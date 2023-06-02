The Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St, will feature the artwork of Erica Weisz throughout the month of June.

Weisz explores the everyday moments of childhood through her watercolor, ink and mixed-media illustrations. Her interest for storytelling through art began at a young age, as she grew up with a pencil in her hand and plethora of artistic media.

As she continued to experiment with different media, Weisz's love for illustrative art blossomed into childhood visions, giving birth to characters such as Theodore and Robbie.

Weisz's approach to storytelling through art is showcased in her work, which captures childhood moments from nature, road trips and travels across the ocean.

People are invited to view Weisz's artwork at the Lake Geneva Public Library throughout the month of June.

The rotating Geneva Lakes Art Foundation gallery is located in the west-end adult fiction section of the library and can be viewed during the library's operating hours.

The Lake Geneva Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

For more information about Weisz's artwork or to purchase a piece of her work, visit www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org.