Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector car auction company, will host The World’s Largest Road Art® Auction at its company headquarters in Walworth this June 20-25, with an estimated 3,000 neon, tin and wooden signs, gas pumps and globes, pedal cars, posters and more on offer.

The auction joins Mecum’s list of other annual record-sized events, including The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction® held in Kissimmee, Fla., and the world’s largest vintage and antique motorcycle auction held in Las Vegas.

This road art auction event invites collectors from around the world to make the trip out to the beautiful Wisconsin lake country and enjoy the camaraderie that this beloved hobby creates.

Among the headlining consignments to be offered in Walworth is an original, one-of-one 1940s Rocco and Cheater’s Speed Shop double-sided tin neon sign (Lot F341) from a repair shop that opened in 1944 in Birmingham, Ala., and soon became a popular destination for racing enthusiasts. The arrow-shaped sign measures nearly 10 feet by more than 4 feet and features two colors of neon.

A historic, one-of-a-kind 1950s porcelain neon sign for Sam’s Auto Parts (Lot S122) is another auction highlight. The single-sided animated roadside icon features a 1950s Cadillac smashing into a wall with a wrecked front end, a flat tire and a neon headlight that blinks. The sign measures 11 feet by approximately 8.5 feet.

The iconic Chevrolet bowtie logo will also be presented in the form of another desirable neon sign to be offered at the auction, this one (Lot F157) from Wolf Chevrolet in nearby Belivdere, Ill., measuring 29 feet by 9 feet and featuring two colors of neon.

From The Jeff Spanier Gas and Oil Collection of more than 200 high-quality globes, 400 authentic gas and oil cans and more is a one-piece Texaco Fire-Chief hat gas pump globe (Lot F189) that is the only one known to exist. Also from the collection is an unusual and rare Marathon Motor Oil 1-gallon oil can (Lot F22) in the shape of a pyramid that depicts an oil well.

For the avid “King of Cool” fan is a pair of 1960s-1970s Baruffaldi Italian glasses (Lot S162) that, according to Barbara McQueen, were owned and worn by late actor Steve McQueen while driving his motorcycles and sports cars and while flying his planes. The set includes clear, yellow and smoked switchable lenses, a carrying case, and a certificate of authenticity signed by Barbara McQueen.

Mecum has reinvented its bidder registration process, making it easier than ever for collectors and enthusiasts to bid, both from home and at the auction. Options for in-person, telephone and internet bidding start at $100, and standard, in-person bidding includes admission for two persons to all auction days. The World’s Largest Road Art Auction is open to registered bidders only.

Members of the public are invited to attend the auction as spectators from Tuesday, June 20 through Sunday, June 25 at Mecum Auctions, 445 S. Main St. in Walworth, with admission granted in exchange for a $20 donation made to the Curing Kids Cancer organization (https://curingkidscancer.org). Food and beverages will be available on-site during the action, with Cash and credit or debit cards accepted.

Preview days will be held Saturday, June 17 through Monday, June 19 in an “open house” format. A $20 donation to Curing Kids Cancer upon entry is encouraged on preview days.

Monday, June 19 will feature a preview reception for registered bidders at Mecum headquarters from 5-7 p.m.

For more information about The World’s Largest Road Art Auction and all other Mecum auctions, visit Mecum.com. Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments and includes detailed descriptions and photographs of the items to be offered.

For schedule information or to register as a bidder for this and all Mecum events, visit Mecum.com, or call 262-275-5050 for more information.