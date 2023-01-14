New 'Mindful Mondays' book club at Whitewater; Conscious living book club to be led by Denise Maple and Lori Frison

The public is invited to join a new book club for conscious living, Mindful Mondays, which will meet at Whitewater’s Irvin L. Young Memorial Library every fourth Monday of the month.
The book club will be led by facilitators Denise Maple and Lori Frison M.S. LPC.
The first meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 23, from 6-7:30 p.m. in the community room at the library, 631 W. Center Ave. in Whitewater. The initial gathering will be an introduction to the book club and the first book selection, which will be available for checkout.
Each month, the book club will host a discussion and mindfulness practice.
“The practice of mindfulness has changed my life,” Maple said. “I am more centered, calm, present, intuitive and loving as a result. I want to share what I have learned with others, as well as learn more and deepen my practice through book study and learning from others.”
Through Live Life Spiritual Direction, Maple is a holistic business coach, featured speaker, Reiki Master and spiritual counselor. Trained and licenses as a licensed spiritual practitioner through the Centers for Spiritual Living, she helps her clients to live the song of their soul by guiding them to identify and overcome false beliefs about themselves and the world and pursue and achieve their dreams. She has been studying, teaching and practicing mindfulness for over a decade and loves sharing its benefits.
Frison is a certified relationship and love coach, guiding individuals to experience greater levels of love in life, both with others and within themselves. She is the creator of the Redefining Love coaching program and regularly speaks on the topic of relationship health. Frison is also a licensed mental health therapist in private practice in Whitewater, where she has assisted hundreds of people to end painful relationship patterns and feel confident in their ability to stay calm, speak their truth, and set healthy limits with others.
Frison’s work and personal interest led her to fall in love with the practice of mindfulness meditation as a path to cultivate greater well-being. She has taught mindfulness to many in south central Wisconsin through groups and workshops over the past decade. She is also a trained yoga instructor with a passion for connecting others to their innate ability to heal, grow and thrive through the simple powers of breath and awareness.
The Mindful Mondays Book Club is for adults, although high school students are welcome to join. There is no cost to attend. Registration is requested. Visit whitewaterlibrary.org and click on “Events—Registration Forms” to register online in advance.