Lake Geneva Arborist Jon Foster could use more assistance when it comes to taking care of the city’s trees.

Foster said, during the Jan. 24 Lake Geneva Tree Board meeting, he could use an additional staff member when it comes to conducting tree work in the City of Lake Geneva.

Most of the city’s tree maintenance work is conducted by Foster and Assistant Arborist Morgan Shephard.

Foster said he may need more assistance, especially if the city begins maintaining trees in the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

“When we’re on forestry stuff like removals, plantings, stumping and heavy jobs, I need help,” Foster said. “If we go into Hillmoor, there’s a lot of work in there that has to be done. If we end up doing it, having another guy would help us.”

Foster said, besides serving as the city’s arborist, he also assists the public works department with plowing snow, cleaning restrooms and other maintenance work.

The city has allocated about $90,000 in the 2023 budget for a parks director position. The parks director would oversee a parks department and help maintain the city’s parks and recreational areas.

Foster said he feels the money would be better spent hiring additional public works staff including someone to assist with forestry work and other tasks.

“He would be working with trees when we’re on trees,” Foster said. “He would be doing other stuff, too. If somebody needed help when the city is overrun with people, he would be like us. We clean clean bathrooms, we pick up garbage, we do what we have to do. But when we’re on trees, he would shift right on with us.”

Shephard said he agrees that money would be better spent on a public works employee who could assist with tree maintenance rather than a parks director.

“It doesn’t work in helping me or Jon in anyway shape or form. It turns into another chief position,” Shephard said. “Is there anyway we can work as a board to ask them to increase the budget to get us a third guy?”

Alderwoman Cindy Yager, who also is a member of the tree board, said a job description currently has not been written for the parks director position. She said the job description could include that the parks director assists with forestry work.

Yager said the city council’s personnel committee is waiting to receive a job description for the parks director position.

Mayor Charlene Klein said hiring an additional employee to assist with forestry work could be included in the 2024 budget. She said most departments begin considering requests for the following year’s budget in June.

Candy Kirchberg, chairperson for the tree board, said they could discuss requesting an additional staff member to be included in next year’s budget during their June meeting in case an additional forestry worker is not hired this year.

“I would rather be prepared and maybe over prepared than maybe relax and say, ‘Ok, they took the ball and they’re going to go ahead and get somebody,’” Kirchberg said. “We need to be prepared for that June meeting. That has to go in the budget. If we have to pull it, we pull it.”

Watch now: About an inch of snow hits the Lake Geneva area, Jan. 25 Watch now: Walk through somewhat snowy Downtown Lake Geneva Traffic near the intersection of Main Street and Center Street Several vehicles are parked along Main Street in Downtown Lake Geneva A plow truck travels along the area of Cook Street and Wrigley Drive Snow-covered beach and lake A plow truck and other vehicles travel through the intersection of Main Street and Broad Street Crews conduct some snow removal work along Broad Street