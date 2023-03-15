Williams Bay Village Board trustees will consider making changes to the community’s current curfew ordinance following a citizen request for later curfews on Friday and Saturday nights.

Under current village ordinances, the curfew for minors under the age of 18 years runs daily from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Appearing before the board on March 6, 5-year Williams Bay resident Nicole Goy requested that the village Code of Ordinances be changed to push the start of weekend curfew hours back to better align with those in place in neighboring communities.

“I would like to ask ... that it (curfew) be moved on Friday and Saturday nights to midnight, the reason being all the towns that border Williams Bay, including Walworth County, their curfew is midnight, so for minors traveling from any of those towns back to Williams Bay ... would be in a curfew violation.”

The request was forwarded to the board’s Building, Zoning and Ordinances Committee for review.

Membership of the committee, chaired by Trustee Adam Jaramillo, also includes Trustees George Vlach and Lowell Wright.

The Friday and Saturday night start of curfew hours for minors in area communities include, among others: Town and Village of Bloomfield, 11 p.m.; City of Delavan, 11 p.m.; Village of Darien, midnight; Village of East Troy, 11 p.m.; City of Elkhorn, midnight; Village of Fontana, 12:01 a.m.; Town of Geneva, midnight; Village of Genoa City, midnight; City of Lake Geneva, midnight for minors age 16 and 17 and 10 p.m. for minors under age 16; Town of Lyons, midnight; Town of Linn, midnight for minors age 16 and 17 and 10 p.m. for minors under age 16; Village of Sharon, midnight; Walworth County, midnight; and City of Whitewater, midnight.

Other news

In other developments at the March 6 meeting, the Williams Bay Village Board:

Authorized village staff to execute an administrative service agreement with Washington, D.C.-based financial services company MissionSquare Retirement for a deferred compensation plan for incoming Village Administrator David Lothspeich. The village offers similar plans, managed by different organizations, to its employees.

Tabled action on approving a proposed construction contract with Burlington-based Scherrer Construction Co., Inc. for the Spring 2023 construction of two tennis courts and two half basketball courts on an 18,200-square-foot portion of the village park on Theatre Road. The village engineer will work with Scherrer officials to address expressed drainage and lighting issues and concerns prior to bringing the contract back to the village board for further discussion and possible action.

