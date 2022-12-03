Making seasons bright; Visit Lake Geneva sponsors colorful 47th Annual Electric Christmas Parade

Woodman’s Market, 7145 120th Ave., was evacuated and closed Tuesday afternoon for over an hour as dozens of law enforcement officials from several local departments searched the large supermarket for a suspect they believed was involved in a vehicle crash.
Getting a lift from the City of Lake Geneva Fire Department aboard Ladder 2850, Santa Claus greets parade-goers lining Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva during the 47th Annual Electric Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. "The Twelve Days of Christmas" was the theme for this year's parade, sponsored by Visit Lake Geneva in partnership with the City of Lake Geneva, Kunes Chevrolet-Buick-GMC of Lake Geneva, the Lake Geneva Jaycees and Right Sight Media.
The Badger High School performs Dec. 3 in the 47th Annual Electric Christmas Parade, seen here marching south of Broad Street past Horticulture Hall.
4-H was among the many community organizations participating Dec. 3 in the 47th Annual Electric Christmas Parade through downtown Lake Geneva.
Members of Boy School Troop 239 were among the many local community clubs and organizations participating in the 47th Annual Electric Christmas Parade through downtown Lake Geneva on Dec. 3.
Grand Geneva Resort & Spa was among a number of area businesses participating in the 47th Annual Electric Christmas Parade through downtown Lake Geneva on Dec. 3. It proving a green Christmas season thus far, a confetti "snow-maker" on the ski hill themed float provided some wintry ambiance along the parade route.
The float entry by St. Francis de Sales Parish School of Lake Geneva in the 47th Annual Electric Christmas Parade provided holiday parade-goers with a reminder of the significant religious reason behind the season with the birth of Jesus Christ at Bethlehem in Israel more than 2,000 years ago. St. Francis de Sales Parish School was one of several local schools participating in the 47th Annual Electric Christmas Parade through downtown Lake Geneva on Dec. 3.
The colorful and bright 47th Annual Electric Christmas Parade makes its way south on Broad Street through downtown Lake Geneva on Dec. 3.
The Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol was among the many local community organizations participating in the 47th Annual Electric Christmas Parade through downtown Lake Geneva on Dec. 3. A private, non-profit organization founded in 1920 by Simeon B. Chapin, the mission of the Water Safety Patrol is to keep Geneva Lake safe and enjoyable for all. The three main outreach duties of the Water Safety Patrol are lifeguarding, boat patrols on Geneva Lake, and educational programs including swimming lessons and boating safety classes.
Promoting tourism in neighboring Williams Bay, the Williams Bay Business Association entered this whimsical, colorful float in the 47th Annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade through downtown Lake Geneva on Dec. 3.
A popular Lake Geneva area supper club dining destination since 1923, nestled on the scenic shores of Lake Como in the neighboring Town of Geneva, Mars Resort entered this colorful classic truck in the 47th Annual Electric Christmas Parade through downtown Lake Geneva on Dec. 3.
Led by a protective Lake Geneva Police Department escort, local veterans patriotically bearing the American flag kicked off the 47th Annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade through downtown Lake Geneva on Dec. 3.