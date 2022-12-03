Local artist donates Christmas ornaments to Walworth County Food Pantry

Several Walworth County children will have an ornament to place on their Christmas tree this year thanks to a local artist.

Pam Ring of Lake Geneva recently made about 300 holiday ornaments this year to be donated to the Walworth County Food Pantry & Diaper Bank and clients of the Time is Now to Help program.

Ring dropped off the ornaments to Lake Geneva Area Realty, which is owned by Sal Dimiceli, director of Time is Now to Help, Nov. 25, to be distributed to the Walworth County Food Pantry in Elkhorn and Time is Now to Help clients.

Ring has been making ornaments and donating them to local organizations for about eight years. She said the purpose of the project is to help spread some cheer to families that might be in need during the holiday season.

“It’s not the happiest times for all people, and you have to think about those people too,” Ring said.

Dimiceli said he appreciates Ring for donating the ornaments to the food pantry.

“The children that do go there, one of their only presents is these handmade ornaments,” Dimiceli said. “It’s really exciting for them. This woman has such a gracious heart for everybody.’

Ring begins making the ornaments in June. She said this year she had difficulty finding some of the supplies.

“I was a little nervous, because it was hard to get supplies this year,” Ring said. “There were tons of Halloween stuff out there, but there was very little Christmas stuff this year. I over bought last year, and I over bought this year should the same thing happen next year. I have big boxes full that I can get started on for next year.”

Most of Ring’s ornaments are made out of wood, and she often decorates them with holiday-related characters and themes.

“That’s what I look for, wood shapes and these little shapes like Santas and reindeer and snowmen,” Ring said. “Then I paint them and decorate them. Popsicle sticks make great snowmen. I have a great time doing it, and I know it’s going to a good place, to people who will appreciate them.”

Ring said it often takes her about 15 minutes to make an ornament, but then it could take several hours for the ornament to dry.

“There’s the dry time, and that’s what takes the longest,” Ring said. “You have to wait for things to dry. You have to set them out overnight and wait to go back. If it weren’t for that, it would take me 15 minutes.”

Raymond Ring, Pam’s husband, said his wife puts a lot of detail into her ornaments. He said the quality of the ornaments seems to improve each year.

“The ornaments always seem to get better because she spends so much time on them, but these are the best yet,” Raymond Ring said. “There’s so much detail. The kids will be fighting over them.”

Pam Ring said she decided to start the project to help give back to the community.

“If I had a million dollars, I would give some of that but I don’t have that,” Pam Ring said. “I have an artistic ability, so I thought I would put that to use.”

Pam Ring said she encourages people to try to make their own holiday ornaments. She said there are several online sources for people can obtain ideas.

“You just need a little imagination and you can do it,” Pam Ring said. “If you need some ideas or encouraging, go on the internet and there are sites where you can learn to make ornaments. I’ve been doing this for a long time, so I just make it up as I go.”