Man charged after open carrying gun into Saint Peter's School in East Troy

An East Troy resident is facing changes for reportedly carrying a gun onto school property.

Martin J. Healey, 43, of East Troy is facing charges of possession of a firearm on grounds of a school and disorderly conduct as a result of an incident that allegedly occurred Oct. 10 at Saint Peter's School in the Village of East Troy, according to a court document.

An officer from the East Troy Police Department reported that he talked with a representative from the school who advised that she received a phone call from a witness who reported that she noticed Healey walking two boys toward the school and open carrying a pistol.

The officer said he told the school representative not to allow Healey to enter the school but was advised that he was already in the building, according to the court document.

The officer said he then told the school representative to have all the teachers lock the classroom doors.

According to the court document, he noticed a school representative talking to Healey in the principal's office. The school representative walked past the officer and said. "Get him out of here, he as a gun."

The officer then made contact with Healey, who allegedly admitted that he had a firearm on is person. The officer reported that he observed a firearm on Healey's holster, according the court document.

The officer reported that a school representative advised that Healey entered the school when she opened the door to let a student inside the building.

Healey allegedly reported that he needed to speak with the school representative in private. The school representative reported that she noticed the firearm on Healey's hip, wanted to diffuse the situation and walked him to the main office.

The school representative advised that Healey stopped to talk to another teacher in the hallway, and she then advised the teachers to lock their classroom.

The officer said Healey advised that he has to carry a gun to protect himself.

Possession of a firearms on grounds of a school is a Class I felony punishable up to three and a half years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Disorderly conduct is a Class B misdemeanor punishable up to 90 days in prison and a $1,000 fine.