Ready to move into your dream home on Fox Lake? Whether you are waiting for more housing inventory, or just dipping your toe in the idea of Lake Life full time, this rental is the perfect place for you! Surrounded by an idyllic white picket fence, you will get the vibe immediately upon approaching. The 4 bedroom 2 bath home has the perfect flow - 2 bedrooms on the main level and 2 upstairs! The main level has dark LVP flooring and the view of the lake from almost every room. It is light, airy, and fully remodeled in the most beautiful way. Exposed kitchen shelves, farm sink, deep soaker tub in the bathroom, dining table that doubles as a pool table - it's almost too cute to handle! Upstairs you will find a generous bedroom and then the primary suite - a HUGE room with a wall of lake-facing windows with sunset views. The primary bathroom is a zen oasis with bamboo paths cut between smooth river rocks to reveal a giant bubbler tub. As lovely as the house is, you will likely be spending most of your time outside. The yard functions in several stations is fully fenced for your fur babies. Under the covered garage is perfect for game nights on a rainy day, or a projector movie screen. The backyard facing the garage gets the most sun during the morning, so lay out your lounge chairs and relax! On the lake-side of the house you will find paradise. Step into your 4-person hot tub, float on your sunset facing hammock, sit around the fire table and grill, or exit through the gate to waterfront deck. A brand new seawall, pier, and concrete stamped deck awaits! Enjoy your outdoor beds, watch the kids play on the beach next door, fish off the end of the pier, slide a kayak or lily pad in the water, do some yoga, YOU NAME IT! This is lake life! Across the beach you will find a trendy bar called The Beach House and the Chain-famous Bargers Italian Beef Boat! Hosting has never been more fun! Reach out today before it's gone!

