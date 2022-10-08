Murals are now allowed in the City of Lake Geneva (as long as the rules are followed)

Murals may now be painted or installed in the City of Lake Geneva—as long as those painters follow the city’s new rules.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved the second reading of a mural ordinance, Sept. 26.
The ordinance includes a definition for murals, rules and regulations for murals, and where murals may and may not be installed in the City of Lake Geneva.
Proposed mural designs must be approved by city officials.
The ordinance allows for a mural program to be established in the Downtown area, which Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board members, Aletha Salgado and Janine Osborn, have been proposing since early this year.
Alderwoman Shari Straube said she is pleased that the ordinance has been approved and that murals will be allowed in the city.
People are also reading…
“I am so happy this is going to happen,” Straube said. “I just think it’s a great idea.”
The ordinance defines murals as “any picture, scene or diagram painted or mounted on any exterior wall that does not contain a commercial message or otherwise meet the definition of a sign.”
According to the ordinance, murals may be placed on side walls, rear walls, alley walls or any walls without frontage on a primary street. Murals may be painted on “previously painted brick, nondecorative concrete block or other nondecorative surfaces as determined by the zoning administrator,” the ordinance states.
Murals may not be installed on front facades, walls with historic details or decorative masonry work, fences, walls with wood siding, preventative boarding or above windows, cornices, awnings, doors or architectural elements, according to the ordinance.
Murals may not exceed 50% of the total area of a wall, unless located in the Business Improvement District.
The ordinance states that murals must be confined to one wall of a building and may not wrap around to another wall, and no buildings may have more than one mural.
If a mural is faded or damaged, it must be repainted or removed by the property owner.
Salgado said she is pleased the city council passed the ordinance and is looking forward to starting the mural program. She said a committee has been formed to develop more ideas for the murals.
“We’re able to do murals in town, which we’re very excited about,” Salgado said. “We’re ready to take the next steps.”
The Business Improvement District has proposed installing the initial murals on the side of the Christine’s Gift Shop building, 858 W. Main St., and on the side of the Melges Real Estate building, 233 Center St., which is right next to Starbucks.
Salgado said she hopes to have the first mural installed by the end of the year.
“We will see,” Salgado said. “But if not, the spring for sure.”
Lake Geneva home listings for people who need a lot of living space
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $950,000
Gorgeous Custom Built Home On Over 11 Acres. A True Country Estate For Your Family To Enjoy. Spacious Open Concept From Kitchen to Dining & Living Room. Perfect For Family Gatherings & Entertaining. Grand Master Bedroom With French Doors to Office or Nursery, Large Walk In Closet With Extra Area. Walk In Shower, Jetted Tub, His & Her Vanities. Three Bedrooms Upstairs With Full Bath. Unfinished Basement With Egress Widows For Future Bedrooms, Stubbed For Full Bathroom. Three Car Garage With Extra High Ceilings With Lots of Storage. Enjoy Your Summers Pool Side Or On One of The Beautiful Porches Enjoying The Country Living. Partially Wooded Lot With Stream in The Woods. Schedule Your Appointment To View This Piece of Paradise Today!
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $699,500
Contemporary Ranch on 8 beautiful Acres with a large private Pond and mature woods. This spacious home, with over 4,000 sq. ft., offers rooms for everyone: 3 or 4 Bedrooms, formal Living & Dining Rooms, delightful Kitchen/Dinette, upper and lower Family Rooms, Office, Library, 4 season Sun Room, Exercise Room, and there are terrific views from every window! Some of the features are.... the insulated 3 car garage has hot/cold water and is piped for a gas furnace, upper Deck and lower Patio overlook the Pond, Master Bedroom is a full Suite, Loft area and Office could easily be additional Bedrooms, the spring fed Pond is loaded with fish,. and there's even an ideal area to build an outbuilding of your choice, a separate driveway is already in. Make sure you check out the aerial video!
4 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $1,895,000
Estate Home On Approximately 75 Acres ~ Offers Tranquility, Privacy & Surrounded By Nature. Property Includes Many Mature Trees, Private Orchard & Approximately 18 Acres of Tillable Ag Land. Custom Home Being Sold By The Original Owners Offers Over 4k Square Feet. Great Room With Grand 18' Ceilings & Fireplace. Large Kitchen With Granite Counters & Pine Cabinets, Stainless Appliances Including Wolf Stove. Dining Area Walks Out To Tiered Decks. Formal Dining Room Or Home Office. Family Room Walks Out To Fenced Yard Space. Master Suite + Fireplace w/Antique Cherry Mantel. Master Bath w/Whirlpool Tub, Shower & Double Vanity. Expansive Master Walk-in Closets. Partially Finished Lower Level With Heated Floors. 1,800 Square Foot Outbuilding With Concrete Floor & Electric.
4 Bedroom Home in Lakemoor - $620,000
Come see this gorgeous recently remodeled and custom-designed home. Everything is the HIGHEST QUALITY in this 4bed 4.5 bath home! Featuring a gargantuan lot surrounded by mature trees. This home has new hardwood floors throughout a big spacious kitchen a screened-in deck. TWO STORY family room w/ cathedral ceilings. There is a master bedroom on the first floor that has been updated featuring a luxury master bath and walk-in closet. ALL bedrooms have large closets and the second-floor bedrooms include a jack and jill bathroom. The basement has a walk-out lower-level area that is ideal for entertaining guests. There is a large rec-bar room with a wet bar, refrigerator, theatre room, full bath, and additional storage area.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $589,000
A 5446 square feet all brick custom-built house on a private 1.85 acres, offering you enough space for enjoying life in the home you deserve. Entertain the family and friends in the 10+ person functional wet bar in the enormous fully finished basement. Make your way to the professionally designed 2 brick paved patios with a flagstone built-in fire pit, located next to the low maintenance 16 x 32 heated in-ground pool. Accommodate the family in the 5 Bedroom 5 bathrooms (3 Full 2 half) distributed across 3 levels. This house has much to offer you. As you walk through the impressive front entry door, there is an astonishing foyer with 24-foot ceilings, a large office, and a formal dining room with large windows providing more than enough natural light. The practical open concept Quartz countertops and SS appliances kitchen connect to the living room that has plenty of space to delight family and visitors. The large FIRST-floor master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a bathroom with a whirlpool tub, double sink, and walk-in closet. Upstairs, you are greeted with 3 more bedrooms, one of which has its own private bathroom and walk-in closet, along with a stupendous 21x25 bonus room that is waiting for your needs or ideas such as an expansive 6th bedroom, gym, office, etc. Reverse osmosis water filter, 3 car heated garage, new A/C unit, new Furnace 2020, new water heater 2021, As if that were not enough, all the flooring is Brazilian cherry hardwood.
4 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $389,900
10+++ Move Right into This Stunning Custom Built Ranch Home In The Heart of Johnsburg. Over 4,000 sqft of Finished Living Space. Large Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Combined with Formal Dining Area. Huge Eat-in Kitchen With Vaulted Ceilings, Oak Cabinets, Island, Under Cabinet Lighting and Pantry. Large Master Suite with Cathedral Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, Luxury Full Bath with Dual Sinks, Separate Shower and Whirlpool Tub. Two Large Bedrooms with Ample Closet Space. Beautiful Oak Trim Throughout Home. Full Finished Walkout Basement with 8ft Ceilings, Large Rec Room, Gas Fireplace, Game/Pool Table Areas, Bedroom, Full Bath, Storage and Laundry Room. Large Deck Overlooking your Private Wooded Backyard Including A Patio Off the Walkout Basement. Over-sized 2.5 Car Garage with 10ft Ceilings. Walk to Parks, Schools and Shopping. Golf Cart Community. Public Boat Launch. Johnsburg Schools. You will be Impressed. Truly An Entertainers Dream Home.
4 Bedroom Home in Darien - $875,000
Spectacular Custom Built Home With Fantastic Trails Through Out The Woods. Enjoy The Large Open Grass Field For Entertaining. Luminescent Lighting Outside Is Impressive. Step Inside To See The Elegant Design Through Out. New Solar Panels Reduce Electric to $14 -$35 Per Month. Luxury Vinyl Flooring, Granite Counters, New Appliances, HVAC System W/UV Light, Radon System, Sump Pump, All Bathrooms Updated, + Much More All Within The Last Two Years. Enjoy Entertaining In The Spacious Kitchen With Views To The Great Room & Dinning Room. Relax In The Library With Custom Made Bookcases. Have Your Friends & Family Over For Fun & Games In The Game Room. Appreciate The Peace & Quiet of The Country Side. If You Are Looking For A Move In Country Estate This Is It! Plus Fiber Optic Internet!
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $815,000
Rare opportunity- Sprawling 5BR Ranch in the Exclusive Lake Geneva Aire Estates. Settled on 3.5 private acres with wooded trails & pond frontage w/ pier. Large in-ground swimming pool & hot tub. 2.5 car attached garage plus a 47'x35' hangar for cars, toys/equipment, or your very own airplane! Association amenities include a 2300' paved/lighted air strip/airport, and a 20-acre park with stocked pond. Horses allowed. Home features new HWFs throughout main level. Spacious LR with vaulted ceiling, bay window & double sided stone fireplace. Bright, open eat-in kitchen overlooking the beautiful backyard. New granite countertops. Newly finished LL w/ 2nd KIT, full bath & tons of living space. Bonus room with closet + office with half bath. Just minutes from all beautiful Lake Geneva has to offer!
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $950,000
Gorgeous country estate on 12 acres! As you drive down the private drive you will immediately feel the peace & quiet that this private estate offers. This all brick, maintenance-free home is surrounded by the natural beauty of forest & farmland, offering ultimate privacy! Features 4-5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 fireplaces, a home office/library, parlor, great room, formal dining, modern kitchen with walk-in pantry, & a large sunroom with Pella windows W/built-in shades! Spacious main floor laundry & additional finished rooms. The existing layout will easily accommodate an ideal mother-in-law/Au Pair suite or expand into hobby rooms. Garages galore!! Nicely finished 3-car garage, plus a 2nd attached garage w/4 doors & a unique 30x32 outbuilding. Only 20 min. to Lake Geneva. Some staged photos.
5 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $1,395,000
Absolutely spectacular setting of 80' of frontage on Lake Elizabeth! No wake area & tons of wildlife out front! Custom home built with pride! 3 decks & a gazebo! Country size kitchen w/island, oak cabs, Corian c-tops & brkfst bar leads 2 huge open FR w/dbl Frnch dr entry, tons of recessed lighting & great views! Very large DR w/cstm blt-ns! Convenient 1st flr bdrm w/full bath! Gorgs mbdrm w/vaulted clng, sitting area, sep exercise rm & lux bath w/step up whirlpool tub, sep shwr & dual vanities! Convenient lndry in lrg master bedroom closet! The walkout bsmnt is endless w/office, game rm, rec rm, 2 bdrms, full bath & plenty of stg! New roof/gutters '19, leaf guards, zoned heating & cooling & newer well pump! Time to enjoy lake life with plenty of room for the entire family & then some!
5 Bedroom Home in Bull Valley - $1,450,000
STUNNING ESTATE HOME SITUATED ON SECLUDED HILLTOP WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS OF BULL VALLEY. NEARLY 10 ACRES OF GORGEOUS LANDSCAPED PROPERTY WITH GATED ENTRY TO YOUR EXCLUSIVE HIDEAWAY TUCKED INTO THE PERFECT BULL VALLEY LOCATION. DESIGNED BY LEGENDARY CERNY AND ASSOCIATES, THIS FANTASTIC HOME OFFERS SPECTACULAR VIEWS FROM EVERY ANGLE, GORGEOUS EXPOSED BRICK, HAND HEWN BEAMS, RICH STONE AND WOOD FLOORING, COFFERED CEILINGS, COMMERCIAL GRADE APPLIANCES, AND OTHER EXTRAVAGANT DETAILS. THREE LEVELS OF LIVING WITH THE FINEST FINISHES PROVIDES FUN AND RELAXATION FOR RESIDENTS AND GUESTS ALIKE. OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING SPACE INCLUDES RESORT-LIKE IN-GROUND POOL AREA WITH TIERED PATIOS AND BEAUTIFUL STONE TERRACED LANDSCAPING, A HUGE PERGOLA WITH CEILING FANS, OUTDOOR FIREPLACE AND GRILL SPACE, IN ADDITION TO YOUR OWN TENNIS COURT. EASY ACCESS TO WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL OFFERS A GAME ROOM, FITNESS AREA, PIZZA CAFE/WET BAR, 2ND KITCHEN, AND GUEST SUITES, MAKING THIS THE PERFECT SETTING FOR ENTERTAINING. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE OFFERS TRAY CEILING WITH CHANDELIER, SITTING AREA BY BAY WINDOW, AND SPA-LIKE EN SUITE BATH FEATURING SOAKING WHIRLPOOL, SEAMLESS GLASS SHOWER, DUAL VANITIES, AND A HUGE LINEN CLOSET. THE GROUNDS INCLUDE PRIVATE WOODED PROPERTY WITH CLEARED SPACE FOR A POSSIBLE BARN. HORSES ARE WELCOME AND THE BULL VALLEY RIDING TRAILS ARE ADJACENT TO THE PROPERTY. WHETHER THIS FABULOUS HOME IS DESTINED TO BE A WEEKEND RETREAT OR YOUR FULL-TIME RESIDENCE, YOU DESERVE TO SPOIL YOURSELF A LITTLE HERE! TAKE A LOOK - YOU WON'T REGRET IT.
5 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $489,900
Sprawling California Hillside Ranch on over an acre of land with 5,000 sq feet of living space, 3 car heated garage, and full walkout basement. Open concept with carpet and hardwood floors, a fireplace in the great room, and tons of windows to let the natural sunlight in! The great room flows into the eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, and 3 different patio doors leading to the 2-story deck with gas grill hook-up from either the great room, kitchen, or office/5th bedroom. Large walk-in pantry. Large laundry/mud-room with laundry sink, cabinetry galore and closets. Four generous size bedrooms and 3 bathrooms complete the first floor. The partially finished lower level (bar room AS-IS) includes an IN-LAW arrangement with a full kitchen and living room with floor-to-ceiling windows. Bedroom, full bath, and storage space. To complete the basement there is a large family room with floor-to-ceiling windows and doors, wired sound surround, and a 20-foot long solid oak bar hand-crafted waiting for your finishing touches. Separate workshop and storage galore. New roof! No subdivision association! Close to Marian Central Catholic High School. Don't miss this incredible property! A preferred lender offers a reduced interest rate for this listing.
3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $120,000
This home is waiting for your personal touches. Home is in disrepair and priced to sell. Beautiful neighborhood and great schools. Home is sold as-is.
6 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $1,750,000
Multi-Million dollar views from this spectacular stately 4 Level All Brick Custom Built Lakefront Estate! On the highest point in Dunns Lake Subdivision this lakeside retreat boasts 6000+ Sq. Ft. with an abundance of room for entertaining inside and outside. Gourmet Kitchen, 6+ Bedrooms, 5+ Bathrooms, Walk-Out LL w/Recreation Rm w/full Bar, 2 Fireplaces & Sauna, master steam shower, Patio w/Gazebo Bar, SS BBQ, Brick Fire pit, Swimming Pool (new pump) w/Waterfall, Hot Tub, 2 Boat Lifts, 7 car two level garage (room for your boat in lower level garage) . Two new Carrier furnaces and two new air conditioning units. Roof 7 years old. Lower level has radiant heat in floors. Built in speakers throughout house. Lake views from almost all rooms.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $1,100,000
Martha Stuart worthy property offers the opportunity for sustainable living in a private twelve-acre setting. Your own private woods to the north with your own equestrian trails, rolling pastures to the east, luscious green paddocks to the west and your own private equestrian barn with indoor and outdoor arenas to the south. All of this privacy with an amazing 8500 sq ft ranch home with indoor pool and attached green house. A kitchen garden provides fresh herbs, lettuce and veggies, a main garden for storage vegetables, an orchard provides a variety of fruit trees, and the chicken house produces fresh eggs daily. Woodland trails boast wildflowers in the spring, berries in the summer and mushrooms in the fall. The greenhouse allows for fresh herbs and veggies year-round. The house offers many amenities including gourmet kitchen, gym, sauna and indoor pool with an outdoor feel. This equestrian property has 12 acres and the home encompasses 4 plus bedrooms, 5.1 baths, and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Large open foyer immediately draws your attention to the open floor plan, see photos. Open family room has incredible views of the front pastures and the horizon beyond. Family room features a dual sided wood burning fireplace shared with the dining room. Dining room is built for entertaining and is perfect for the extended family. Kitchen extends off the dining room and has an eat in space with sliders to the layered stone wrap around patio. Professional kitchen has stainless appliances, cooktop, granite counters, beautiful cabinets and breakfast bar. Off the kitchen is the large laundry, and sewing room. Hallway off the laundry room wraps around to the 3 large bedrooms, each with a full bath. A oversized recreation room with indoor pool, hot tub, sauna and half bath. The indoor pool is such an exciting addition to this private home and is perfect for the family. The shallow end is 3' and gradually increases to a depth of 10'. As we continue through the main floor we reach the office/den. Lastly, we reach the master bedroom, master bath and dressing room. This space has all the room in the world for your everyday needs and the closets will hold everything for your lifestyle. Basement has an exquisite foyer that can be accessed from the 4-car garage. From the foyer you enter the great room with tremendous storage and currently used for as a playroom. Off the great room is the large exercise room. A second office or 5th bedroom with full bath is located off the exercise room. A cedar closet, cannery storage, and numerous nooks and crannies that have endless possibilities. The equestrian facility is currently set up for hunt/jump and dressage. The barn was built for the equestrian person in mind as it has 14-12'x12' matted stalls, automatic waterers, fly spray system and fire sprinkler system. A tack room and feed room are also located in the barn. No need to go outside to reach the indoor arena as you can just walk down the aisle. The indoor arena is 66'x143' with tremendous footing. A standard dressage outdoor arena with gazebo for viewing. Plenty of pasture for all the horses plus if you and your horse are ready for a trail ride the owner has cut paths through the woods for riding or hiking. A must see to appreciate all of the features of this property.
5 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $849,000
By far the best lakefront property on Wonder Lake with one acre, 331 feet of shoreline and a two mile view down the lake. This 5 bedroom home includes an indoor pool and lake views from every window in every room. The large open 828 SQFT kitchen and family room has full length windows with great lake views in addition to overlooking the pool room. The master bedroom suite also has the same views. There are commercial kitchen equipment and a soda fountain. The additional four bedrooms are large and share Jack and Jill bathrooms. The laundry/pantry is next to the kitchen and there is a separate living room/library. The 2,000 SQ FT pool room has a vaulted ceiling, 40' x 20' concrete pool that ranges from 3' to 10' deep and two dressing rooms with showers. There are both sunrise and sunset views and boat launch/dock area. There is 5,850 Sq Ft on main level and 3,350 Sq Ft in lower level which includes a 2nd family room/office, recreation room the size of a bowling alley, many storage closets, furnace/pool equipment room, bomb shelter and a 800 sq. ft. garage, which could be converted to a 4 car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Walworth - $1,395,000
Quality new construction 5 bedroom home in White Tail Ridge. Private wooded back yard backs up to White Tail Ridge conservancy. Walking trail to Fontana steps away. Spacious deck & screened porch w/vaulted ceilings. Split bedroom design with open concept. Oversized kitchen island with quartz top. Spacious primary bedroom suite with 2 large closets and adjoining laundry room. Lower level family room designed for entertaining with optional fireplace & bar. Large bunk room and walkout. Fontana beach, launch, restaurants, shopping & marina all within minutes.
5 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $675,000
Located in the desired Dutch Creek Estates, this beautiful 2-story home sits at the end of a cul-da-sac to give you all the privacy you could want! New Roof, HVAC, Smart Washer/Dryer, and Kitchen remodel in 2022. Outdoor Kitchen, Gazebo and Landscape design in 2021. Over 4900 Sqft of space w/finished walk-out basement! Open floor plan offers all of the formal spaces with relaxed entertaining space. Formal dining with trayed octagonal ceiling. Den//Office off the front entry has great natural light and offers a coffered ceiling. 2-story Great room has floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace tray ceiling with indirect lighting that opens to the Kitchen. New Gourmet Kitchen has Granite island and Quartz counters, Wine/Beverage center open to your main living space for ultimate entertaining space. Main level Master Suite with beautiful bathroom, walk-in closet with new closetmaid built-ins. 3 more bedrooms upstairs: one with a private bath the other two share a Jack and Jill bath. Off one bedroom there is a Bonus room as well. The Walk-out basement has 2nd fireplace, beautiful wet bar, Recreation room, Family Room & multi-generational potential (bedroom + full bath)!
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $459,900
Beautiful 5000+ square foot home on private 1 acre! This remodeled 5/3.5 home sits on a quiet dead end street. Cathedral ceiling in the Great room with a fireplace and beautiful views overlooking the tree-lined yard. Brand new updated kitchen with granite countertops, recessed lighting, breakfast nook and adjacent bonus room. The walkout basement boasts brand new flooring, huge 5th bedroom, fireplace, full bathroom, and large storage area! Great yard with an in-ground pool, large deck and empty fields behind the property. Plenty of amazing updates throughout! Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, roof is 5 years old, new pool liner, pump, newly painted exterior. 3 car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $2,350,000
This lovely contemporary home offers something for everyone A private, wooded retreat yet just a short distance to Lake Geneva and Williams Bay. The lake is just down the road with a transferable 28 ft' boat slip and association pier. Enjoy your beautiful in-ground pool or curl up by the fire in the open-concept family room/kitchen. When entertaining, the downstairs rec room offers a fun break-out space for a game of pool or hosting a party with easy walk-out access to the backyard.
3 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $599,900
Is it time for a little more space? How about 6.61 acres? How does being surrounded by your own private woods, walking natural trails/paths surrounded by native prairie plants, chicken coop, seasonal creeks, large prairie, and fully fenced property? This home has it all - Smart Home Features including: Kitchen, Dining Room, Bar Room, External Flood lighting, Eco Bee Thermostat and Garage control - ALL from your smart phone app. This home also includes 2 additional buildings on the property include a 28x32 heated building [currently used as a yoga studio] and a 28x38 pole barn [currently being used as a shop and great for storage]. This home is an oasis. As you pull up to your private gated entry, your private drive is tree lined on both sides, opening up as you approach the home and your circle drive. Pull into your 2 car attached garage, or pull up to your shop with its own private garage/storage. Check out the arial photos / videos available and you'll see the home has a private deck off of the kitchen / bar room. As you enter, to your left is a floating wooden staircase and large coat closet. Turn to your right and soak in all of the natural light flooding into your living room from a floor to ceiling wall of windows with a exposed wooden walls and timber, wood burning fire place, 2-story ceiling and hardwood flooring. Walk across the room to the large windows, and as you turn back, you'll see the dining room/kitchen and the large lofted space up above. While you are here - soak in the detail on the built ins on both levels, they were hand made from walnut trees located on the property by one of the previous owners. Your first floor offers a powder room for guests, as well as a private en-suite, and ample storage. Your kitchen features Sub Zero and Dacor appliances, white counters, decorative dishwasher and fridge paneling, gas stove top, hardwood flooring, and pantry. You have a eat in area off of the kitchen as well as what could be used as a formal dining room, or entertaining room off of the kitchen and the back deck. Head past your built in desk across from the kitchen peninsula, turn left and step down into your Bar/Lounge/Dining Room. Wood burning stove is a center piece of this room with additional built ins along the back wall. Nearly floor to ceiling windows and tile flooring. Take the stairs down and you've got room to grow and expand in your partially finished basement and incredible storage spaces. There is a 2nd set of washer/dryer in the basement, as well as located on the 2nd level. Let's head up to the loft that overlooks the living room as well as the main entry foyer. Split off of this loft area are 2 additional bedrooms with a shared full bathroom. Feels a bit like living in a log cabin in your own private woods from the inside. This 3 bedroom 3 full bath and 1 half bath home is READY for it's next owners to love it. List of the improvements made in recent years are included in the additional information section, as well as a list of the native plants. The owner is open to discuss the sale of the chickens [they are treated as family, they are besties with the dogs and other animals that reside on the property]. Tools/equipment can also be discussed in a separate purchase agreement] Let's talk WOODSTOCK, let's talk Opera House, Woodstock Square, Farmers Market, Seasonal Events, Arts & Entertainment, Spectrum of Dining Options, Year Round Events. Check out their Facebook page.. ** REVERSE COMMUTE to the City of Chicago on the Union Pacific Northwest Line. @1:15 trip.