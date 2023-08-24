Members of the Lake Geneva Jaycees’ welcomed a special guest to this year’s Venetian Festival.

Mrs. Wisconsin International Blaine Lamb-Rosenfeldt participated in several activities during the 61st annual Lake Geneva Jaycees’ Venetian Festival.

Lamb-Rosenfeldt attended a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 16 to help kick-off the festival and helped serve beer with her husband at the beer tent, Aug. 18.

This year’s Venetian Festival was held Aug. 16 through Aug. 20 at Flat Iron Park, Seminary Park and Library Park in Downtown Lake Geneva. The festival featured live music, food vendors, carnival rides, artisans market, carnival games, water ski show and fireworks display.

Lamb-Rosenfeldt said she was excited to attend the event and take in all the festivities.

“It’s exciting. I have never been to it,” Lamb-Rosenfeldt said. “It’s exciting to see it all and take it all in.”

Lamb-Rosenfeldt said she has attended several events during the past few months to promote her platform— mental health awareness. She said her main focus is mental health awareness for athletes.

She said she became interested in promoting mental health for athletes after her son became injured while playing sports.

“It’s kind of what got me into it,” Lamb-Rosenfeldt said. “So I want parents to know the signs.”

Lamb-Rosenfeldt said she has been busy talking to different groups since being crowned Miss Wisconsin International. She recently talked to members of the Green Bay Packers.

“Almost every day I’m doing something,” Lamb-Rosenfeldt said. “It’s been so busy.”

Keith Felt, social media director for the Lake Geneva Jaycees’, said Lamb-Rosenfeldt’s visit came as a bit of a surprise.

“It came out of the blue. I’m the social media director this year and she reached out and said, ‘We’re looking for events. I’ve heard about you guys and what you guys do,’” Felt said. “It snowballed from there, and we were able to get her out to the ribbon cutting. It was kind of, ‘Ok, that’s a great opportunity,’ and it worked out.”

Felt is in the process of becoming marketing director for the Venetian Festival, taking over for Doug Bartz who is “retiring” from the position. Felt said he has been learning the responsibilities of the position from Bartz during the past few months.

“I helped Doug this year, and I’m excited to get into it next year and take over the whole thing,” Felt said. “I’ve just been watching what he does and with how organized he has it, it has been fun. I’m excited to take it over. It’s going to be a lot of work, but it’s going to be a good time.’

Felt said members of the Lake Geneva Jaycees’ begin planning for the Venetian Festival about eight months before the event.

“It’s a six to eight month time frame,” Felt said. “So we take a couple months off and relax and don’t think about it, then away we go again.”

Felt said organizing the Venetian Festival is a lot of work, but it is an enjoyable process.

“We enjoy it. It’s always a good time,” Felt said. “We enjoy it until Sunday night when we have to tear it all down, then Monday we have to tear more down.”

Proceeds from the Venetian Festival are donated to local nonprofit organizations and city departments.