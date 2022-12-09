"Lighting the Square" - Edwin P. Heyer Park, Downtown Walworth, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

The Village of Walworth held its inaugural “Lighting the Square” celebration on Thursday, Dec. 1 at historic Edwin P. Heyer Park square in downtown Walworth, with first-graders from nearby Walworth Elementary School attending as the village’s special guests.

The 2 p.m. event included a tree-lighting ceremony at the park, headlined by Walworth Village Board President Louise Czaja, Village Trustee Kristi Reierson, Santa Claus and Walworth Elementary school mascot Wesley Wildcat.

“We’re excited to have the first-graders participate in this event,” said Reierson, who spearheaded the creation of Lighting the Square for the 2,835-resident village. “We’re hoping it’ll become an annual event, absolutely. We want to make it bigger and better in the future. Gotta start small, gotta start somewhere.”

Czaja provided a brief welcoming speech to kick off the “Lighting the Square” tree-lighting ceremony.

“We’re opening the holiday season of Christmas here in the historic Village of Walworth square with our tree-lighting ceremony,” Czaja said. “Can we all say MERRY CHRISTMAS?”

The first-graders and their accompanying Walworth Elementary School teachers and administrators, including District Administrator Phill Klamm and Principal Caitlin Dowden, responded with a resounding “MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

As Walworth Elementary School paraprofessional educator Rebecca Roehl led those assembled in a 10 to zero countdown, Wesley Wildcat ceremonially lit a centerpiece “tree” of white string lights, lighting the historic square for the holidays.

Following the tree-lighting ceremony, Santa led an informal parade of first-graders along the Main Street sidewalk from the square to a variety of indoor village-sponsored activities—an ornament-making activity and visits and small gifts with Santa in the Village Hall meeting room, Christmas storytime with Capt. Joaquin I. Alonzo at the Walworth Police Department, and tours of the Walworth Fire/Rescue station.

Czaja was pleased with the first-annual event.

“It’s wonderful,” she said. “We’re excited to have lights again in our historic square, one of the few left in the State of Wisconsin. We’re really proud of our community. Everybody stopped doing things after COVID, but we’re back at it again.”

In 19 Photos: 2022 Big Foot High School Homecoming Parade Big Foot High School eSports Teams Homecoming royalty Big Foot High School Homecoming Junior Reps A.J. Hartmann and Lishi Palmer Big Foot High School Homecoming Sophomore Reps Jake DeMarco and Eden Harvey Big Foot High School Freshman Class of 2026 Homecoming Float Big Foot High School Homecoming Freshman Reps Michael Alfano and Haylie Wanat Big Foot-Williams Bay Cross-Country Team Big Foot-Williams Bay Tennis Team Big Foot Recreation District Sharon Community School Band Big Foot High School "United We Stand" volunteer and culture club Sharon Community School Virtual Academy of Agriculture, Science and Technology charter school Big Foot High School Volleyball Team 1 Big Foot High School Volleyball Team 2 Walworth Middle School Marching Band Big Foot Wolves Youth Football & Cheerleading Reek School Band Geneva Lakes RUSH SoccerClub Fontana Falcons Marching Band performs in the 2022 Big Foot High School homecoming parade Big Foot High School Sophomore Class of 2025 homecoming float