Mercyhealth will offer a new residency program beginning in July at Mercyhealth Lake Geneva.

The Mercyhealth Family Medicine Rural Training Track–Lake Geneva will feature two new physicians who have graduated medical school and are seeking to further their training in family medicine.

This new program will be led by Dr. Gary Myron, family medicine doctor at the Mercyhealth Lake Geneva, who has more than 15 years experience in caring for families in the area.

"Our staff is delighted to have Dr. Masanosuke Kinoshita and Dr. Farah Shaukat join us as we bring this new program to Walworth County," Dr. Myron said in a press release. "Our goal is to produce elite family medicine physicians who have a passion for learning all aspects of family medicine so they can then practice in any location."

The Mercyhealth Family Medicine Rural Training Track–Lake Geneva is an ACGME-accredited rural track program, which is designed for residents to gain both urban and rural experience with more than half of the education and training taking place in a rural area. This approach prepares resident physicians for practicing medicine in challenging settings like rural, underserved-urban or international communities.

As licensed physicians, Drs. Kinoshita and Shaukat will train under the supervision of experienced physicians to improve their skills in providing excellent care to patients. At the completion of their three-year residency, they will be qualified to practice medicine independently without further supervision.

A visit to the residency program at Mercyhealth Lake Geneva is the same as any other office visit with a primary care provider. However, residents tend to spend more time with patients while collecting a detailed medical history and performing a thorough physical exam. Additionally, residents take extra time to talk with patients and answer questions.

As recent medical school graduates, they are aware of the latest medical advances and can provide accurate and up-to-date information about each patient’s health. Residents review all patient cases with their supervising physician.

The supervising physician confirms the resident’s diagnoses and develops a thorough follow-up plan with the resident and the patient. In certain circumstances, the supervising physician may also examine and treat the patient.