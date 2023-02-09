Three local citizen heroes were publicly acknowledged and honored with awards by the Williams Bay Fire Department at the Feb. 6 village board meeting, hailed for their life-saving actions during a cardiac arrest incident at Williams Bay High School on Nov. 19, 2022.

The cardiac arrest incident, involving a pulseless male victim, occurred during a girls basketball game, where cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the school’s automated external defibrillator (AED) were used in the revival efforts.

Making the award presentations were Williams Bay Fire Chief Doug Smith, Williams Bay Fire Department Capt. Sean McKean, and Fontana Fire Chief Wolfgang Nitsch.

“This is something that’s very unique and we’re very proud of the outcome of the call,” Smith said.

Honored were Williams Bay High School math teacher and coach Mike Dowden; McKean’s wife, Jennifer McKean; and Williams Bay High School athletic director Hank Johnson.

“It’s really on you guys,” Capt. McKean, a firefighter/AEMT and the first EMS responder on scene, said of assigning the life-saving credit, noting the victim “made a complete recovery with no neurological damage,” an outcome “which does not happen very often,” praising the rapid citizen response to the cardiac arrest. “I’m totally blown away by it. It’s a huge, huge, huge thing to truly save someone completely like that, neurologically. They walked out of the hospital. That’s a huge, huge thing for you guys. You should really be proud of that.”

McKean noted that Dowden discovered the victim in a bathroom, which “started the whole chain” of rapid emergency medical response, noting Johnson retrieved the school’s AED, and McKean’s wife “got the info from the daughter ... of the man who collapsed ... got all of his meds, name, birthday ... and kept her calm and out of the way.”

“If that hadn’t happened, we’d be talking about a death,” Capt. McKean said. “The civilian part of it worked perfectly—the fact he (Dowden) found him, the fact we had an AED there right away (Johnson), the fact that we had the daughter giving the information (Jennifer McKean) and we had EMS activated.”

On the EMS side, Capt. McKean said an AED was in place within two minutes of starting compressions, with two shocks delivered by the time paramedics arrived from Fontana in under six minutes, a response time he called “another huge step in saving this guy’s life” and a testament to last year’s voter-approved EMS funding referendum. McKean also credited “a good turnout from The Bay” fire department, most of which came direct to the incident scene at the high school.

Paramedics deployed a Lund University Cardiac Assist System (LUCAS) external mechanical device that delivers consistent and uninterrupted automatic mechanical chest compressions during CPR.

Also responding to the incident was the Mercyhealth MD-1 emergency response unit, which brings hospital-level care directly to the scene of a trauma or medical emergency, with MD-1 doctors working alongside first responders to stabilize patients prior to transfer to a hospital emergency department.

“We had a lot of help and everything worked about as perfectly as it could work and this guy is home today, which is a huge thing,” Capt. McKean said.

Williams Bay Village Board Trustee Lowell Wright, elected by the board to chair the Feb. 6 meeting in the absence of Village President Bill Duncan, praised the “great outcome.”

Williams Bay Fire Department lifesaving awards were presented to Dowden, Jennifer McKean and Johnson “for exemplary action and performance which resulted in the saving of a life.”

“I’ll speak for the three of us,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t us. It was all them (EMS). We just happened to be at the right place at the right time. We got it going like Sean said, but they took over, they did everything, so please make sure you acknowledge them more than us.”

A round of applause was given by village officials and meeting attendees for all those involved in the life-saving incident.

Site plan approved

Acting on the recommendation of the Williams Bay Plan Commission, village trustees approved a site plan submitted by Williams Bay resident Jack Kirkwood, principal of 203 Elmhurst Court LLC, for commercial development in the Village Center District at 203 Elmhurst Ct., per Village Ordinance Section 390-1206 governing site plans, and Section 390-0705 governing the Village Center Design Overlay District.

The vacant 0.45-acre parcel will be developed to include a 5,136-square-foot, two-unit single-story frame and stone veneer construction commercial office building, with 51% of the site reserved for green space, including an existing spring-fed creek. A detached stand-alone 750-square-foot frame construction 2-bay garage, 25x30 feet, will also be developed on the site for additional parking and some storage space.

The site plan and architectural drawings presented were drawn up by Warren Hansen of Elkhorn-based Farris, Hansen & Associates, Inc.

The office building will include a 2,280-square-foot unit to be leased, with Kirkwood retaining a 2,856-square-foot unit to house his real estate/property management office.

“I think it’s a good idea to see this property improved,” said Williams Bay Village Board Trustee Jim D’Alessandro.

“Absolutely,” Wright said.

Construction is expected to be completed by this fall.

Other news

In other developments at the Feb. 6 meeting, trustees approved an operator’s license application for Williams Bay resident Tasha Leigh Hall, an employee at Harpoon Willie’s, 8 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

