The Fontana, Barrett Memorial and Lake Geneva public libraries are set to host a Badger Talk by University of Wisconsin-Madison Assistant Professor Susan Wenker 6:30 p.m., Aug. 29.

Wenker will present “Dementia – Effective Communication Strategies.”

The session will provide information to establish normal and pathological cognitive changes along with strategies to effectively communicate with people living with dementia.

Wenker is an assistant professor in the School of Medicine and Public Health — Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Wenker earned a bachelor of science in physical therapy from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 1991.

She also earned a master of science degree in continuing vocational studies from UW-Madison in 2002 and a doctor of philosophy with a distributive minor in aging, also from UW-Madison in 2016.

She is a board-certified clinical specialist in geriatric physical therapy – emeritus and an advanced credentialed exercise expert for aging adults.

“People who have loved ones with dementia will find this talk very informative and helpful,” Joy Schnupp, Barrett Memorial Library director, said in a press release. “They will be given practical strategies to communicate better, which is something all caretakers strive for. We encourage everyone to come listen, ask questions, and socialize with others who may be dealing with similar issues.”

The event will take place at The Ridge Hotel and is free and open to the public.