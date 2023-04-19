Rallying around one of their own Chiefs in his time of need, Big Foot Union High School in Walworth is inviting area residents to attend a medical expense fundraiser for Big Foot Class of 2023 senior Clayton Vandebogert, who has been hospitalized since a serious car accident nearly took his life on Aug. 23, 2022, just before the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

Vandebogert, of Walworth, has been hospitalized since the accident.

“His injuries are pretty significant, unfortunately,” said Clayton’s dad, Charlie Vandebogert. “He remains hospitalized at this time.”

The spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held from 1-6 p.m. this Sunday, April 23, at Big Foot Union High School, 401 Devils Lane in Walworth. Donation only drive-through dinner service will be available.

The fundraising event will include music, family activities, and bingo and silent auction fundraisers.

The spaghetti dinner includes spaghetti with meat sauce or meatless sauce, bread, salad, beverage and dessert.

Bingo, held from 2-5 p.m., will feature a $5 double card or $3 single card per game. The winner receives half of the money, while the other half benefits Clayton.

“All the different organizations in the school — Student Council, National Honor Society, Art Club, the Music Department, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Future Farmers of American (FFA), Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), United We Stand — pretty much the whole student body, are all involved and putting this benefit together,” said Big Foot Media/Communications Coordinator Susan Preussing. “The foods classes are going to be cooking the food with their food instructor, Mr. Wes Slawson ... Everyone is volunteering and chipping in to help.”

The Vandebogert Family is appreciative of the outpouring of support for Clayton.

“It’s wonderful,” Charlie Vandebogert said. “We were quite surprised by it. It’s just wonderful.”

Big Foot Principal Jeremy Andersen said the fundraiser is indicative of the close-knit, cohesive, small town can-do spirit of Big Foot Union High School and the surrounding communities when local need arises.

“The beautiful thing about a small town is when people are in need, everybody steps in together,” Andersen said. “It’s just sad to see a student have to struggle in his senior year. To see all the students volunteer, and the community, it just makes me very proud. It’ll be a great event. Come out, have fun, but more importantly support someone who needs it.”

Big Foot District Administrator Doug Parker is pleased with the response of the community in rallying around Clayton and Sunday’s upcoming “great event.”

“I’m so elated by the positive response and support we’re getting from our community — all the community donations and the money that’s been flowing in,” Parker said. “It’s amazing. It doesn’t surprise me at all, but it’s so great to see when people are in a time of need.”

For those unable to attend the April 23 fundraiser but wanting to contribute in support of Clayton and offsetting his medical expenses, checks payable to Clayton Vandebogert can be mailed to Big Foot High School, Attn: Susan Preussing, P.O. Box 99, Walworth, WI 53184.

Cash or check monetary donations can also be dropped off during school hours at Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth.

For more information about the spaghetti dinner fundraiser in support of Clayton Vandebogert, visit bigfoot.k12.wi.us or call 262-275-2116.

