When is a sponge “not just a simple sponge?”

When it’s the ebullient, happy-go-lucky SpongeBob SquarePants yer talkin’ ‘bout, matey!

Setting sail for The Bay last week, SpongeBob SquarePants and all his undersea Bikini Bottom friends and neighbors from the eponymous popular animated Nickelodeon TV series came to colorful, creative, spirited life on April 27-28 as Williams Bay Middle School presented “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition.”

A musical adaptation of Nickelodeon’s long-running children’s sitcom, “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” took showgoers to the undersea city of Bikini Bottom, inhabited by ever-optimistic yellow sea sponge SpongeBob SquarePants and his quirky circle of Bikini Bottom neighbors, including friends Patrick Star, Squidward Q. Tentacles and Sandy Cheeks, and penny-pinching, money-obsessed restaurateur boss Eugene Krabs, owner of The Krusty Krab.

SpongeBob’s pleasant existence is abruptly interrupted when it’s discovered that Mt. Humongous, a nearby volcano, will erupt within the next 48 hours and completely obliterate Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob, trying to prove to himself, Mr. Krabs and the world that he is not “just a simple sponge,” resolves to save the day when everybody else has given up all hope.

Fun and family-friendly, “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” offers a timeless story of identity, crisis, and community while also being a witty allegory that examines and critiques the politics of the modern era, doing so in such a way where children will appreciate and understand the plot line, while adults read between the lines and extract even more from the musical’s message.

“Overall, I think that the show went very well and the students performed the best they ever have,” said show director Jessica Miles, choir director at Williams Bay Middle School-High School. “It was fantastic, and I could not be prouder of all of them. So many parents, community members, other teachers and students in attendance were raving about how good the show was. Keller Cook (Patrick Star) and Josh LeBaron (SpongeBob SquarePants) were phenomenal, always in character, always making the audience laugh with their character’s personality. They really were perfect for those leading roles.”

Both shows drew crowds of 215-220 each to the Lecture Center at Williams Bay Middle School-High School, attendance which Miles called a “fantastic” turnout.

The one-hour musical production, conceived by Tina Landau, is based on the TV series “SpongeBob SquarePants” by marine science educator and animator Stephen Hillenburg. Aired on Nickelodeon since 1999, award-winning “SpongeBob SquarePants” is the nation’s fifth-longest-running animated series.

Staging the Broadway musical, adapted for younger actors and presented through licensure with Concord Theatricals, was an ambitious, but successful undertaking.

“There were so many students involved this year that have either never been in a musical before due to COVID, or were not in last year’s musical, but everyone did a fantastic job,” Miles noted. “There were many times that backstage workers and us in the light booth were dancing during both performances.”

Cast members were SpongeBob SquarePants, Josh LeBaron; Patrick Star, Keller Cook; Sandy Cheeks, Ciara Benitez; Squidward Q. Tentacles:, Sophia Howarth-Yonkee; Sheldon J. Plankton, Liam Beth; Karen Plankton, Izzy Chamberlain; Mr. Eugene Krabs, Cameron Keith; Pearl Krab, Gracie Pils; TV reporter Perch Perkins, Elena Walker; Bikini Bottom Mayor, Dex Straubel; Larry the Lobster and Cowboy Fish, Zach Scott; Old Man Jenkins and Cowboy Fish, Nick Gonza; Electric Skates — Angie Tejeda, Skye Virgin and Elena Walker; Sardines and Sea Anemones — Amelia Coulmann, Sasha Koledova and Kaydence Warrenburg; BFF Letters — Jose Espinoza, Degarya Sumiejski and Kyra Frederick; and French Narrator, Samantha Thompson.

Members of the backstage crew were Brooke Peyer, Lauryn Sikes, Connor Lindloff, Nicholas Kwiatkowski, Aubree Kunes, Will Sorensen, Elliana Borgen and Nanao Tsuruta.

Comprising the production crew were Williams Bay Middle School choral music teacher Jessica Miles, director; Samantha Thompson and Piper Janssen, student directors; Colleen Walker, choreographer; Jessica Miles and Jacob White set design and construction; Libby Anhold, sound technician; Drey Toro, lighting; Jessica Miles, Brooke Peyer Piper Janssen, costumes and makeup; Darla Thiel, photographer; and Denise Durkin, posters and programs.

