Looking back at the year 2022 in the Lake Geneva area

The new year has officially begun and now it is time to look forward to what is in store for the Lake Geneva area in 2023.

Several developments occurred in the Lake Geneva area in 2022 including the purchase of a former golf course property, parking rate increases approved, controversy regarding a proposed trail extension project, hiring of a new police chief and the re-election of a mayor.

The area also saw some historic buildings being renovated, new businesses coming to the area and long-awaited traffic signals installed.

As we look forward to a new year, let’s take a little step back in time to 2022.

Here are some of the top stories that affected the Lake Geneva area during the past year.

Lake Geneva purchases the former Hillmoor Golf Course property for about $6 millionThe future of the former Hillmoor Golf Course property has been a topic of discussion for several years.

Should the property be developed? Should it be preserved as a nature conservation area? Should it be converted back to a golf course?

Those questions will probably be answered during the new year, as Lake Geneva officials approved to purchase the property from the previous owners, White River Holdings, LLC of Chicago, in 2022.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Sept. 26, to purchase the former golf course property for about $6 million and to settle litigation with the White River Holdings.

City aldermen approved resolutions, Oct. 10, to authorize the sale of about $6 million worth of bonds to borrow that same amount to purchase the property.

The city council approved, Nov. 14, to sell about $6.07 million worth of general obligation park and public grounds bounds to Piper, Sandler & Company of Minneapolis, Minnesota to help fund the purchase.

City officials are set to pay back the bonds within 20 years. The cost to taxpayers will be about $9 million with the city budgeting about $450,000 a year to pay back the bonds.

Representatives from White River Holdings purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, 333 E. Main St., in 2016 for about $3.4 million and presented plans to redevelop the site for a mix of residential and commercial development.

City aldermen rejected a proposed land zoning change to allow for the planned development in November 2017 by a 4-3 vote.

White River Holdings officials then filed a lawsuit against the city in 2018, which later was stopped as part of an effort to restart development talks with the city.

The city council voted against changing its comprehensive plan to allow new uses for the property.

Company officials then filed another claim against the city in 2020 alleging damages stemming from stalled redevelopment efforts of the property.

City council members voted to deny the claim during a closed session, Oct. 12, 2020, allowing White River Holdings to take the city to court and ask a judge or jury to order the city to pay damages.

The former Hillmoor Golf Course closed about 13 years ago, and the property has mostly sat vacant since then.

City officials are set to host community engagement meetings from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 15 and from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 17 at the city hall building, police training room, 626 Geneva St., to give residents an opportunity to express their opinions about what they would like to see done to the property.

City approves to increase parking rates to $4 an hour during the weekends for 2023Parking rates was a hot topic in the City of Lake Geneva, again, in 2022.

Members of the city council approved a parking rate, Nov. 28, that includes $2 an hour paid parking for Monday through Thursday and increasing the rate from $2 an hour to $4 an hour for Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the 2023 budget.

The city’s parking rate previously was $2 an hour daily. Lake Geneva’s paid parking period season runs from Feb. 1 through Nov. 14.

City aldermen also approved to increase the parking fine from $20 to $50 in the 2023 budget.

The parking rate and parking fine increase is to help offset a projected deficit in the city’s budget for 2023.

Several Downtown business owners have expressed concern that the $4 an hour parking rate on the weekends will discourage people from visiting Lake Geneva.

Representatives from the Business Improvement District have proposed establishing additional paid parking areas at the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, city-owned property on Edwards Boulevard near Servpro Restoration Services and behind the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., as an alternative to increasing parking rates and to provide additional revenue for the city.

A committee has been formed to present ideas for obtaining additional revenue for the city besides increasing parking rates.

Residents express concerns about proposed trail expansion project A proposed trail extension project caused concern among many Lake Geneva residents during the past year.

City officials had proposed to extend the South Street bicycle trail, which runs near Badger High School and Lake Geneva Middle School, by about 1.5 miles.

The trail extension would lead to the future site of a new Geneva Lakes Family YMCA campus, located near the intersection of Highway H and Highway 120. The trail also would be extended west along South Street and end at Lake Shore Drive, leading to Big Foot Beach State Park.

The City of Lake Geneva received a $835,316 transportation alternatives program grant from the Wisconsin Department of Department of Transportation to help fund the project.

Several residents who live near South Street expressed concerns related to the project to city aldermen during several meetings.

Some of the residents’ concerns included removal of trees, potential water runoff, possible traffic concerns and the width of the trail which is set to be about 10 feet.

Several of the residents asked the city to “slow down” and review the project more carefully.

Members of the city council approved, Sept. 12, to halt any outside spending related to the project.

New police leaders selected Lt. Edward Gritzner was named the new chief for the Lake Geneva Police Department by the police and fire commission during a special closed session meeting, Aug. 30, to replace retiring Police Chief Michael Rasmussen.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved Gritzner’s contract during a special closed session meeting, Dec. 20.

Gritzner was set to begin his new position as the city’s police chief, Jan. 1. However, he has served as the acting police chief during the past several months as Rasmussen used up some of his vacation time.

Gritzner began working for the Lake Geneva Police Department in 2005. He most recently served as the department’s administrative lieutenant.

Rasmussen retired after working in law enforcement of about 31 years.

Dave Gerber was elected Walworth County’s new sheriff during the Nov. 8 fall election by defeating write-in candidate Craig Konopski.

Gerber received 34,889 votes during the election, and Konopski obtained 3,382 write-in votes.

The elected sheriff previously defeated Konopski during the Aug. 9 primary election by about 206 votes.

Both candidates ran as Republican candidates during the primary election, but Konopski later filed as a write-in candidate for the Nov. 8 election.

Gerber replaces Kurt Picknell who retires this month.

Picknell has worked in law enforcement for about 35 years and served as Walworth County’s sheriff for eight years.

Charlene Klein re-elected mayorLake Geneva Mayor Charlene Klein was elected to her second term during the April 5 spring election by defeating challenger Todd Krause.

Klein received 907 votes, while Krause obtained 858 votes during the election.

She was sworn into her second term April 19.

Both Klein and Krause were the top two vote-getters during the Feb. 15 Lake Geneva mayoral primary election, which also included challenger Dennis Loeser.

Klein first was elected mayor during the spring 2020 election by defeating then incumbent Tom Hartz.

Former Geneva Theater renovations include new tap houseThe former Geneva Theater building, 244 Broad St., received a bit of a facelift in 2022.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a precise implementation plan, Jan. 24, to allow representatives from Win Properties LLC of Burlington to renovate the former theater building for a commercial indoor entertainment facility and commercial entertainment land use.

Earlier in the year, former auditoriums three and four were renovated into the Geneva Tap House, which includes about 50 self-pour taps for patrons to sample locally-crafted beers, wines and hard seltzers.

The Geneva Tap House also includes an outdoor beer garden.

Former auditoriums one and two are in the process of being renovated into an area that will be known as the Geneva Stage, which will feature live music, community performances, acting classes, stage plays and silent and classic films.

The Geneva Stage is set to open in early 2023.

The Geneva Theater first opened in 1928.

After being closed for about 10 years, owner Shad Branen renovated the building and re-opened it as a movie theater in March 2017.

Renovations completed to Lake Geneva Public LibrarySeveral renovations were completed to the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., in early 2022.

The library reopened April 4 after being closed for several months for the renovations. The library had operated out of the Lake Geneva City Hall building for several months while the renovations were being completed.

Some of the renovations that were completed to the library included an expanded children’s area, glass partitioned areas added with views of Geneva Lake, private meeting/study rooms, expanded collection area for books, CDs and DVDs, new restrooms near the front entrance, new carpeting and updated heating, air conditioning and ventilation system.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a $870,893 bid in August 2021 from Selzer-Ornst Construction Company in Milwaukee to work on the general renovations, and a $69,450 bid from Hogan Environmental Cleaning LLC in East Troy for asbestos abatement.

Library officials conducted a capital campaign, which raised about $775,000, to help pay for the renovations.

Lake Geneva school districts welcome new superintendentMembers of the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School Board and Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board approved to hire Peter Wilson as the districts’ new superintendent, March 8.

Wilson was hired to replace retiring Superintendent James Gottinger. He officially started the superintendent position July 1.

Wilson came to Lake Geneva with about 21 years of experience in the education field.

Before coming to Lake Geneva, Wilson worked as the director of administrative services for the DeForest Area School District, director of student services for the Stoughton Area School District, principal for the Stoughton Area School District, principal for the Waunakee Community School District in Stoughton and fifth-grade teacher for the Waunakee Community School District.

Gottinger retired in June after working in the education field for about 51 years. He served as the superintendent for Lake Geneva schools for about 23 years.

Businesses comings and goingsThere were several comings and goings as far as businesses were concerned in the City of Lake Geneva in 2022.

Poppy Cakes Patisserie, 526 S. Wells St., was opened for pick-up and delivery service during the beginning of the year, then for in-customer service in February.

Mother and daughter team, Stephanie Horne and Sydnie Horne, opened Pink Moon Bay Boutique, 717 W. Main St., in March.

Guac Star restaurant, 120 Broad St., opened its bar area during the weekends in May and then the restaurant area during the weekends in July.

The restaurant opened for business during the weekdays in September. Guac Star’s full opening was delayed because of supply chain and staffing issues.

Paper Dolls Home Furnishings & Interior Design, 138 E. Geneva Square, expanded into a 2,000 square-foot neighboring storefront during the summer.

Lake Geneva’s second Kwik Trip convenience store and gas station location opened at 898 Wells St. on Sept. 1. Another Kwik Trip business is located at 710 Williams St.

High Point Nutrition, 253 Center St., Suite 800, opened for business in early September.

J. Roberts Menswear opened for business, Nov. 4, inside the Market of Lake Geneva, 830 W. Main St., and LG Axe Throwing, 253 Center St., Suite 900, opened for business Dec. 1.

There also were several businesses that closed during the past year.

Geneva Gifts, 150 Broad St., is set to close in the near future as store owner Melissa Reuss is retiring.

The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., closed in late October, and Clock Tower Pizza, 272 Broad St., closed on Dec. 10.

However, the owners of Clock Tower Pizza have moved the restaurant to a new location at 5576 Highway 50 in Delavan, next to Riga-Tony’s and Dairy Queen.

Long-awaited traffic signals installedLong-awaited traffic signals were installed near the intersection of North Edwards Boulevard/Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road in the Town of Bloomfield during the summer.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council, Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School Board and Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board approved a memorandum of understanding in the spring to have the traffic signals installed.

The project cost about $716,395 with the City of Lake Geneva contributing about $200,000 and the school districts contributing about $283,197 each.

City and school officials have been wanting traffic signals installed at that intersection for several years because of increased traffic and development in that area.