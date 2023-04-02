Lake Geneva residents will have an opportunity to decide who will serve as the city's municipal judge during the next four years.

Longtime Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing is being challenged by Cook County, Illinois Circuit Court Judge Paul Karkula during the April 4 spring election.

Sibbing has served as Lake Geneva's municipal judge for about 25 years, and Karkula has worked as a Cook County Circuit Court judge for about 24 years.

Henry Sibbing

Sibbing said he decided to run for re-election, because he wants to continue to serve as Lake Geneva's municipal judge.

"I've really enjoyed my time serving this community," Sibbing said. "I think I've done a good job, and I would like to do it for another four years, as long as I'm able."

Sibbing said if re-elected he wants to continue to improve the city's juvenile court system.

"My work in juvenile court has been my main focus since elected 25 years ago," Sibbing said. "Municipal judges are different from circuit court judges in the sense that we are the first court authority to encounter youthful offenders. We see them for matters such as truancy, disorderly conduct and minor drug possession. Municipal judges have the unique opportunity and obligation to intervene at a time in a young person's life when there's a chance to make real changes."

Sibbing said working with troubled youth and helping them improve their lives is the most rewarding part of his job.

"I'm blessed with a career that allows me to work with juveniles to help them overcome some difficulties and to do better in school," Sibbing said. "I'm running for re-election to continue to contribute what skills I have to the kids and help make their lives better."

Sibbing estimates that he handles between 100 to 150 cases a month. He said the most common type of cases he handles deal with marijuana possession.

"Legalization of marijuana is an issue. Three of the states around us have legalized marijuana. Wisconsin has not," Sibbing said. "We still have a lot of possession of marijuana cases in front of us in Wisconsin. There's a lot of people who use and possess marijuana in our community, and they get it from Illinois."

Sibbing said he also handles many drunk driving-related cases. He said improved technology has led to more drunk driving convictions during the past several years.

"Drunk driving remains a serious issue in Wisconsin. It's gotten to be now with all the sophisticated equipment, with all the blood tests, breathalyzer tests, it's pretty hard to not be convicted of drunk driving if you are caught," Sibbing said. "It was different in the older days when we didn't have all that equipment. They could weasel out of it, not so much anymore."

Sibbing was first elected municipal judge in 1997. Before that, he served as Lake Geneva's city attorney from 1980 to 1996.

He opened a law practiced in Lake Geneva in 1978, then an alderman at the time encouraged him to run for city attorney.

"He said, 'We would like a young guy running for city attorney. Would you mind running for that office?,'" Sibbing said. "So I did, and my wife and I went around and handed out literature and, low and behold, I got elected city attorney in 1980."

Besides serving as municipal judge, Sibbing is a licensed counselor and operates Sibbing Counseling and Psychotherapy in Whitewater. He also is an associate of Morning Star Psychotherapy.

"I get referrals from Whitewater, not Lake Geneva," Sibbing said. "I don't work with anybody in Lake Geneva, because I'm a judge in Lake Geneva. So I keep the two very separate."

Sibbing recently was appointed as a member to the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee, which was formed to help determine potential uses for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

"It's a service to the community," Sibbing said. "That's a very beautiful project, and I'm going to do my best to make sure that whatever we decide should go out there is something that's going to serve our community for years and years to come."

Paul Karkula

Karkula said he decided to seek the Lake Geneva municipal judge position after being encouraged to run by several of his peers.

"They thought it would be something I would be interested in because they know what my background is, and they thought I would be a perfect fit for this position," Karkula said. "It didn't take me long to think about it until I said, 'Well yeah, it sounds good to me.' So I filed my nomination papers, and here I am today waiting for the election."

Karkula said during the past few weeks, he has been distributing business cards and putting up campaign signs to let people know he is running for municipal judge.

"I wanted to put the signs in strategic spots," Karkula said. "So hopefully people will know I'm running and give me a vote."

Karkula said if elected he would like to work with the city's code enforcement officer, police department, mayor and city council to determine what improvements they would like to see made to the municipal court.

"What I would like to do is just provide people with open and transparent access to justice, really," Karkula said. "I think a state-of-the-art municipal court is something the City of Lake Geneva deserves, and I'm looking forward to doing that."

Karkula was appointed as a judge to the Cook County Circuit Court in 1999 and then elected as a judge in 2000.

During his time as judge, Karkula has handled traffic court cases, building and zoning code issues, mortgage foreclosure cases, election-related cases, tax issues, adoption cases and mental health cases.

"There's been a whole variety of different cases," he said.

Karkula said he enjoys working has a judge because it gives an opportunity to handle different cases and interact with different people.

"I look forward to coming to work every day," Karkula said. "When you look forward to doing something every day, you can't call it work."

Karkula said working as a judge has been challenging the last few years, because several court hearings have been conducted virtually because of the coronavirus. He said he prefers hearings to be conducted in person.

"I like relating to people and having people right in front of me in a courtroom setting and having the camaraderie of my peers to discuss matters on a day-to-day bases," Karkula said. "That's gone. I don't know if that's going to come back. I really have my doubts about that, but everything before that was uplifting and exciting."

Karkula said he feels he has handled all of his cases fairly and has listened objectively to all parties involved in each case.

"I can't look back and say I regretted any decision I made or if I would go back and change any decision, because I absolutely would not," he said. "I believe I have done everything to the best of my ability and really had fun doing it."

Karkula said if elected Lake Geneva's municipal judge, he will retire as a Cook County Circuit Court judge.

"If I win, I will obviously retire and be a full-time Lake Geneva municipal judge," he said.

Before working as judge for the Cook County Circuit Court, Karkula served as corporation counsel for the Town of Cicero, Illinois from 1998 to 1999. He previously worked has an attorney for a law firm from 1980 to 1998.

"Since becoming a lawyer then, I always wanted to become a judge," Karkula said. "I figured, 'Why not run things rather than just work in one place?'"

Karkula became interested in the law field while working as an intern for a judge in Jasper County, Indiana while attending college.

"I got to work with him every week. I got to meet all the lawyers and litigates there," Karkula said. "I just found it absolutely fascinating."

Karkula has lived in Lake Geneva for about 25 years. He said he has enjoyed living in the community.

"I've enjoyed the beauty of the town and the people," Karkula said. "I'm still fascinated by it, the architecture, the land and and the weather. It's really incredible."

The Lake Geneva municipal judge serves a four-year term and earns an annually salary of about $15,808.