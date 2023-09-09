Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Walworth has been named to the Becker’s Hospital Review’s best hospitals for nurse communication.

The list was compiled using Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Becker’s explained that CMS shares 10 HCAHPS star ratings based on publicly reported HCAHPS measures.

The nurse communication star rating combines data from three HCAHPS survey questions and summarizes how well patients feel their nurses explained things clearly, listened carefully to the patient, and treated the patient with courtesy and respect.

“I am very proud to be one of the top 364 hospitals named in the US for our nurse communication,” said Caryn Oleston, chief nursing officer/director of patient care services at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Walworth, said in a press release. “The team here lives this every day and it is demonstrated in our feedback and comments from our patients. Kudos to the nursing team for all their work. As the CNO, I couldn’t be more proud.”

The star rating is based on survey data collected from hospital patients from July 2021 through June 2022. The figures are from the CMS Provider Data Catalog and were released April 26.