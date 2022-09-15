Meat Animal Auction 101: Learning the ropes at the Walworth County Fair

“...45 dollar 50 now 50 dollar 50 dollar 50 dollar 50 dollar give me a hollar 50 dollar. Who will bid it at a 50 dollar bill? 50 dollar 55 55 make it 55 and a 55 make it 55 and sold that horse for a 50 dollar bill...”—Song “Auctioneer,” Leroy Van Dyke, 1956

There’s a sense of urgency and expectancy in the air at the Charles H. Wiswell Center at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn this sunny late summer day.

The 173rd annual Walworth County Fair is in full swing and a standing-room-only crowd fills the permanent floor-to-ceiling bleachers that encircle the large central show ring in the octagon-shaped Wiswell Center.

The crowd is abuzz with excitement and expectancy. A ginormous overhead fan lazily stirs a light breeze for the comfort of curious spectators and deal-seeking bidders that fill the Wiswell Center, billed by the Walworth County Fair as “a great facility for different events that desire a 360-degree view, such as livestock shows and auctions.

Today, the facility is home to the fair’s 2022 Meat Animal Auction as Walworth County farm kids — 4-H Club or Future Farmers of America (FFA) members, or sometimes both — parade their pride-and-joy ag market project beef steers, sheep and swine through the show ring, one-by-one, before a stadium full of bidders looking to support area kids and also stock their freezers.

The popular annual Meat Animal Sale, held on the Friday before Labor Day, supports area 4-H and FFA youth participating in the Walworth County Fair, the largest in Wisconsin and one of the state’s oldest, dating its founding to East Troy in 1849.

The urgent, fast-talking voice of auctioneer Gary Finley, in fine traditional auction chant cadence, fills the air at the Wiswell Center, a rapid-fire combination of numbers, words and sounds that keeps the auction action clipping along.

“Two dollars here. Who’ll give me a two dollar bill? Trying to get two dollars. Two, two, two. Two and now three…”

And so it goes.

I can’t keep up with Finley’s lighting-fast auction chant, but evidently the crowd can. Subtle hand signals and flicks of signs and auction flyers, shouts out, and even looks and imperceptible nods of heads, catch Finley’s finely-tuned attention as he scans the 360-degree crowd around him, his arm a-waving with accompanying hand signals as he acknowledges the bids as they pop up here and there in the Wiswell Center crowd.

The cross-bred steer currently being paraded around the ring eventually fetches a $4 a pound from a winning bidder.

It doesn’t sound like much until you factor in the fact the animal weighs 1,390 pounds and you realize $5,560 will soon be deposited into some farm kid’s college savings account.

Curiosity piqued

Born and raised in Milwaukee and still later in Racine, where the urban wilds were cattail-filled drainage ditches and weedy former cabbage and soybean fields awaiting the construction of subdivision development homes, questions filled my boggled mind as I watched the proceedings.

I literally have no idea how this all works. If I bid and bought a pig, sheep or cow, just exactly what happens next? Do I just leave the fairgrounds with the animal, walking out the main gate as I puzzle how to fit a steer into the back of my Ford Escape? Or does the animal go straight to a meat processor or maybe to market for resale. My inquiring mind wanted to know.

Thankfully there were helpful people in the know at the Wiswell Center, people like Walworth County Fair Foundation Secretary Bill Thompson, a past president of the Meat Animal Auction.

“When you are successful in buying an animal, these kids — runners — will come with a sheet you have to sign,” Thompson explained. “It has a choice of what you want to have happen to that animal. You can have it shipped to market and you’ll get the money for it, or you can have it taken to one of the local meat processing plants and they’ll take care of it. You don’t have to do anything. You just have to contact the processing plant and let them know how you want it processed.”

Local meat processors working in tandem with the Meat Animal Auction are Country Pride Meats, Lake Geneva Country Meats, Pinn Oak Ridge Farm, Sorg Farm Packing and Wilson Farm Meats.

All sale animals were removed from the fairgrounds and taken to locker plants or to market by Madaus Trucking of Burlington.

Thompson said there were 320 head of livestock being sold at auction Sept. 2 and well over 100 potential bidders in attendance at the 2022 Meat Animal Auction, including both local businesses and individuals, all with an interest in supporting local youth and “having some meat in their freezer.”

Incoming 2023 Fairest of the Fair Lillienne Cauffman greets 2022 Meat Animal Sale attendees Incoming 2023 Walworth County Fairest of the Fair, Lillienne Cauffman, of Elkhorn, greets 2022 Walworth County Fair Meat Animal Auction attend…

Marty Speth, 7-year Meat Animal Sale chairman, 30-year sale committee member, and an agri-science teacher at Delavan-Darien High School, said youth participants in the Meat Animal Sale typically deposit their earnings into college funds.

The 2022 Meat Animal Sale would go on to set a new record, raising $986,000 for participating area youth.

“The auctioneers are really energetic,” Speth said. “We have one of the better sales in the state usually as far as county fair support sales go — tremendous community support.”

Often overlooked behind the scenes, Speth said, is the behind-the-scenes work that goes into raising the animals being auctioned.

“A lot of people don’t appreciate the work that goes into the animals that are here,” he noted. “The beef animals are probably worked with 2-5 hours a day. Pigs similar, maybe a little less time. It’s every day, twice a day mornings and evenings. It’s basically a part-time job. It’s commitment by these kids. The knowledge, the skill set, the work ethic of having to get it done, the commitment to it, pays off for the kids down the road because they’re learning by doing.”

A lot of work also goes into making the magic happen for the youth participating in the fair’s Meat Sale Auction, which Speth said is planned and overseen by an organizing committee of 6-10 and a “small army” of volunteers “to facilitate the sale” immediately around and on auction day, including auctioneers, youth “runners” that coordinate paperwork with winning bidders, and members of the Walworth County Business Association that clerk the auction event, registering bidders before the auction and processing payments of the winning bidders after.

“This doesn’t happen last night,” he said of the Meat Animal Sale, which began at 10 a.m. with the sale of beef animals, then sheep and then swine, followed at approximately 3 p.m. with the sale of Grand and Reserve Champion live and carcass animals.

Maggie Dutton of Darien returned from auction with the cross-bred steer Class of 2022 Delavan-Darien High School graduate Maggie Dutton was all smiles after a successful auction of her crosss-bred steer Sept. 2 at …

‘A really good opportunity’

Maggie Dutton of Darien, a Class of 2022 graduate of Delavan-Darien High School and an alumnus of the school’s FFA program, was among the 175 Walworth County 4-H and FFA members participating in the fair’s Sept. 2 Meat Animal Sale. showing a cross-bred steer at auction.

The 2022 Meat Animal Auction was her tenth year showing.

The process of getting to the Wiswell Center is a long one.

“It’s a lot of work,” Dutton said of raising her steer since last December for its eventual auction at the Meat Animal Sale. “I got up at 5 every morning to rinse him and blow him and then I put him in the barn under fans and I fed him —and I did the same thing at night. I do it twice a day every day. It’s a lot of work, but fun.”

Making her appearance in the auction ring with her steer, she said, “is an adrenaline rush” and “a lot of fun.”

Proceeds from the sale of her steer will be used for college costs.

“It (the Meat Animal Auction) is a really good opportunity for kids to have this money in their bank accounts,” she said, noting some will put it into college savings and others will use the funds for their next market animal ag project. “It’s a great opportunity for everyone.”

While not looking at a career in farming, with her sights set on going to cosmetology school, Dutton said she would “definitely like to raise cattle and be involved in the agriculture industry” on the side.

Landon Rehberg of Elkhorn auctioning his cross-bred steers at the 2022 Walworth County Fair Landon Rehberg, of Elkhorn, was among area youths auctioning steers at the Sept. 2 Meat Animal Auction in the Wiswell Center at the 2022 Walwo…

Making his eighth appearance at the Meat Animal Auction was Landon Rehberg of Elkhorn, an Elkhorn Area High School junior and Spring Prairie 4-H Club member who was showing two cross-bred steers at this year’s sale.

“It’s a great experience,” he said. “It’s always a very cool experience … It’s really cool to see the local businesses support the youth.”

The months-long process of getting from farm to auction, he said, “requires a lot of commitment” of between 4-6 hours a day, seven days a week.

Rehberg said proceeds from the sale of his two steers will be put into his college fund, and also toward the purchase of a project steer for next year.

“I plan to pursue a career in mechanical engineering and try to get back into the agricultural field,” he said of his career plans.

Another longtime Meat Animal Auction participant was Kyle Allsworth of Elkhorn, an Elkhorn Area High School senior who showed his 18-month-old AOB Shorthorn steer, a fourth overall champion, in the auction ring this year.

Allsworth is a member of Elkhorn Area High School’s FFA Club, as well as the Spring Prairie 4-H Club.

“It’s cool to see all the people filling the Wiswell Center and bidding on all the animals in support of our projects,” he said, noting he’s saved all of his cumulative auction earnings for college with plans to pursue a career in agriculture. “I plan to continue raising cattle when I grow up. I live on a beef farm currently and we have 30-40 head of cows that we raise calves off.”

Allsworth plans to attend UW-Platteville and earn an animal sciences or agribusiness degree.

“I’ve grown up around it and I’ve always loved working with the cows, doing farm work and being on the farm,” he said of his longtime interest in, and passion for, agriculture.

Among those posting winning bids at the Sept. 2 Meat Animal Sale was Jonathan Pease of Genoa City.

“I come to support the kids,” he said, noting the fair’s Meat Animal Auction and foundational programs like 4-H and FFA provide participating area youth with lessons in life and business, including ethics, hard work, commitment and responsibility.

As for me, the Walworth County Fair’s Meat Auction Sale proved to be an enlightening educational experience, shedding a light on the farm-to-table continuum and putting a variety of faces to Walworth County agriculture.

As the old adage says, you learn something new every day — and I most definitely did.