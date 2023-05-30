Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A local couple is helping people with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia reexperience the excitement of riding a bicycle.

Eric and Bernadette Russow of Elkhorn, founders of the Dementia Friendly Community Initiative-Walworth County, offer the Cycling Without Age program to people with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

As part of the program, the couple visits area retirement centers throughout the week to provide bicycle rides to their residents. The program is offered from April through October.

The rides are conducted on electric trishaws which are operated by volunteers called "pilots" who transport the residents to different locations throughout their communities.

Eric Russow, treasurer for the Dementia Friendly Community Initiative, said the program gives people with Alzheimer's and dementia an opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy a bicycle ride.

"We want to get people who are in isolation and lonely, who are in these different facilities around Walworth County, and get them out in the fresh air and nature at its finest at a slow rate of speed," Eric Russow said.

Bernadette Russow, president of the Dementia Friendly Community Initiative, said the program provides a safe method for older residents to enjoy a bike ride.

"We want to bring back memories, because they like it more now than they did when they were kids," Bernadette Russow said. "As a kid, you have to watch for traffic and potholes and animals, anything and everything. You don't have to do that when you're on this."

Bernadette said many of the passengers enjoy their ride because it brings back past memories of them being on a bicycle when they were younger.

"We had a lady ride, she could not walk and she could not talk. They helped her onto the bike, and she went for a bike ride. When she came back, she was grinning from ear to ear with tears falling," Bernadette said. "I said, 'Did you enjoy your ride?,' and she had a phone where she could tell you her story and her story was that when she was younger she rode all the way around Lake Superior. I was so shocked by that, but that was her memory. That's what she enjoyed. She was having fun."

Eric said the bicycle rides are enjoyable for the volunteer "pilots" as well, because they become familiar with some of their passengers and request to provide rides for certain retirement homes.

"They've gotten to know the residents there and things like that," Eric said. "The big thing is we couldn't do what we do without the help from the community."

The Russow's started the Cycling Without Age program about three years ago. Eric said they provided about 400 rides the first year, about 700 rides the second year and hope to provide at least 1,400 rides this year.

"It's just a really great opportunity for us to give back to folks who have given back to the community in the past," he said.

Eric said the rides are usually offered from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. He said several area retirement centers have requested to be a part of the program during the past couple of years.

"What we did is we just contacted different homes, and some of the homes contacted us because they know about it," Eric said. "It gives them two hours. Not many times do we get done earlier. We got people contacting us for next year already because we're pretty well filled up for this year."

The Dementia Friendly Community Initiative also offers the dementia training program, in which they educate businesses, organizations and municipal departments how to interact with and assist people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

Several local communities, businesses, police departments, organizations and churches have completed the training during the past few years.

"We've trained all the police departments in Walworth County except two small ones, which we're going to do this winter," Eric said.

Support from the community

Several local organizations and businesses including the Lake Geneva Jaycees, Lake Geneva Lions Club and Community State Bank have provided funding to the Dementia Friendly Community Initiative during the past several years.

Darrell VanHorn of the Lake Geneva Lions Club said the organization has donated about $5,000 in funding to the Dementia Friendly Community Initiative during the past two years.

VanHorn said the Lions Club conducts several fundraisers throughout the year to help support local organizations.

"From the Lions' standpoint, it's just a good organization for us to donate to. It's a great cause," VanHorn said. "We talk to the Jaycees and when we find good causes we work together as community organizations to help as much as possible."

The Lake Geneva Jaycees has provided about $6,000 in funding for the Dementia Friendly Community Initiative during the past two years.

Stephen Schroeder of the Lake Geneva Jaycees said the organization conducts several fundraisers and events-- including Venetian Festival-- throughout the year to help raise money for local groups.

"That's our biggest initiative, giving back to the community. That's what both of our clubs do, raise money to support our local communities and that goes from Thanksgiving and Christmas to stuff like Cycling Without Age," Schroeder said. "The memories they are creating will go on for years and years to come. It's just a phenomenal organization to partner with and to get behind."

Community State Bank in Lake Geneva has raised about $3,900 for the Dementia Friendly Community Initiative through its "Gift2Giving" program, in which the bank provides funding to its employees to donate to local organizations.

"A bunch of employees teamed up and donated to the Dementia Friendly Community Initiative," Bryan Iwicki, vice president of business banking for Community State Bank, said. "The whole idea behind it is every employee can donate to whatever they want, so we're able to help as many organizations as we can and this is obviously one of them. A lot of people have been touched by dementia, so it just makes a lot of sense."

For more information about the Dementia Friendly Initiative, visit www.dfcwalworth.org.