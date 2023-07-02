Butterflies could be fluttering around the Lake Geneva Public Library sometime next spring.
Members of the Lake Geneva Rotary Club plan to establish a monarch habitat garden near the back of the Lake Geneva Public Library on the west side of the building.
The Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved plans for the monarch habitat garden, June 26.
Members of the Lake Geneva Board of Park Commissioners unanimously approved to recommend plans for the butterfly garden to city aldermen, June 20.
The Rotary Club members first presented plans for the monarch habitat garden during the June 20 board of park commissioners meeting.
Jill Rodriguez, project coordinator, said the Rotary Club members developed the idea for the butterfly garden while discussing the organization’s strategic plan.
People are also reading…
“We just finished doing a strategic plan through the Rotary Club and the one thing that come out loud and clear is that our members are very concerned about protecting the environment, which is a newer initiative of Rotary Club International,” Rodriguez said. “We tossed a bunch of ideas around then we talked about potentially doing a monarch habitat garden. Everyone was excited. Everyone was onboard.”
Rodriguez said the Rotary Club members feel the back of the Lake Geneva Public Library building, 918 W. Main St., will be an ideal location for the butterfly garden.
“It would be adjacent to the building, so we would mulch around the edges,” Rodriguez said. “It would be sort of self-contained so mowing wouldn’t be an issue.”
Members of the Rotary Club will construct and maintain the butterfly garden. Funding for the project will come from a grant from Rotary District 6270 and matching funds from a local organization.
“The Rotary Club is committed to building and maintaining,” Rodriguez said. “So ongoing, we would do whatever it took to sustain it, make sure we don’t have milkweed pods everywhere and continue it as an ongoing thing.”
The Rotary Club members also plan to install a sign that includes information about monarch butterfly habitats near the garden.
“It’s just really educational, so we think that would be a great addition,” Rodriguez said. “The sign would be included. We look to have some assistance from public works to install it. But we do have money in the grant to prepare the grounds.”
Rodriguez said the Rotary Club plans to work with the Geneva Lake Conservancy, University of Wisconsin Extension Service, Northwind Perennial Farm, Lake Geneva Public Library and Lake Geneva Public Works Department on the project.
“What’s really exciting is the partnerships we’re developing to potentially do this,” Rodriguez said. “We’re working with Northwind Perennial Farm. Julie Hill from the extension has done a lot of work on pollinators and butterfly gardens, so they’re kind of our partners. The library is totally on board with it and they plan to make it a very educational experience as well as a natural habitat. The children’s librarian has expressed an interest in having a little plot where every year, as part of this program, kids can come out and either hatch chrysalis or plant vegetables if they want.”
Rodriguez said the Rotary Club plans to start the project in the fall and complete it in spring 2024.
“We’re going to do a monarch-pooloza event and invite the public,” Rodriguez said. “I think then they can buy into it and take ownership. We could do a lot of children’s programs. We’re going to work with the experts to create the garden, because I don’t pretend to be an expert.”
Cindy Forster-Feuredi, president of the park board of commissioners, said she is in favor of a butterfly garden being established near the library.
“I love the idea,” Forster-Feuredi said. “I think it’s fantastic.”
Alderwoman Linda Frame, who also is a member of the park board of commission, said she also likes the idea of the butterfly garden.
“I think it’s an excellent idea,” Frame said. “I’m excited.”
During the city council meeting, Alderman Ken Howell asked if the monarch butterfly garden would be operational throughout the year.
“I’m just curious,” Howell said. “It’s a nice idea, but I’m just wondering about it.”
Rodriguez said the butterfly garden will remain dormant during the winter.
“It will be a garden with plantings that will go pretty much dormant during the winter, because it’s not enclosed,” Rodriguez said. “We will have butterfly bushes, milkweed and a variety of other perennial plants.”
Alderwoman Shari Straube proposed that the Rotary Club sell some of the plant seeds at the end of the summer so people can plant them in their own yard.
Rodriguez said that is something the Rotary Club members could consider.
“That’s a wonderful idea,” Rodriguez said. “Think big.”
Mayor Charlene Klein said the butterfly garden will be a welcome addition to the area near the library.
“It’s going to be a great educational experience,” Klein said.
Lake Geneva home listings for people who need a lot of living space
4 Bedroom Home in Linn - $1,295,000
Immerse yourself in the captivating beauty of this vista retreat boasting breathtaking sunsets, dramatic storm-watching, and a luxurious backyard oasis with a pool. This exceptional home offers an unparalleled experience with its panoramic views and stunning features. The sun-drenched living area, adorned with expansive windows, provides the perfect vantage point to witness nature's wonders unfold. The gourmet the kitchen is a culinary haven, while the master suite offers a tranquil escape. Step outside to your private paradise featuring a sparkling pool and grilling area, ideal for outdoor entertaining. Don't miss the chance to call this extraordinary property your own and create cherished memories.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,295,000
Immerse yourself in the captivating beauty of this vista retreat boasting breathtaking sunsets, dramatic storm-watching, and a luxurious backyard oasis with a pool. This exceptional home offers an unparalleled experience with its panoramic views and stunning features. The sun-drenched living area, adorned with expansive windows, provides the perfect vantage point to witness nature's wonders unfold. The gourmet the kitchen is a culinary haven, while the master suite offers a tranquil escape. Step outside to your private paradise featuring a sparkling pool and grilling area, ideal for outdoor entertaining. Don't miss the chance to call this extraordinary property your own and create cherished memories.
4 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $1,895,000
Estate Home On Approximately 75 Acres ~ Offers Tranquility, Privacy & Surrounded By Nature. Property Includes Many Mature Trees, Private Orchard & Approximately 18 Acres of Tillable Ag Land. Custom Home Being Sold By The Original Owners Offers Over 4k Square Feet. Great Room With Grand 18' Ceilings & Fireplace. Large Kitchen With Granite Counters & Pine Cabinets, Stainless Appliances Including Wolf Stove. Dining Area Walks Out To Tiered Decks. Formal Dining Room Or Home Office. Family Room Walks Out To Fenced Yard Space. Master Suite + Fireplace w/Antique Cherry Mantel. Master Bath w/Whirlpool Tub, Shower & Double Vanity. Expansive Master Walk-in Closets. Partially Finished Lower Level With Heated Floors. 1,800 Square Foot Outbuilding With Concrete Floor & Electric.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $2,195,000
Single Owner Sanctuary Nestled in 5 Acres of Wooded Property in great location near Geneva Lake. This immaculate 4 bedroom, 4 bath home features a Vaulted Ceiling Great Room w/ double sided field stone fire place & wall of windows framing beautiful views. A spacious dining room with walk out to deck, custom kitchen with attached dining nook & convenient access to attached 3 car garage. This beautiful home has all the finest finishes adorning its 5100 sq ft of living space. Finished lower level with a large 21x24 Family Room, Kitchenette, spacious bedroom, full bath and additional space for storage.The 5 acre property also offers a wonderful 10 ft deep 20x40 Heated Pool w/seating deck, hot tub and 30x50 outbuilding with 19x30 heated work space w/ room for a boat!
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,495,000
New construction home in the Sunset Hills subdivision with Geneva Lake access, six bedrooms, five and a half baths, and ready for Summer 2023. This 4,742 square-foot home has an open floor plan with 10' ceilings on the main level and 9' on the second and lower levels. The designer kitchen has quartz countertops, open shelving, and opens to the family room and three-season room with fireplace. There's a finished lower level with two rec rooms, two bedrooms/office, and a full bath. This home has an incredible floor plan, four en suite bedrooms, plus an oversized two-car garage. Sunset Hills offers a private association lakefront park, beach, and swim pier, as well as a playground, baseball diamond, and tennis court.
3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $0
Gorgeous Victorian home with large welcoming porch. Relax on the front porch and enjoy the tranquil views of Mineola Bay. 3 bedrooms / 4.1 Bathrooms / Full finished basement with 2nd kitchen / den / play and exercise rooms / full bath and rec room perfect for entertaining or In Law arrangement. Gourmet kitchen with an enormous island featuring a built-in sink and stovetop, tons of prep space, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace in family room overlooks lake views. The formal vaulted dining room allows access to the 3 season room. There is also a convenient main floor bedroom with a walk-in closet and full bath. The living room is where you will find the 2nd fireplace with an impressive mantle with light, warmth, and lake views. The huge 2nd-floor master suite with 3rd beautiful fireplace, 2 cedar walk-in closets, full bath with sunken tub, separate shower, and double vanities. Additional spacious bedroom with full en suite bath, double closets, and window seat. Outside you'll find the 3-car garage / This home faces the bay and shares 1/7 ownership of the acre + lakefront HOA lot across the street. You can launch your boat, park it at your slip, on the included hydraulic boat lift and enjoy a day at the beach. Live the lake lifestyle without the lake taxes. Come and see this upscale home today! Being sold AS IS / No survey nor disclosures / Taxes are pro rated 100% / Please see agent's remarks under additional information for offer submission instructions /
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $999,999
Welcome to your Dream Home! This stunning 5BR, 4BA home sits on a spacious half acre lot in a quiet cul-de-sac. The open floor plan features a huge great room with floor-to-ceiling windows that opens to a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large island. The luxurious primary suite has a tray ceiling, fireplace, 2 large walk-in closets, deluxe bath and walk-in shower. two additional bedrooms on the main floor with jack-and-jill bathroom. The walk-out lower level has an expansive family room w/ fireplace & bar area, special wine cellar w/ tasting area, an en-suite bedroom w/full bath. Extra bedroom with built in bunk beds. Exercise rm, Huge Workshop, Screen in porch. The best is the Panoramic views off the spacious balcony Nothing to do but enjoy!
6 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $1,650,000
Priced below Appraisal! Motivated Seller! 8 year old contemporary will astound you! Wildlife, privacy & mesmerizing views of Lake Beulah on 5 acres! 6 bedrooms with private Ensuite encompassing the entire 2nd floor! The kitchen that makes a statement! State of the art appliances. Core of the kitchen island work counter, where you can capture the panoramic view of Lake Beulah! Spacious walkout lower level has a Rustic Bar for entertaining and leads to the resort style patio! So much to this property I cannot list it all! See Features Sheet. 1 year Home Warranty included. Disclosure: Some photos have been virtually staged.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,748,000
Newly Constructed Home On 5.4 Acres w/Exclusive Gated Entrance ~ Located In Trinity Mountain Estates, Secluded & Surrounded By Nature Yet Just Minutes From Downtown Lake Geneva. Quality Built With Numerous Construction & Mechanical Upgrades. Foyer & Great Room w/18' Ceilings, Stone Fireplace + Built-ins. Large Kitchen w/Island, Quartz Counters, Double Oven, 36in Range & 38 dB Dishwasher. Home Office w/11' Ceilings. Dining/Flex Rm Set Up As Perfect Playrm or 2nd Office. Main Level Master Suite w/Vaulted Ceilings & Private Deck ~ Master Bath w/10' Vanity, Kohler Heated Whirlpool Tub. Main Level Laundry. Upper Loft + 3 Additional Bedrms. Finished Daylight Lower Level w/Rec Rm, Game Area & 5th Bedrm Or Perfect Home Gym/Theater. Huge 36'X32' Heated Garage w/Lockers. Association Park & Pond.
5 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $1,950,000
Welcome to paradise! Experience the ultimate in lakefront living on one of the most inviting locations on the shoreline of beautiful Pistakee Bay. Boasting 94' of lake frontage you can experience the Chain of Lakes lifestyle where every day will feel like a vacation in this relaxed waterfront setting. Completely renovated in 2010, this captivating home lives beautifully inside and out, offering incredible entertaining and family living spaces, pristinely manicured lawns and private dock with multiple lifts. A separate 2 bed, 2 bath guest house with an additional 1,100+ sq ft of flexible living space offers endless possibilities - a perfect option for visitors, a home office or in-law suite, just to name a few! Exquisitely designed, the seamlessly flowing floor plan showcases stunning water views from oversized windows and multiple balconies. Prepare to be wowed by the statement piece two-story glass enclosed pool room with water features, 7-ft spa, full bath, and large 2nd floor deck. Revel in this one-of-a-kind home with nearly 7,900 sq ft of luxurious living space with 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths and a magnificent walk-out lower level leading to extraordinary outdoor living areas with multiple patios and a cascading staircase to the shoreline. A year-round retreat where you can boat, swim, fish, kayak and jet ski all summer long, enjoy vibrant fall colors and snow mobile, ice skate and ice fish in the winter! Come and fall in love - this spectacular waterfront retreat is waiting for you! Owner is an IL Licensed Real Estate Broker
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $599,000
Be prepared to be impressed! You will love the serene setting of the large private lot with incredible views of the woods and wetlands. High end custom built hillside ranch with four bedrooms, four baths, and walk-out basement. Over 4400 square feet of living space! When you walk through the front door you will be able to see right away that this home is not like any other. You will love the great room concept featuring shiny hardwood floors and a woodburning fireplace. Open to the kitchen, the home chef will appreciate the expansive granite counters with breakfast bar, and Kitchen Aid stainless appliances including a double convection oven and a built in fridge. The master bedroom is fit for a king and queen with a 12x12 walk-in closet and a bath featuring Kohler fixtures and a separate tub and shower. Enjoy morning coffee and take in nature on the maintenance free deck that is accessed from both the master and the great room. The first floor den is a great place to unwind with its angled windows and location away from the center of the home. The finished basement feels even larger than it is with its 11 foot ceilings, oversized windows and patio door leading to the aggregate patio. Need more room for entertaining? The massive family room is perfect for hosting get togethers and holidays and offers another woodburning fireplace. Don't miss the separate hot tub room graced with knotty pine walls with access to the patio as well. Additional features include oversized baseboard trim, paneled doors, pocket doors, casement windows, numerous walk-in closets, first floor laundry with built in cabinets, and a 36x22 insulated and drywalled three car garage. Overall it's just a solidly built home with high quality features. You will understand when you see it!
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $999,999
Welcome to your Dream Home! This stunning 5BR, 4BA home sits on a spacious half acre lot in a quiet cul-de-sac. The open floor plan features a huge great room with floor-to-ceiling windows that opens to a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large island. The luxurious primary suite has a tray ceiling, fireplace, 2 large walk-in closets, deluxe bath and walk-in shower. two additional bedrooms on the main floor with jack-and-jill bathroom. The walk-out lower level has an expansive family room w/ fireplace & bar area, special wine cellar w/ tasting area, an en-suite bedroom w/full bath. Extra bedroom with built in bunk beds. Exercise rm, Huge Workshop, Screen in porch. The best is the Panoramic views off the spacious balcony Nothing to do but Enjoy.
6 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $3,695,000
Nestled off prestigious Snake Road is the historic Bonnie Brae estate, with its stately presence and iconic red roof. Currently available for sale is the north end of this estate, which is separated by a small garage breezeway. This featured Cape Cod style home, built in 1881, with shingle siding and asymmetrical roof lines includes a deeded 100 ft x 60 ft of level Geneva Lake frontage with a private pier, canopied boat slip, 2 jet ski ramps, sitting area and lakefront yard. All are accessed by a short stroll down a grassy path to the lake. This meticulously restored 6-bedroom, 4-bath home with over 5,000 square feet of living space, perfectly blends vintage charm with modern elegance. The kitchen features high end amenities including a Dacor range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a walk-in pantry. There is a sunroom, dining room, breakfast room, bar, designed by Heritage Bead & Board, and family room with a coffered ceiling. Out all windows are glimpses of the lake or mature forest and a panoramic lake-view is a highlight from the elevated stone fire pit. From the gleaming hardwood floors and restored original leaded glass windows, to the lush gardens with mature trees, this home is truly exceptional.