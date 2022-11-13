Mural painting event proposed for this spring in Downtown Lake Geneva

A mural painting event where multiple murals are painted at once could be in Lake Geneva's future this coming spring.

Business Improvement District Board members Aletha Salgado and Janine Osborn have been working on a mural program for Downtown Lake Geneva for about a year.

The board members had hoped to have the first mural installed by the end of this year, but Salgado said the city probably will have to wait until spring for the first murals to be established.

Salgado proposed conducting an event during the spring when several murals would be installed at once.

"We will try to coordinate that on a spring weekend that is not already busy in the hopes of bringing more people into town," Salgado said. "We might do something like Winterfest but having four murals painted at the same time throughout Downtown, then making it an event for people to experience."

Murals have been proposed to be installed on the side of the Christine's Gift Shop Building, 858 W. Main St., and on the side of the Melges Real Estate building, 233 Center St., which is next to a Starbucks restaurant.

City council members approved the new mural ordinance Sept. 26.

The ordinance includes a definition for murals, rules and regulations for murals and where murals may and may not be installed in the City of Lake Geneva.

Proposed mural designs must be approved by city officials before they are installed.

The approved ordinance defines murals as "any picture, scene or diagram painted or mounted on any exterior wall that does not contain a commercial message or otherwise meet the definition of a sign."

According to the ordinance, murals may be placed on side walls, rear walls, alley walls or any walls without frontage on a primary street. Murals may be painted on "previously painted brick, nondecorative concrete block or other nondecorative surfaces as determined by the zoning administrator."

Murals may not be installed on front facades, walls with historic details or decorative masonry work, fences, walls with wood siding, preventative boarding or above windows, cornices, awnings, doors or architectural elements, the ordinance states.