Mercyhealth offers weight loss seminar

Mercyhealth will offer a dinner seminar on weight loss and wellness 6 p.m., Nov. 3 at Mercyhealth Elkhorn, 839 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

The seminar is presented by Dr. David Augustine, board certified family medicine doctor. Guests will learn about lifestyle changes they can make to decrease their weight, commitment tools to make those changes easier, carbohydrate restriction and intermittent fasting.

The seminar, including a healthy dinner, is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and registration is required. For more information, call 888-396-3729.

 

