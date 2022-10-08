Murals are now allowed in the City of Lake Geneva (as long as the rules are followed)

Murals may now be painted or installed in the City of Lake Geneva—as long as those painters follow the city’s new rules.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved the second reading of a mural ordinance, Sept. 26.

The ordinance includes a definition for murals, rules and regulations for murals, and where murals may and may not be installed in the City of Lake Geneva.

Proposed mural designs must be approved by city officials.

The ordinance allows for a mural program to be established in the Downtown area, which Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board members, Aletha Salgado and Janine Osborn, have been proposing since early this year.

Alderwoman Shari Straube said she is pleased that the ordinance has been approved and that murals will be allowed in the city.

“I am so happy this is going to happen,” Straube said. “I just think it’s a great idea.”

The ordinance defines murals as “any picture, scene or diagram painted or mounted on any exterior wall that does not contain a commercial message or otherwise meet the definition of a sign.”

According to the ordinance, murals may be placed on side walls, rear walls, alley walls or any walls without frontage on a primary street. Murals may be painted on “previously painted brick, nondecorative concrete block or other nondecorative surfaces as determined by the zoning administrator,” the ordinance states.

Murals may not be installed on front facades, walls with historic details or decorative masonry work, fences, walls with wood siding, preventative boarding or above windows, cornices, awnings, doors or architectural elements, according to the ordinance.

Murals may not exceed 50% of the total area of a wall, unless located in the Business Improvement District.

The ordinance states that murals must be confined to one wall of a building and may not wrap around to another wall, and no buildings may have more than one mural.

If a mural is faded or damaged, it must be repainted or removed by the property owner.

Salgado said she is pleased the city council passed the ordinance and is looking forward to starting the mural program. She said a committee has been formed to develop more ideas for the murals.

“We’re able to do murals in town, which we’re very excited about,” Salgado said. “We’re ready to take the next steps.”

The Business Improvement District has proposed installing the initial murals on the side of the Christine’s Gift Shop building, 858 W. Main St., and on the side of the Melges Real Estate building, 233 Center St., which is right next to Starbucks.

Salgado said she hopes to have the first mural installed by the end of the year.

“We will see,” Salgado said. “But if not, the spring for sure.”