ice Age Trail Trichaptum fungi on tree.jpg Ice Age Trail View from Bench.jpg Ice Age Trail Walking Path in Forest.jpg Ice Age Trail Whitewater Lake.jpg Ice Age Trail Wild Bergamot.jpg Ice Age Trail Red Spotted Purple Butterfly.jpg