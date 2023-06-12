The Walworth County Aging and Disability Resource Center will offer Welcome to Medicare workshops at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., June 8, Aug. 17, Oct. 19 and Dec. 7.

The sessions will provide information about Medicare for individuals turning 65 years of age, those over 65 and planning to retire, or individuals with disabilities that have received social security disability benefits for 24 months or have End Stage Renal Disease or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“It is vitally important that individuals eligible to receive Medicare are aware of the different parts of Medicare, including Part A and Part B, as well as the prescription drug coverage,” Elder Benefit Specialist Julie Juranek said in a press release. “Being knowledgeable about premiums and penalties for not having creditable prescription drug coverage will help people make sound choices when exploring available plans.”

The Welcome to Medicare workshops will be held at the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, 1910 County Road NN in Elkhorn. For more information, call 262-741-3366.