A new face was at the dais at the March 20 Williams Bay Village Board meeting, as new Village Administrator David A. Lothspeich (pronounced “lead-spike”) replaced Interim Village Administrator David Bretl.

A resident of Lake Geneva for the past 2-1/2 years and a former 20-plus year Bay vacationer, 32-year government administration veteran Lothspeich most recently served as city manager and comptroller for the 10,661-resident City of Monroe, county seat of Green County, west of Rock County and Beloit.

“Everyone has been extremely welcoming and supportive, so I already feel like I’m an established member of the team,” he said. “I’m just trying to get caught up on a large number of projects and get a good understanding of what’s going on. I’m looking forward to working with everyone.”

Born and raised in Libertyville in northern Illinois, Lothspeich succeeds former 18-month Village Administrator Becky Tobin, of Clinton, who vacated the position at the end of December to become county administrator for 53,448-resident Boone County, Ill., east of Rockford.

Monday was Lothspeich’s first day on the job, with a three-year employment agreement running through March 19, 2026.

Following Monday’s village board meeting, a reception was held in Lothspeich’s honor.

Monday’s meeting also served as a farewell for Wauwatosa resident Bretl, a partner in Whitewater-based local government management consulting firm Public Administration Associates, LLC (PAA). Bretl had been serving as Williams Bay’s contracted interim village administrator since Tobin’s departure in what was his second stint as interim village administrator for Williams Bay, previously serving in 2020-2021.

Bretl retired in early 2020 from his position as county administrator and corporation counsel for Walworth County, a combined position that he held since 2003.

“Today (March 20) was the official changing of the guard,” Bretl said. “Wonderful staff, a great board and it was neat to connect with people in the community again who I met last time and during my time in the county. It was wonderful. You can’t do everything, but I tried to make sure things didn’t fall through the cracks between the two administrators and keep things going forward. One of the biggest outcomes of this was helping the village hire Dave Lothspeich. It’s been very positive. I’m very grateful to the village board and the community for having me again. I look forward to moving on to some other projects.”

Zoning applications approved

Williams Bay trustees approved an application submitted by Mike Condron and John Dwyer, doing business as Dip in the Bay, LLC, for a seasonal temporary use permit for a food (hot dogs, brats and ice cream), souvenir and sundries vending cart (Dubin Dogs Mobile Food Cart) on the lawn outside the Beach House entrance at Williams Bay Beach, and during special events in the parking lot at Dip in the Bay, 105 N. Walworth St.

Dip in the Bay has operated in Williams Bay since 2012.

Trustees also approved a Certificate of Compliance application tendered by lessee Jay Tonkin, of Fontana, for use of an existing commercial building owned by Williams Bay resident Neal Gill’s Hwy. 67 Plaza, LLC at 54 W. Geneva St.

Previously used for vehicle repair and maintenance, the building will house Tonkin’s JT Motor Sales business, an internet and auction automotive sales firm.

The structure will be used as JT Motor Sales’ home office, and also as an inside storage site.

Appearing before the board, eight-year Williams Bay resident Tonkin, recently retired from 30 years in the car business in Illinois, noted his customers include Walworth-based Mecum Auctions, Inc.

The approval was conditioned upon no outdoor sales or displays.

RFP solicitation OK’d

With the Village of Williams Bay’s contract with Appleton-based Associated Appraisal Consultants, Inc. expiring on Dec. 31, Treasurer Lori Peternell received board approval to send out request for proposal (RFP) solicitations to qualified assessment firms for professional assessment services for the village’s 2024, 2025 and 2026 assessment rolls as its statutory assessor for a term beginning Jan. 1, 2024 and ending Dec. 31, 2026.

The 2,953-resident village had a 2022 equalized value, including manufacturing, of $1,121,343,500.

Under Peternell’s proposed timeline for the RFP process, proposals would be due by noon on Monday, April 3, with the village board and/or the board’s Finance and Personnel Committee conducting interviews the week of April 10. The timeline calls for the board selecting a firm on April 17 and approving a contract with the selected firm on May 15, with contract execution by June 1 in advance of the Jan. 1, 2024 coverage beginning date.

In other assessment-related news, Open Book is scheduled for Saturday, June 24 and Board of Review is scheduled for Thursday, July 13.

Other news

In other developments at the March 20 meeting, the Williams Bay Village Board:

Approved acceptance of two CD3 mobile boat cleaning station units from the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA)

Approved a one-year information technology (IT) renewal consulting contract with Mukwonago-based Velocity Solutions. Velocity’s current hourly rate for as-needing independent contractor IT services is $90 per hour, with rate increases for the 2024 contract duration not exceeding the cost-of-living percentage after adjusting for the CPI-U (Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers).

Approved a $4,902 contract with Somerset, N.J.-based IT infrastructure, end-user computing, cybersecurity, and IT optimization provider SHI International Corp. for Village Hall computer server upgrades.

Approved an application from the Williams Bay Business Association, Inc. for the closure of North Walworth Street between Geneva and Cherry streets from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 for a Mexican heritage festival Cinco de Mayo block party event. Around 160 attendees are expected at the block party, which will be held from noon to 5 p.m.

Approved an application from the Williams Bay Business Association, Inc. for the use of Edgewater Park on East Geneva Street in downtown Williams Bay from May 29-Sept. 4 as the site for the Williams Bay Farmers Market, now in its fourth year. The Williams Bay Farmers Market (facebook.com/WilliamsBayFarmersMarket) is held 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend, drawing approximately 150 attendees weekly.

Approved a five-year extension of a co-location lease with Chicago-based mobile network operator US Cellular on the village’s Olive Street water tower. The US Cellular lease payment to the village under the extension is $12,069 per year. Under lease provisions, either party can cancel the lease with six months notice.

Approved Duncan’s appointment of Williams Bay resident Judy Tiggelaar to finish the remainder of Elizabeth Forsuth Bloom’s term on the village’s Conservation Commission. The term ends April 30, 2025.

Approved adding Lothspeich and removing Tobin as an authorized signer for village accounts at First National Bank & Trust and Advia Credit Union.

Approved acceptance of a $2,549 bid from Elkhorn-based Brushfire Signs for a replacement cedar, sand-carved 6x2-1/2 foot entrance sign for the Baywood Heights Subdivision on village property off Theatre Road. The current sign, installed in 2005 and refreshed in 2011, is rotting around the edges.

Approved the expenditure of $6,000 as the village’s construction cost share for retaining parking along State Hwy. 67 (Elkhorn Road) as part of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s ongoing Hwy. 67 reconstruction and paving project.

Approved the replacement of approximately 15 squares of sidewalk on the west side of Elkhorn Road between Stark and Olive streets that are presenting major trip hazards, with some slabs heaved as much as three inches due to village-planted trees.

Approved acceptance of Clean Boats, Clean Waters grant funding for up to 200 hours of aquatic invasive species (AIS) boat landing inspections and educational outreach at a cost of $12/hour.

Rejected a Town of Linn proposal for 2023 non-resident beach passes for Williams Bay’s municipal beach, but, in a related move, approved providing and billing the Town of Linn upfront for 200 non-resident beach passes, with provisions for the if-needed purchase of additional beach tags and refunds for any unused beach tags.

Disaster declaration

At a special village board meeting convened on March 15, trustees approved a natural disaster declaration by Bretl related to the Feb. 23-24 ice storm that struck Williams Bay.

The official disaster declaration will permit the village to apply to possibly recoup some of its permitted storm-related costs on a Wisconsin Disaster Fund 70/30 state-local cost share, including those related to the debris clearance of downed trees and branches, provided the village meets an approximately $11,100 minimum damage threshold.

“There were a lot of downed trees and limbs and things like that,” Bretl said. “If the village can get some reimbursement, that would be great.”

