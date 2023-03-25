Lifeguards at Riviera Beach may have a better view of the lake this summer.

Lake Geneva officials are considering having a lifeguard tower constructed at the beach.

Representatives from the Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol have reported that the current lifeguard chairs are not set high enough to allow the lifeguards to see beyond the beach's swim piers and have requested that a lifeguard tower be installed.

Harbormaster Steve Russell presented plans and drawings for a proposed lifeguard tower during the city council's piers, harbors and lakefront committee meeting, March 14.

"I went with a more streamlined design that would be painted white. It would not have a red cross on it," Russell said. "It would just have a railing around it. It would have a metal top with a color that somewhat matches the Riviera."

Russell said the lifeguard tower would be set high enough to allow the lifeguards to see beyond the swim piers.

"You're about six feet up to the deck, which water safety agreed is high enough for them to see over the swim piers and over the people," he said.

The tower could be installed where the center lifeguard chair is currently located, with the chair being moved further west on the beach.

"Water safety would be involved in where it gets placed," Russell said. "I know there's a sewer line that runs underneath this beach, so you would have to be careful about exactly where they tie it down."

Russell said representatives from Glen-Fern Construction in Lake Geneva have submitted a bid of $5,250 to work on the project.

"I actually budgeted $7,500 and they came back at $5,250," Russell said.

After some discussion, members of the piers, harbors and lakefront committee unanimously approved to have a lifeguard tower installed at Riviera Beach. The proposal still has to be approved by the full city council.

Alderman Ken Howell said he is in favor of having the lifeguard tower installed to help address any potential safety issues at the beach.

"It's a safety consideration I would think, and it's budgeted for," Howell said.

A lifeguard tower that previously was installed at the beach was damaged during a storm in November 2020.