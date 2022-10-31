Nass, Doelder face off for District 11 State Senate seat that includes Lake Geneva

Sen. Stephen Nass, R-Town of La Grange, is facing a challenge for his District 11 state senate seat during the Nov. 8 fall election.

Nass is being challenged by Democratic candidate Steve Doelder.

State Senate District 11 includes Walworth County, except the East Troy area, and areas of Kenosha, Jefferson and Rock counties.

Nass was first elected to the state senate in 2014. He previously served in the state assembly from 1990 to 2014 and was a member of the Whitewater City Council from 1977 to 1981.

Doelder, D-Village of Bloomfield, has never held any elected positions but has ran for several local offices including a seat on the Bloomfield Village Board in April 2019.

He worked has a teacher for about 36 years in several Wisconsin communities including Sheboygan, Argyle and Racine. He also has served as an adjunct chemistry and environmental science professor for Carthage College, University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Cardinal Stritch University.

Both Nass and Doelder ran unopposed during the Aug. 9 primary election, now they are preparing to face each other during the upcoming fall general election.

The candidates answered questions related to election reform, issues affecting Walworth County and how the plan to address those issues.

Below are their responses to those questions.

Name: Steve Nass

Community of residence: Town of La Grange in Walworth County

Current employment: Small business owner and state senator

Education: Bachelor of science degree from UW-Whitewater (1978); M.S. Ed., School Business Management from UW-Whitewater (1990)

What is your position on election reform? I have voted in favor of more than 20 bills reforming various aspects of Wisconsin’s election laws. All the bills were vetoed by Governor Evers. The restoration of integrity and trust in our election systems can’t be achieved until a new governor is elected. Further, the Wisconsin Elections Commission through its own actions has failed to follow state law and openly flaunted legal directives to come into compliance on several occasions. In my view, WEC is a rogue agency as proven by the actions of its commissioners and staff. It must be repealed, and its duties must be assigned.

What do you feel are some the biggest issues facing Walworth County?

1.) Empower parents to control the educational decision-making for their children and provide every family with the ability to select the school of their choice.

2.) Support tax cuts and regulatory reforms to help families and small businesses survive the inflation nightmare caused by the policies of Biden/Evers.

3.) Oppose soft-on-crime policies that prioritize criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens.

What are some things you would do to help resolve those issues?

1.) Passage of a Parents Bill of Rights for education.

2.) Passage of broad tax cuts for families and small businesses.

3.) Passage of proposals to eliminate the improper powers of state agencies to interfere in the constitutional rights of individuals.

4.) Passage of proposals providing for the increased funding of law enforcement and a restoration of common-sense bail laws that keep dangerous individuals behind bars until their trial.

What qualities make you the best candidate for this position? As a lifelong resident of the 11th State Senate District, I share the traditional values and views held by the residents in this great part of Wisconsin. I am the only candidate for this senate district that has consistently represented the fiscal, social, and economic views of the voters in our communities. I am only candidate for this senate district that rejects the political extremism of the liberals in Madison and my record in the legislature proves it. I am the only candidate for this senate district that has taken on the Madison special interests and the party bosses (of both parties).

Previous elected positions held: Elected to the state senate in 2014-present. Previously elected to the state assembly 1990–2014. Served on the Whitewater City Council 1977-1981.

Community involvement: Post commander of the Whitewater American Legion and member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Name: Steven J. Doelder

Community of residence: Village of Bloomfield

Current employment: Retired

Education: High school diploma from Sheboygan South High School

B.S. UW-Stevens Point

M.Ed. Carthage College

Associate Degree Gateway Technical College

What is your position on election reform? I support any proposal to make it easier for voters to vote. Seven states mail ballots to registered voters. These states experience higher than average voter participation. Wisconsin has a license and state ID database that could be used to check residency. We have a process in place to send ballots to registered military without any accusations of voter fraud. Because I’m more concerned about voter suppression than voter fraud, I would be in favor of mailing ballots to every registered voter The Republican-controlled legislature wasted hundreds of thousand dollars of taxpayer’s money investigating non-existent election fraud.

What do you feel are some the biggest issues facing Walworth County? Delivering services to the District 11 community should be the goal of the State Senator. We need a Senator who will make sure everyone living in the district feels safe and has access to adequate food, education, shelter, transportation, and healthcare. We need a representative who will listen and provide information to the people. District 11 is diverse and is made up of over fifty different municipalities. Government exists to help people and should make sure everyone has the opportunity to experience the American Dream.

What are some things you would do to help resolve those issues? To make sure government works for the people, we need a State Senator who promotes unity and civility. We need to reconnect ourselves to the kind of politics that reaches every corner of District 11. We need to adequately fund all state agencies so they can serve and protect the people living in District 11. We need to adequately fund our public schools and make sure that they promote the community good. Our public schools are the glue that bind communities together. Every student should have the necessary resources to learn.

What qualities make you the best candidate for this position? My experiences as a teacher, church leader, union president, and science team coach has given me the skills to bring people together to make things work. As a teacher, I had to work with the students assigned to my classroom with the resources I had been given. As a church leader, I held our small congregation together to promote God’s work and love. As a former union leader, I know how to organize and protect my working brothers and sisters. As a science team coach, I taught problem solving and used it to send our team to the National Science Olympiad.

Previous elected positions held: None

Community involvement:

Pell Lake Lake Association, secretary and Lake Fest coordinator

Bloomfield Village Education Committee

Immanuel Lutheran Church, member and Christmas and Easter music program participant

Racine Zion Lutheran Church, treasurer, president and choir member