Several male contestants will once again be strutting their stuff for a good cause and trying to win the title of "Mr. Lake Geneva."

Representatives from the Lakes Area LifeWay will host their second Mr. Lake Geneva Pageant 7 p.m., April 15 at Badger High School auditorium, 220 E. South St.

The event will feature nine contestants participating in a group dance, swimwear competition, talent contest, evening wear competition and interview segment to win the "Mr. Lake Geneva" crown.

Kelly Gerlitz, CEO and founder of Lakes Area LifeWay, said she is exciting about conducting the pageant for a second year.

"It was a huge success last year, and we anticipate nothing less this year, and we’re really excited," Gerlitz said. "We have an outstanding group of guys."

The contestants for this year’s pageant include Joe Doyle, Glenn Biller, James Harding, Ryan Derrick, James Zientek, Dan Solverson, Anthony Silvestri, Young Cho and Luke Pfeifer.

Gerlitz said the contestants were nominated by local residents; whereas last year’s contestant were nominated by a board of directors.

"So that was really cool," Gerlitz said. "I think next year we will continue having the community be a part of the process, and we will kind of do a high bred version of nominating contestants."

The purpose of the pageant is to raise money for the United Way of Walworth County. Each contestant will be raising money for a partner agency of the United Way.

The contestants will have their biography posted on the Lakes Area LifeWay website, www.lakesarealifeway.org, and people can vote on their favorite contestant’s biography and the organization they represent.

Doyle is representing Habitat for Humanity Walworth County; Pfeifer is representing Gene Lakes Family YMCA; Derrick is representing Aurora Health at Home, Solverson is representing Open Arms Clinic; Cho is representing New Beginnings; Biller is representing Special Olympics through the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA; Harding is representing Inspired Coffee; Zientek is representing Twin Oaks; and Silvestri is representing Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Walworth County.

"Money that each contestant raises goes towards the cause that they are supporting," Gerlitz said. "All the money the guys raise go towards the United Way and the specific causes they’re representing. The ticket sells go back to help support our organization."

People may vote for their favorite contestant from now up until the evening of the event. Updates on how much money each contestant has raised will be posted on Lakes Area LifeWay’s website regularly.

"Even throughout the actual night of April 15, our MC Tina Johnson will share with everybody that 'This is your last chance to vote,' and we will close the online giving portal right before the deliberation," Gerlitz said. "So the audience will have up to the very night to give."

As of last week, the amount of money each contestant raised included:

Doyle raising about $1,750

Solverson raising about $1,295

Biller raising about $475

Derrick raising about $415

Cho raising about $400

Harding raising about $255

Zientek raising about $75

Silvestri raising about $75

Pfeifer raising about $10.

Half of the contestants' scores will be based on how much money they raise, and the other half will be based on well they perform during the competition.

The judges for this year's competition include Stephanie Klett, Nancy Douglas and Grace Hanny. The winner will be crowned by last year’s "Mr. Lake Geneva" Daniel Derrick.

The contestants began rehearsing for the pageant Feb. 25. Rehearsals will be held regularly during the next few weeks.

"We will have it consistently up until the pageant," Gerlitz said. "So we will meet pretty regularly throughout the next six or seven weeks."

Gerlitz said the contestants also will be participating in a "pop-up" challenge during the upcoming weeks in which they will have to collect five articles of clothing from throughout the community to earn additional money for their organization.

"In the next couple of weeks, they’re going to be running around Lake Geneva," Gerlitz said. "We’re going to have articles of clothing that the guys have to collect. So they each have to have five articles of clothing and the first one back with all five wins $500 for their campaign."

Besides the pageant, "Mr. Lake Geneva" calendars, featuring last year’s contestants, will be available for purchase.

"We had all the contestants from last year’s Mr. Lake Geneva pageant be in a calendar that we will sell this year," Gerlitz said. "Then all of the contestants from this year will be in a calendar for next year."

Gerlitz said, during the fall, Lakes Area LifeWay plans to host a brick ceremony celebration for last year’s winner and this year’s winner at the Riviera.

"Mr. Lake Geneva from last year and Mr. Lake Geneva from this year will both receive an honorary brick by the Riviera," Gerlitz said. "We plan to have a celebration with the community afterwards."

Tickets for this year’s pageant cost $25 and can be purchase on Lakes Area LifeWay’s website and Facebook page.

Gerlitz said she is pleased with the number of tickets that have been sold already.

"Tickets are selling like crazy," Gerlitz said. "We’ve already sold half. It’s been amazing. We anticipate selling out."

About $43,296 was raised from last year’s pageant with the proceeds being donated to Never Say Never, Inc., which plans to build an all-inclusive playground for children with disabilities at Veterans Park in Lake Geneva.