"Lighting the Square" - Edwin P. Heyer Park, Downtown Walworth, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

The Village of Walworth held its inaugural “Lighting the Square” celebration on Thursday, Dec. 1 at historic Edwin P. Heyer Park square in downtown Walworth, with first-graders from nearby Walworth Elementary School attending as the village’s special guests.
The 2 p.m. event included a tree-lighting ceremony at the park, headlined by Walworth Village Board President Louise Czaja, Village Trustee Kristi Reierson, Santa Claus and Walworth Elementary school mascot Wesley Wildcat.
“We’re excited to have the first-graders participate in this event,” said Reierson, who spearheaded the creation of Lighting the Square for the 2,835-resident village. “We’re hoping it’ll become an annual event, absolutely. We want to make it bigger and better in the future. Gotta start small, gotta start somewhere.”
Czaja provided a brief welcoming speech to kick off the “Lighting the Square” tree-lighting ceremony.
“We’re opening the holiday season of Christmas here in the historic Village of Walworth square with our tree-lighting ceremony,” Czaja said. “Can we all say MERRY CHRISTMAS?”
The first-graders and their accompanying Walworth Elementary School teachers and administrators, including District Administrator Phill Klamm and Principal Caitlin Dowden, responded with a resounding “MERRY CHRISTMAS!”
As Walworth Elementary School paraprofessional educator Rebecca Roehl led those assembled in a 10 to zero countdown, Wesley Wildcat ceremonially lit a centerpiece “tree” of white string lights, lighting the historic square for the holidays.
Following the tree-lighting ceremony, Santa led an informal parade of first-graders along the Main Street sidewalk from the square to a variety of indoor village-sponsored activities—an ornament-making activity and visits and small gifts with Santa in the Village Hall meeting room, Christmas storytime with Capt. Joaquin I. Alonzo at the Walworth Police Department, and tours of the Walworth Fire/Rescue station.
Czaja was pleased with the first-annual event.
“It’s wonderful,” she said. “We’re excited to have lights again in our historic square, one of the few left in the State of Wisconsin. We’re really proud of our community. Everybody stopped doing things after COVID, but we’re back at it again.”
The arrival of Santa during the holiday season brings joy for both the young and the young-at-heart. During Santa’s Dec. 1 much-anticipated visit to the Heyer Park Square in downtown Walworth for the village’s inaugural “Lighting the Square” celebration, enjoying a group photo with Santa Claus, from left, were Walworth Joint School District No. 1 District Administrator Phill Klamm, Walworth Elementary School mascot Wesley Wildcat and Walworth Elementary School Principal Caitlin Dowden.
With the 2022 holiday season proving to be a “green Christmas” thus far in Walworth County, Santa Claus arrived from the North Pole at Walworth’s Edwin P. Heyer Park downtown square on Dec. 1 with a transportation assist from his friends at Walworth Fire/Rescue. With a jingle of his bell wreath and a jolly “ho, ho, ho,” Santa greeted Walworth Elementary School first-graders attending the village’s inaugural “Lighting the Square” event.
Walworth Elementary School paraprofessional educator Rebecca Roehl leads the countdown Dec. 1 at the Edwin P. Heyer Park square in downtown Walworth as school mascot Wesley Wildcat prepares to light the municipal holiday tree of light as part of the Village of Walworth’s inaugural “Lighting the Square” activities. Walworth Elementary first-graders were the village’s special guests at the event.
Santa gives a small present to a Walworth Elemetary School first-grader on Dec. 1 at Walworth Village Hall as part of the village’s inaugural “Lighting the Square” festivities, which included visits with the jolly old elf.
Walworth Police Department Capt. Joaquin I. Alonzo reads the holiday children’s book “Santa Duck” to Walworth Elementary School first-graders during a Dec. 1 visit to the police department as part of the village’s inaugural “Lighting the Square” holiday celebration. In the 2008 book, written and illustrated by David Milgrim, Nicholas Duck loves Christmas as much as the next animal and is happy to try on the new Santa hat that’s mysteriously delivered to his house, but when his friends see him and immediately launch into their Christmas lists, Nicholas Duck doesn’t know what to do until he runs into Santa himself.
Gathered around a special “tree” of white lights on Dec. 1, Walworth Elementary School first-graders were the Village of Walworth’s special guests at its inaugural “Lighting the Square” holiday event at the downtown square, Edwin P. Heyer Park. Other special guests included Santa Claus and Walworth Elementary School mascot Wesley Wildcat.
As Walworth Elementary School mascot Wesley Wildcat looks on, Walworth Village Board President Louise Czala provides a Dec. 1 welcome address to the crowd gathered on the downtown square, Edwin P. Heyer Park, for the village’s festive inaugural “Lighting the Square” event, which culminated with Wesley Wildcat ceremonially lighting the village’s special tree of light.
A Walworth Elementary School first-grader checks out Walworth Fire/Rescue’s Bullard thermal imaging camera during a Dec. 1 visit to the fire station as part of the village’s inaugural “Lighting the Square” holiday season kick-off event. Infrared thermal imaging camera detect and measure the infrared radiation or heat signature emanating from objects, helping firefighters local people and hot spots in fire and rescue situations.
Firefighter and Advanced EMT Jay Buchanan, dressed in his firefighting turnout gear and outfitted with a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) unit, talked fire safety and fire prevention at Walworth Fire/Rescue on Dec. 1 as Walworth Elementary School first-graders visited the fire station as part of inaugural village-sponsored “Lighting the Square” holiday activities at downtown’s Walworth’s nearby village square, Edwin P. Heyer Park.
Walworth Fire/Rescue Firefighter and Advanced EMT Molly Forstrom gives Walworth Elementary School first-graders a tour of the station and the department’s apparatus bay on Dec. 1 as part of village-sponsored “Lighting the Square” holiday tree-lighting activities at the nearby downtown square, Edwin P. Heyer Park.
As part of his traffic control duty, Walworth Police Department Officer Travis Reedy (right) provided safe pedestrian passage around Walworth’s historic downtown square for Santa Claus and Walworth Elementary School staff and first grade students on Dec. 1 during the village’s inaugural “Lighting the Square” tree-lighting festivities. Following the tree-lighting ceremony, as seen here, Santa led an informal holiday parade of Walworth Elementary first-graders from Edwin P. Heyer Park to Walworth Village Hall, the Walworth Police Department and Walworth Fire/Rescue for a variety of indoor holiday activities.
Santa Claus leads an informal Christmas parade of Walworth Elementary staff and first-graders along North Main Street to Walworth Village Hall, the Walworth Police Department and Walworth Fire/Rescue on Dec. 1 following the Village of Walworth’s inaugural “Lighting the Square” holiday celebration at Edwin P. Heyer Park on the square in downtown Walworth. Following the 2 p.m. tree-lighting ceremony, the village hosted a variety of indoor holiday activities including ornament-making and visits with Santa at Village Hall, storytime at the Walworth Police Department, and station tours at Walworth Fire/Rescue.
A Walworth Elementary School first-grader shares her wish list during a Dec. 1 visit with Santa Claus at Walworth Village Hall as part of the village's inaugural "Lighting the Square" community holiday event. For more photos and coverage, see D3.