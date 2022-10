Mercyhealth Development Foundation accepting applications for Autism Support Fund Grant

Mercyhealth Development Foundation is now accepting grant applications for its 2022 Autism Support Fund fourth quarter grant cycle. ASF offers financial assistance for families who live with or care for children with autism.

To qualify, all applicants must present documentation of a verified diagnosis of an autism spectrum disorder, a completed application and necessary financial documentation. Documents must be presented on or before Oct. 31.

Applicants must be a Rock County or Walworth County resident. To apply online, visit mercyhealthsystem.org/autismsupport.

For more information contact Jennifer Johns, Mercyhealth Development Foundation director, at 608-755-8821.