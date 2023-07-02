Butterflies could be fluttering around the Lake Geneva Public Library sometime next spring.

Members of the Lake Geneva Rotary Club plan to establish a monarch habitat garden near the back of the Lake Geneva Public Library on the west side of the building.

The Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved plans for the monarch habitat garden, June 26.

Members of the Lake Geneva Board of Park Commissioners unanimously approved to recommend plans for the butterfly garden to city aldermen, June 20.

The Rotary Club members first presented plans for the monarch habitat garden during the June 20 board of park commissioners meeting.

Jill Rodriguez, project coordinator, said the Rotary Club members developed the idea for the butterfly garden while discussing the organization’s strategic plan.

“We just finished doing a strategic plan through the Rotary Club and the one thing that come out loud and clear is that our members are very concerned about protecting the environment, which is a newer initiative of Rotary Club International,” Rodriguez said. “We tossed a bunch of ideas around then we talked about potentially doing a monarch habitat garden. Everyone was excited. Everyone was onboard.”

Rodriguez said the Rotary Club members feel the back of the Lake Geneva Public Library building, 918 W. Main St., will be an ideal location for the butterfly garden.

“It would be adjacent to the building, so we would mulch around the edges,” Rodriguez said. “It would be sort of self-contained so mowing wouldn’t be an issue.”

Members of the Rotary Club will construct and maintain the butterfly garden. Funding for the project will come from a grant from Rotary District 6270 and matching funds from a local organization.

“The Rotary Club is committed to building and maintaining,” Rodriguez said. “So ongoing, we would do whatever it took to sustain it, make sure we don’t have milkweed pods everywhere and continue it as an ongoing thing.”

The Rotary Club members also plan to install a sign that includes information about monarch butterfly habitats near the garden.

“It’s just really educational, so we think that would be a great addition,” Rodriguez said. “The sign would be included. We look to have some assistance from public works to install it. But we do have money in the grant to prepare the grounds.”

Rodriguez said the Rotary Club plans to work with the Geneva Lake Conservancy, University of Wisconsin Extension Service, Northwind Perennial Farm, Lake Geneva Public Library and Lake Geneva Public Works Department on the project.

“What’s really exciting is the partnerships we’re developing to potentially do this,” Rodriguez said. “We’re working with Northwind Perennial Farm. Julie Hill from the extension has done a lot of work on pollinators and butterfly gardens, so they’re kind of our partners. The library is totally on board with it and they plan to make it a very educational experience as well as a natural habitat. The children’s librarian has expressed an interest in having a little plot where every year, as part of this program, kids can come out and either hatch chrysalis or plant vegetables if they want.”

Rodriguez said the Rotary Club plans to start the project in the fall and complete it in spring 2024.

“We’re going to do a monarch-pooloza event and invite the public,” Rodriguez said. “I think then they can buy into it and take ownership. We could do a lot of children’s programs. We’re going to work with the experts to create the garden, because I don’t pretend to be an expert.”

Cindy Forster-Feuredi, president of the park board of commissioners, said she is in favor of a butterfly garden being established near the library.

“I love the idea,” Forster-Feuredi said. “I think it’s fantastic.”

Alderwoman Linda Frame, who also is a member of the park board of commission, said she also likes the idea of the butterfly garden.

“I think it’s an excellent idea,” Frame said. “I’m excited.”

During the city council meeting, Alderman Ken Howell asked if the monarch butterfly garden would be operational throughout the year.

“I’m just curious,” Howell said. “It’s a nice idea, but I’m just wondering about it.”

Rodriguez said the butterfly garden will remain dormant during the winter.

“It will be a garden with plantings that will go pretty much dormant during the winter, because it’s not enclosed,” Rodriguez said. “We will have butterfly bushes, milkweed and a variety of other perennial plants.”

Alderwoman Shari Straube proposed that the Rotary Club sell some of the plant seeds at the end of the summer so people can plant them in their own yard.

Rodriguez said that is something the Rotary Club members could consider.

“That’s a wonderful idea,” Rodriguez said. “Think big.”

Mayor Charlene Klein said the butterfly garden will be a welcome addition to the area near the library.

“It’s going to be a great educational experience,” Klein said.