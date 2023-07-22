People may now reserve their parking before their visit to Lake Geneva.
Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder announced during the July 12 parking ad hoc committee meeting that parking “Lot I” is now available for reserved parking.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, April 10, to designate “Lot I” as a reserved parking lot.
“Lot I,” 151 Wells St., is located across the street from the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA.
City officials proposed the initiative to help make parking more available in the Downtown area during the summer months.
People may reserve their parking by downloading the ParkMobile app or through the city’s website, www.cityoflakegeneva.com.
About 26 stalls along the southside of the lot are available for reserved parking for up to 10 hours. The stalls are marked with a “reserved parking” sign.
People are also reading…
“We got this up and running,” Elder said. “Essentially what it is, you’re able to go into the ParkMobile app and reserve an all-day spot in ‘Lot I.’”
Elder said people must reserve their parking spot before the day of their visit.
“You can’t pull into town and reserve that day,” Elder said. “That would just be regular parking. But you can reserve a future spot. It’s for people who are planning for a future date.”
After people reserve their parking space, ParkMobile will display a photograph and a map of the parking lot.
“When you reserve on the app, it shows you a picture of the entrance to the lot and it’s a map view of a dot right on there and it gives you the address,” Elder said. “It almost navigates you right to it, so hopefully people will find it.”
The cost to reserve a spot is based on the city’s parking rate for that day.
Lake Geneva’s parking rate is $2 an hour Monday through Thursday, so the cost to reserve a stall during those days would be $20. The city’s parking rate is $4 an hour Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so the cost to reserve a stall would be $40 during those days.
Elder said ParkMobile also adds a $3 user fee.
Information about the reserve parking program also has been posted on the city’s Facebook page.
Mayor Charlene Klein said the program seemed to receive a lot of positive reactions on the Facebook page.
“I noticed on the Facebook page there were a lot of ‘likes’ and ‘wow’ emojies,” Klein said. “So it will be interesting to see if that will actually generate like we think it will. I think it will once it catches on.”
Fred Gahl, parking ad hoc committee member, said the program will help make it easier for people to obtain a parking spot in Lake Geneva.
“It’s a good first step into the next generation. Who can complain? There’s plenty of parking. Just make your reservation,” Gahl said. “That’s the way of the future.”
Elder said he had hoped to start the program earlier in the summer, but it took longer than expected to get the program into place with ParkMobile.
“It took longer than we thought,” Elder said. “We thought we would be able to add the product overnight.”
Lake Geneva’s most affordable starter homes
1 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $26,999
Remarks: Rare Premium Spacious unit in the popular Lake Lawn Resort. This unit features 1 King bed on main floor, floor full bathroom, private balcony. Amenities include indoor/outdoor pools, marina, boat rental lakefront, restaurants, golf, fitness center, basketball, tennis, daily activities for kids and highly rated Calladora Spa, making this the perfect getaway destination. These are not full-time condominiums but are CONDOTELS. Room renovations scheduled in 2024 and Lake Lawn Resort will cover costs of room renovations. Buyer may have a future assessment of $8,000 - $9000 for common area improvements. See documents in MLS for further details. All offers must be submitted by the Buyer's agent via the RES.NET Agent Portal. If your offer is accepted, you agree to be responsible for an
2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $1,600
Welcome home to Antioch Manor North! 2 bedrooms, 1 1/5 baths available for July move-in. Beautiful updated Kitchen has plenty of space, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and Corian counters. Vaulted ceilings, Jack & Jill bath upstairs, newer doors throughout. Property has newer roof, siding, windows and HVAC, fenced in yard. Enjoy neighborhood park, Metra station and downtown Antioch close-by, so much to offer! Shopping, restaurants, everything! Pets on a case by basis, every applicant age 18 and older must complete an application, link is in listing. Dogs okay, case by case basis, $400 deposit required for each if accepted.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $3,000
This beautiful 3500 sq ft 2-story home is amazing in Wilmot Farms! 4 large bedrooms (one in the basement), 3 1/2 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage! The private master suite has a vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet, dual vanities, a separate walk-in shower, and a whirlpool tub! Open floor plan on the main floor, kitchen opens to the cozy wood-burning fireplace in the family room, french doors to the living room, and a separate formal dining room. Fully finished basement with bedroom, full bath and rec room with pool table. Huge 1-acre yard with extra large shed. In the desirable neighborhood in Spring Grove with Richmond Burton High Schools. Close to shopping, dining and more! AVAILABLE AUG 15th
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $2,500
NEWLY UPDATED RANCH HOME LOCATED IN A FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD AND GREAT LOCATION. HOME HAS NEW FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FRESHLY PAINTED AND NICELY UPDATED. HUGE FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH PLENTY OF SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING. SEPARATE LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM AS WELL AS A STORAGE/WORKSHOP ROOM. MAIN FLOOR FEATURES 4 GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS, LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN WITH EAT IN DINING AND A FAMILY ROOM/DEN. GREAT BACKYARD! WALKING DISTANCE TO PARKLAND MIDDLE SCHOOL AND MANY LOCAL SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS!
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $2,400
Beautiful Townhome: Your Ideal Rental Opportunity. Welcome to this remarkable townhome that embodies elegance and spaciousness. With three bedrooms, a loft, 2.5 bathrooms, and a finished partial basement, this home offers an abundance of living space for your comfort and enjoyment. Stunning hardwood floors that adorn the main level, setting the tone for a sophisticated living experience. The kitchen has been tastefully updated with 42" maple cabinets, quartz countertops, a stylish slate backsplash, and all-new stainless-steel appliances. This modern culinary haven is sure to inspire your inner chef. Convenience is at your fingertips with a first-floor laundry room equipped with a washer and dryer. You'll also have the luxury of a two-car attached garage, providing secure and convenient parking. New carpets throughout the home, complemented by freshly painted walls. The abundance of walk-in closets ensures ample storage space for your belongings, keeping your living areas clutter-free. This townhome is ideally situated, offering convenient access to the Metra station, shopping centers, schools, and a plethora of amenities. Whether you're commuting to work or exploring the local area, everything you need is within reach. Don't miss out on this exceptional rental opportunity. Experience the epitome of comfort and style in this beautiful townhome. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and make this your new home sweet home.
4 Bedroom Home in Ingleside - $3,750
Ready to move into your dream home on Fox Lake? Whether you are waiting for more housing inventory, or just dipping your toe in the idea of Lake Life full time, this rental is the perfect place for you! Surrounded by an idyllic white picket fence, you will get the vibe immediately upon approaching. The 4 bedroom 2 bath home has the perfect flow - 2 bedrooms on the main level and 2 upstairs! The main level has dark LVP flooring and the view of the lake from almost every room. It is light, airy, and fully remodeled in the most beautiful way. Exposed kitchen shelves, farm sink, deep soaker tub in the bathroom, dining table that doubles as a pool table - it's almost too cute to handle! Upstairs you will find a generous bedroom and then the primary suite - a HUGE room with a wall of lake-facing windows with sunset views. The primary bathroom is a zen oasis with bamboo paths cut between smooth river rocks to reveal a giant bubbler tub. As lovely as the house is, you will likely be spending most of your time outside. The yard functions in several stations is fully fenced for your fur babies. Under the covered garage is perfect for game nights on a rainy day, or a projector movie screen. The backyard facing the garage gets the most sun during the morning, so lay out your lounge chairs and relax! On the lake-side of the house you will find paradise. Step into your 4-person hot tub, float on your sunset facing hammock, sit around the fire table and grill, or exit through the gate to waterfront deck. A brand new seawall, pier, and concrete stamped deck awaits! Enjoy your outdoor beds, watch the kids play on the beach next door, fish off the end of the pier, slide a kayak or lily pad in the water, do some yoga, YOU NAME IT! This is lake life! Across the beach you will find a trendy bar called The Beach House and the Chain-famous Bargers Italian Beef Boat! Hosting has never been more fun! Reach out today before it's gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Sharon - $79,900
WITH A LITTLE BID OF TLC THIS HOME COULD BE YOURS. 2 BEDROOMS ON FIRST FLOOR WITH LARGE UPPER BEDROOM WITH BONUS ROOM OFF OF IT. ENCLOSED FRONT PORCH. THIS IS A SHORT SALE AND BUYER IS REQUIRED TO SIGN ADDENDUM SSO. BASEMENT ACCESS IS FROM OUTSIDE. No FHA/VA
2 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $1,450
Charming, remodeled 2 bedroom log sided home on beautiful wooded lot. Modern kitchen with ss steel appliances (oven/ range, refrigerator, dishwasher).
4 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $1,900
One of a kind home available for rent! Here is your chance to live in this barn style home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, attached 1 car garage situated on 1 acre lot. New flooring and paint throughout. Remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Come see it today!
4 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $1,900
One of a kind home available for rent! Here is your chance to live in this barn style home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, attached 1 car garage situated on 1 acre lot. New flooring and paint throughout. Remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Come see it today!
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $1,700
Cute corner lot, oak kitchen cabinets, ceiling fans, nice deck off kitchen. Very nice interior. Owner requires application, credit report (minimum 650 credit score), references and interview. $350 non refundable pet deposit/pet. All new appliances, all new flooring.
2 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $1,495
This first floor lakefront apartment has 2 bedrooms/1 bath, new living room addition with cathedral ceiling, sliders lead to small deck taking in lake views. Small kitchen with stove/oven, refrigerator. You can enjoy your meals on the deck while you watch the sun rise or set. Step down to the lake and take out your beached Kayak, canoe, or rowboat whenever you want. Close to shopping, parks, restaurants, and schools. You can even watch the Aquanaut ski show from the pier.Tenant pays utilities. Gas, electric, cable, internet.Pet Friendly
1 Bedroom Home in Ingleside - $83,500
Cute and rustic little house in the woods! Cheapest house in a great neighborhood (Crockett Estates) and located right down the street from the HOA park on the Chain-O-Lakes (Pistakee Lake). Voluntary HOA costs $75/ year in dues and allows use of the waterfront park and potential for a boat slip- which is first come first served (there may be a buy in fee to join). Private and wooded setting next to open space. Could be a great summer home, rental or first time home buyer property. Lots of potential!
2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $69,900
This 1.5 Story property offers great potential and is ready for your creative ideas. Property sits on a good size wooded lot. Featuring an enclosed front porch, separate living room and dining room. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Located close to downtown Antioch, shopping and restaurants. This is a HomePath Property!