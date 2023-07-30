Residents and tourists may have to wait almost a year before a mural painting event is held in Downtown Lake Geneva.

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District had planned to conduct a Murals in Motion event, Sept. 27 through Oct. 1, which was set to include mural paintings, street vendors and other art-related activities.

However, Alexandria Binanti, executive director for the Business Improvement District, announced during the July 10 Lake Geneva Tourism Commission meeting that the event probably will not be held until May 2024 to allow more time for planning and discussion with the mural artists.

“With the timing that is happening with our design committee and our artists we decided to pivot and move that event to spring 2024, which is going to be in May because we have to wait until it’s 50 degrees consecutively for the paint,” Binanti said.

The event is set to feature both local muralists and muralists from throughout the world.

“Muralists will be coming from Mexico City and Nashville,” Binanti said. “We have UW-Stout from Walldogs coming out to do a local piece by Neal Aspinall, then we have someone who is from Tanzania but has been residing in Milwaukee as an artist in residence for the last couple of years.”

Officials from the Business Improvement District plan to conduct a Murals in Motion Gala Sept. 27 at the Riviera ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive, to help raise money for the event.

“What we will be doing is bringing the artists to town to introduce themselves to the community,” Binanti said. “We are looking for a little fundraising enhancement to our budget.”

Binanti said she also plans to apply for a Joint Effort Marketing grant to help pay the cost to promote next year’s Murals in Motion event.

“We’re going to be doing a very robust programming of videography and photography,” Binanti said. “We want a lot of interviews with our artists to really highlight what’s coming to town.”

Binanti said she plans to continue to raise funds for the city’s planned mural program. She said about $60,000 has been raised so far.

“Overall in the three-year program for how we want our murals installed, we want 12 over the next three years,” Binanti said. “We’re looking for a budget of about $300,000 and it could go up higher depending on the mural costs.”

City aldermen approved an ordinance in September 2021 to allow murals to be painted or installed in the City of Lake Geneva.

Changes to other upcoming eventsBinanti announced changes to the Business Improvement District’s other upcoming events during the tourism commission meeting.

She said Maxwell Street Days, which will be held Aug. 25 through Aug. 27 in Downtown Lake Geneva, will feature buskers or street performers this year.

“We’re going to add some buskers into the event to have some music in the background with the shopping,” Binanti said.

Maxwell Street Days features Downtown businesses conducting sidewalk sales.

Binanti said she plans to advertise the event more to areas outside of Lake Geneva this year to help attract more tourists to Maxwell Street Days.

“This is an event that has been in place for over 35 years and there hasn’t been a lot of budget previously to marketing it outside of our area, just organic reach,” she said.

Binanti said she also plans to promote other activities and business promotions that will be conducted during Maxwell Street Days.

“We will also be highlighting what dining options are out there as well as other entertainment like trivia,” Binanti said. “There’s going to be a show at the Geneva Stage. We’re going to be promoting that sort of thing to get people here for the whole weekend.”

Oktoberfest, which is scheduled to be held Oct. 7 and Oct. 8, will be held on Broad Street and Geneva Street this year instead of at Flat Iron Park as in previous years.

Binanti said the Business Improvement District also is in the process of planning this year’s Christmas-related activities.

“We are starting to design our Christmas lighting, which is insane because we’re in July,” Binanti said. “We’re just working on Christmas planning and how we will be moving forward with our tree lighting and just activating our storefronts into a beautiful Hallmark town.”

The Business Improvement District usually conducts its Christmas tree lighting ceremony the evening before the Electric Christmas Parade, which is usually held in early December.

However, Binanti said this year they plan to host the tree lighting ceremony the Friday after Thanksgiving, also known as “Black Friday.”

The Business Improvement District also usually conducts a window display decorating contest throughout the holiday season, but Binanti said this year they plan to conduct the contest during the weekend of the tree lighting ceremony.

“Previously in years past, we have done a tree lighting right before the holiday parade from Visit Lake Geneva. We did a reindeer event a different week. We did a Santa photo op one week, then we did a whole month-long window decorating contest,” Binanti said. “This year we plan to consolidate all of that into a ‘small business shopping’ event.”

Binanti said they also are considering conducting a Cocoa Crawl event as part of the holiday activities.

“It will not be at the magnitude of what it has been in the past but more of a sampling of hot cocoa while you are shopping,” Binanti said.

Brian Waspi, chairperson for the tourism commission, told Binanti that he is pleased with the work that she has done with the Business Improvement District during the past few months.

“Whatever happens next, please keep the momentum going that you have brought to the BID,” Waspi said.

