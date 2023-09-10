Mercyhealth is pleased to announce the promotion of Tyler Killpack to vice president of community hospitals.

He officially began the new position Aug. 1.

In his role, he will have accountability for Mercyhealth Hospital–Walworth, Mercyhealth Hospital–Harvard and Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic–Crystal Lake.

Killpack will lead hospital operations of the inpatient units, surgical services and emergency departments, and have overall administrative oversight of each of these facilities.

Most recently, Killpack had been serving as senior director of Mercyhealth’s critical access hospitals and was a key element in the final planning and development Mercyhealth’s new hospital in Crystal Lake.

“Tyler has done a tremendous job coordinating the efforts of various departments across the organization to prepare for the opening of a 25-year vision,” Javon Bea, Mercyhealth president/CEO, said in a press release. “In his administrative roles, he has worked closely with the board of directors. We are excited about all that Tyler will accomplish in the years to come.”

Killpack joined Mercyhealth after earning his master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Washington in Seattle.

He has since served in various operational leadership roles and as administrative director to the CEO.